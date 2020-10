COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Warner

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Piano Concertos Nos 10, 19 & 20

PERFORMER: Martha Argerich, Alexandre Rabinovitch (piano); Various orchs

CATALOGUE NO: 2564613134 (1999)

The great Martha Argerich over-projects the D minor Concerto, making Mozart sound like Liszt. Rabinovitch is good in No. 19, K459 and the two-piano concerto thrives.