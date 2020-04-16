Accessibility Links

Liszt: Prometheus/Wagner: Siegfried

Paris Conservatoire, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra/Karl Münchinger (Eloquence)

Liszt * Wagner
Liszt: Prometheus; Mazeppa etc; Wagner: Siegfried Idyll
Paris Conservatoire, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra/Karl Münchinger
Eloquence 482 8427 (1952, 54 & 56)   68.54 mins

A master-musician at work: Karl Münchinger draws hyper-vivid, memorably expressive playing from the Paris Conservatoire and Stuttgart Chamber Orchestras. Recessed, but decently clear period sound.

Malcolm Hayes

