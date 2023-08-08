Wynton Marsalis

Symphony No. 4 ‘The Jungle’

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra; Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Wynton Marsalis

Blue Engine Records BE 0040 (digital only) 72:37 mins

The concept behind Wynton Marsalis’s Fourth Symphony, ‘The Jungle’, is to sum up the culture and human activity in New York City, and the thematic material uniquely evolves from this dense and energetic part of America.

Large forces are drawn on (a symphony orchestra and a big band) and at times frenetic sonorities. The first, second and sixth movements in particular touch on this engine-like exertion with fleeting references to Lalo Schifrin, meaning when the third movement arrives, it initially sounds like repose. Relaxation however isn’t the brief with this piece (movement four has an energetic latin groove) – but movement five gets closer than any others. Here, gorgeous writing and inspiration is drawn on from the great US creators, with hints of Gil Evans and Nelson Riddle, and a moment of contemplation and quietness is allowed.

Finally, Marsalis draws on Gospel – one of the most profound roots of Black music – and there are preacher calls and spontaneous prayerful moments. The phenomenal musicianship demonstrated here shows off New York culture at its most thrilling; cities often show an identity, despite many disjointed threads. But the disjointedness compositionally is an ambitious undertaking, albeit very enthusiastically received by its audience.

Anne Templer