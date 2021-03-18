Shostakovich: Chamber Symphonies

There’s a good deal to be said about experiencing Shostakovich’s Third and Fourth Quartets in the orchestrated versions devised by Rudolf Barshai. The big difference between these arrangements and Barshai’s much more famous transcription of the Eighth Quartet is that in these works the nucleus of strings is amplified by additional parts for solo woodwind and harp in the Third and more ambitiously, wind, brass, percussion and celesta in the Fourth. However, such an expansion in orchestral forces never sounds bloated since Barshai scrupulously respects the clarity of texture which is central to Shostakovich’s compositional technique. Indeed, it could be argued that the additional colours at Barshai’s disposal actually serve to enhance the symphonic dimensions of both works, especially in the war-ravaged aggression and despair in the third and fifth movements of the Third, or in the epic struggle that unfolds in the klezmer-inflected Finale of the Fourth.