Rodgers & Hammerstein

Oklahoma!

Nathaniel Hackmann, Sierra Boggess, Louise Dearman et al; Sinfonia of London/John Wilson

Chandos CHSA 5322(2) (CD/SACD) 99:43 mins (2 discs)

Not an opera, of course, but a musical that has, over its 80-year history, achieved classic status. John Wilson, who conducted Oklahoma! at the BBC Proms in 2017, proves an exceptional advocate, bringing to the piece the same expertise and mastery he would accord to the symphonic repertoire of which he has become an equally admired interpreter.

One of the things that makes this ‘world-premiere complete recording’ invaluable is his seeking out of all the material from the original production, and his use of the glamorous, full-scale orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett – well beyond the financial scope of any commercial producer today. In that sense the respect given to the score is unprecedented.

Having Wilson’s Sinfonia of London in the pit is another major plus: this exceptional, hand-picked ensemble has already won its spurs both live and on recordings, and the players do not disappoint.

Nor does a cast familiar with the idiom and notable for their collective authenticity of approach as well as individual excellence. Nathaniel Hackman’s Curly, Sierra Boggess’s Laurey, Rodney Earl Clarke’s Jud Fry, Jamie Parker’s Will Parker, Louise Dearman’s Ado Annie, Sandra Marvin’s Aunt Eller and Nadim Naaman’s Ali Hakim all hit the centre of their targets.

Last but not least, the recording avoids the kind of amplification that can make the live experience of even classic musicals these days an aural trial. An essential set for fans of the piece.

George Hall