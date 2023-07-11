Schubert: Symphonies Nos 8 & 9 (Dresden/Janowski)

Schubert

Symphony No. 8 in B minor, ‘Unfinished’; Symphony No. 9 in C, ‘Great’

Dresden Philharmonic/Marek Janowski

Pentatone PTC 5187 065 (CD/SACD) 79:02 mins

Marek Janowski’s recordings with the Dresden Philharmonic to date have all been operatic – Fidelio, Il Tabarro and Cavelleria rusticana. Here, now, is their first all-Schubert, all-orchestral programme, comprising the two late symphonies. The ‘Unfinished’ Eighth Symphony is in fact, chronologically, Schubert’s third such unfinished symphony: in this case, a famously fully-formed fragment of two movements and nine hanging bars – here not included – of a Scherzo third. Janowski imbues its dark opening with a finely-judged emotive polish that sets the tenor for what is to come, proceeding with an elegance and sense of direction that makes great sense, as does his relatively pacy tempo.

The Andante con moto is equally well-judged, the oboe effortless, the Dresden coming in with oomph here, delicacy there, rooting out the nuance. A dramatically convincing, unassuming account of the work.

‘The Great’ – the Ninth – in C major is equally pacily driven when required. There is an echo of Janowski’s facility with Wagner in the thrillingly judged build up to the first movement’s end, and the clarity of Pentatone’s recording reveals every timbre that Janowski elicits from the Dresden. The third movement’s Trio is a joyous dance in the subtle manipulation of Schubert’s facility for subtly changing repetition. Janowski keeps the story arc flowing as the Allegro vivace makes its final uplifting ride to the finish.

Sarah Urwin Jones