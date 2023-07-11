Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 (Bergen/Dausgaard)

Bruckner

Symphony No. 4 (1878/80 version)

Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra/Thomas Dausgaard

BIS BIS-2534 (CD/SACD) 61:12 mins

There’s much to be said for Thomas Dausgaard’s unmannered approach to Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony. Adopting a relatively brisk tempo, particularly for the Finale, brings a far greater sense of continuity and structural cohesion than the monumental interpretation favoured by such conductors as Karl Böhm in his classic Decca recording with the Vienna Philharmonic. Furthermore, the playing of the Bergen Philharmonic, captured here in superbly vivid sound, is absolutely top-notch.

On the debit side, there are some passages that sound a little under-characterised. For example, the wonderful brass chorale that appears in the middle of the first movement could radiate more warmth and majesty. Likewise, I found the opening paragraph to the Finale somewhat lacking in a sense of mystery, and the ensuing crescendo up to the first cataclysmic climax doesn’t quite open up the heavens as much as I’d expect.

The middle two movements, on the other hand, are outstanding. Dausgaard’s tempo for the Andante, quasi allegretto seems ideal in sounding neither too hurried nor too protracted, and there’s enough elasticity in his phrasing of the melodic line to convey the music’s wistfulness and sense of longing. The Scherzo is delivered with great energy and excitement, Dausgaard bringing a winningly seductive Viennese lilt to the gentle Trio section.

Erik Levi