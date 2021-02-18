Orchestra of the Swan has built up an impressive reputation for its imaginative programming and roster of new commissions across its 25-year history. This well-executed concept album is something of a history-bending mixtape that hops between the present day and the 17th century (with plenty of stops along the way). Works by Rameau, Grieg, Satie and Errollyn Wallen sit alongside creative new arrangements of everything from Couperin to Radiohead. The disc’s overarching theme is one of mood: the album is pervaded throughout by a searching melancholy and a dream-like quality. Divided into 14 short tracks, the disc’s contents might on first glance suggest something of a hotchpotch, yet as the tracks flow on, Timelapse comes to work a certain magic on the spirit and conjures a real sense of mystery and beauty.