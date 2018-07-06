Piano Concertos by Bartok & Mozart performed by Rudolf Serkin
COMPOSERS: Bartok,Mozart
LABELS: Praga Digitals
ALBUM TITLE: Bartók * Mozart
WORKS: Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 12 & 27; Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1
PERFORMER: Rudolf Serkin (piano); Philadelphia Orchestra/Ormandy; Marlboro Festival/Schneider; Columbia SO/Szell
CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 350 (1962)
This Bohemian–born pianist, guru to countless young pianists in America, delivers these Mozart concertos with relaxed grace and a total lack of vanity; his Bartók bristles with energy.
Michael Church