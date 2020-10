COMPOSERS: Beethoven

LABELS: Minuet

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven

WORKS: Piano Sonatas Nos 10, 21 & 23

PERFORMER: Vladimir Horowitz (piano)

CATALOGUE NO: 428405 (1956/59)

Horowitz’s first ever stereo recordings of 1959 supplemented by his 1956 Waldstein, but he’s not an instinctive Beethovenian. An air of studied self-consciousness prevails, and the narrative cogency is fitful. Paul Riley