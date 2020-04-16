All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Beethoven Symphonies Nos 4 & 6
London Symphony Orchestra/Bernard Haitink
Alto ALC 1388 (2005/06) 74.22 mins
Wonderful live recordings from Bernard Haitink and the LSO, beautifully shaped and paced, and full of dramatic power where needed: the Pastoral Symphony’s ‘Storm’ movement is a thriller.
Malcolm Hayes