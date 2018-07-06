Piano Concertos by Bartok & Mozart performed by Rudolf Serkin

COMPOSERS: Bartok,Mozart

LABELS: Praga Digitals

ALBUM TITLE: Bartók * Mozart

WORKS: Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 12 & 27; Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 1

PERFORMER: Rudolf Serkin (piano); Philadelphia Orchestra/Ormandy; Marlboro Festival/Schneider; Columbia SO/Szell

CATALOGUE NO: PRD 250 350 (1962)

This Bohemian–born pianist, guru to countless young pianists in America, delivers these Mozart concertos with relaxed grace and a total lack of vanity; his Bartók bristles with energy.

Michael Church