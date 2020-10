COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Melodiya

ALBUM TITLE: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Kirchensonaten

WORKS: Church Sonatas

PERFORMER: Spivakov, Sheinyuk (violin), Turovsky (cello), Dizhur (organ)

CATALOGUE NO: MEL CD 10 02265 (1974)

Beguilingly expressive, opulently engineered mid-1970s performances that spill over with energy and charm, gloriously making questions of period authenticity irrelevant. Julian Haylock