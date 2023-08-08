Sebastian Fagerlund: Terral; Strings to the Bone etc

Sebastian Fagerlund

Terral*; Strings to the Bone; Chamber Symphony

*Sharon Bezaly (flute); Tapiola Sinfonietta/John Storgårds

BIS BIS-2639 (CD/SACD) 68:30 mins

Since writing his violin concerto Darkness in Light in 2012, Sebastian Fagerlund’s concertos have all been named after the sonic worlds and images they conjure. His flute concerto Terral is no different, named after the land breeze in Spain it represents. There’s no need for densely analytical programme notes here – although we are given a wealth of detail by the team at BIS nevertheless – because the music is so vivid and richly textured. To call it cinematic belies its complexity, but its sweeping soundscapes and virtuosic flamboyance exploit the colours of every instrument and perfectly depict the windy landscapes. The work was written in collaboration with the recording’s soloist, the inimitable Sharon Bezaly, who proves to be the ideal performer for its debut, delivering technical wizardry and stunning resonance to every line.

The Chamber Symphony was co-commissioned by the Tapiola Sinfonietta with the National Arts Centre Orchestra, for whom John Storgårds is principal guest conductor. It unravels gradually, delivering high-octane tension and cleverly developed material. Completing the programme is Strings to the Bone, a work that brings to life the comparisons that have been made between Fagerlund and the heavy metal genre. The composer himself describes the piece as ‘intense, virtuosic and almost shamanistic,’ and the Tapiola Sinfonietta deliver this drama in bucketloads. The counterbalance between light and shade, frantic and tranquil, is beautifully executed.

Freya Parr