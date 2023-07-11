  1. Home
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Berg • R Strauss: Suites

Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Cleveland Orchestra)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

TCO0007_BERG_cmyk

Berg • R Strauss
Berg: Lyric Suite – three pieces; R Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier – Suite
Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst
Cleveland Orchestra TCO-0007   56:15 mins

Rosenkavalier suites are moveable feasts. Richard Strauss didn’t compile one himself, though he may have sanctioned the most commonly-heard version, which was put together in the mid-1940s by the New York Philharmonic’s conductor at the time, Artur Rodzińsky. Franz Welser-Möst is more generous with his selection: his suite, largely based on one made by the late conductor Robert Mandell, contains extracts from all three of the opera’s acts, including the love-making introduction to Act I, with its orgasmically whooping horns, and the complete prelude and pantomime from the start of Act III. It’s all glittering virtuoso stuff, and it suits the Cleveland players down to the ground.

Berg’s own arrangement for orchestral strings of three movements from his Lyric Suite forms a characteristically symmetrical unit, with a palindromic Allegro misterioso at its centre. Webern actually advised Berg against including that scurrying piece, which is hard enough to play in its original version for string quartet, let alone by a string orchestra; but its ecstatic middle section is musically bound up with the following movement, and so the transcriptions form a satisfying whole. Again, Welser-Möst benefits from outstanding playing from his Cleveland Orchestra, and the recording is first-class.

Misha Donat

Authors

misha-donat-bbc-music-magazine

Misha Donat

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Having been a senior music producer at BBC Radio 3 for over 25 years, Misha Donat is now a critic and writer for BBC Music Magazine and writes, lectures and produces in the UK and US. He also writes booklet and programme notes for record labels and venues including London's Wigmore Hall.

