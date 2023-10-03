Remembering Tebaldi (Melody Moore)

Remembering Tebaldi

Arias by Rossini, Verdi, Boito, Cilea, Puccini, Mascagni et al

Melody Moore (soprano); Transylvania State Philharmonic Choir & Orchestra/Lawrence Foster

Pentatone PTC 5187 070 (CD/SACD) 64:90 mins

Singer tributes to other singers are nothing new. In the 1920s the soprano Frieda Hempel toured Britain with her ‘Jenny Lind’ recital, performing the Swedish Nightingale’s signature pieces. A century later, Melody Moore has released an album in honour of Renata Tebaldi, a seminal influence on her own development as a singer.

Recorded in 2022, Tebaldi’s centenary year, this thoughtfully programmed selection features music from four phases of her career: the early period; the Toscanini years at La Scala; her time at the Met Opera; and her last concert at Carnegie Hall. The repertoire is entirely Italian, and ranges across attractive arias by Boito, Mascagni, Giordano, Cilea and even Scarlatti, as well as the predictable Verdi and Puccini.

Does Moore sound like Tebaldi? Not exactly: a track-by-track comparison reveals subtle differences in timbre and interpretation. But this is an act of homage, not impersonation, and Tebaldi’s repertoire certainly suits Moore’s voice and showcases her versatility, as she differentiates each heroine from the next. An occasional tightness of tone at the top of the range is amply compensated for by the opulence of her voice and sense of drama, supported by equally characterful playing from the Transylvanian players. ‘Senza Mamma’, ‘Ebben? Ne andrò lontana’ and ‘L’altra notte in fondo al mare’ (from Mefistofele) are particular treats. Alexandra Wilson