All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Liszt: Prometheus/Wagner: Siegfried
Paris Conservatoire, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra/Karl Münchinger (Eloquence)
Liszt * Wagner
Liszt: Prometheus; Mazeppa etc; Wagner: Siegfried Idyll
Paris Conservatoire, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra/Karl Münchinger
Eloquence 482 8427 (1952, 54 & 56) 68.54 mins
A master-musician at work: Karl Münchinger draws hyper-vivid, memorably expressive playing from the Paris Conservatoire and Stuttgart Chamber Orchestras. Recessed, but decently clear period sound.
Malcolm Hayes