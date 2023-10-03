Haydn: Symphonies Nos 33, 53, 54 etc (Basel/Antonini)

Haydn

Symphonies Nos 33, 53 and 54; Sinfonia in D major

Kammerorchester Basel/Giovanni Antonini

Alpha Classics ALPHA694 77:07 mins

Haydn’s Symphony No. 53, nicknamed ‘L’Impériale’, was immensely popular in his day, largely on account of the catchy folk-like tune of its variation slow movement. The symphony survives in several different forms, and Giovanni Antonini offers two alternative finales, the second of them clearly also having served as an operatic overture since it ends with a modulation to a new key – wisely omitted here – presumably as the curtain went up. The chief glory of No. 54 is its dream-like slow movement, whose closing pages feature a long-spun duet for the muted violins alone. Whether Haydn expected this cadenza-like passage to be played by just two soloists isn’t clear, but at any rate, Antonini uses the Basel Chamber Orchestra’s full complement of violins. The earlier Symphony No. 33 is less striking, though its energetic finale is not short on surprises. The slow movement, in the minor, is scored for strings only, and when played, as here, with both repeats it outstays its welcome.

As on previous instalments of his Haydn symphonies cycle, Antonini’s performances are lively and incisive, keeping his players on their toes throughout. Perhaps the introduction to ‘L’Impériale’ could have been more imposing (Haydn’s marking, after all, is Largo maestoso), and Antonini makes slightly heavy weather of that popular melody in the slow movement – not on account of his tempo, which is spot-on, but because he imbues it with too many accents. But Haydn’s symphonies never fail to deliver the goods, and this album is as enjoyable as it is valuable.

Misha Donat