Liszt: Prometheus/Wagner: Siegfried

Liszt * Wagner

Liszt: Prometheus; Mazeppa etc; Wagner: Siegfried Idyll

Paris Conservatoire, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra/Karl Münchinger

Eloquence 482 8427 (1952, 54 & 56) 68.54 mins

A master-musician at work: Karl Münchinger draws hyper-vivid, memorably expressive playing from the Paris Conservatoire and Stuttgart Chamber Orchestras. Recessed, but decently clear period sound.

Malcolm Hayes