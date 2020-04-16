Accessibility Links

  4. Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 4 & 6
Beethoven: Symphonies Nos 4 & 6

London Symphony Orchestra/Bernard Haitink (Alto)

5.0 out of 5 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

ALC1388

Beethoven Symphonies Nos 4 & 6
London Symphony Orchestra/Bernard Haitink
Alto ALC 1388 (2005/06)   74.22 mins

Wonderful live recordings from Bernard Haitink and the LSO, beautifully shaped and paced, and full of dramatic power where needed: the Pastoral Symphony’s ‘Storm’ movement is a thriller.

Malcolm Hayes

