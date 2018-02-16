Wolfgang Schneiderhan performs violin concertos by Mozart and Henze
COMPOSERS: Henze,Mozart
LABELS: Audite
ALBUM TITLE: Henze * Mozart
WORKS: Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5; Henze: Violin Concerto; Martin: Magnificat
PERFORMER: Wolfgang Schneiderhan (violin); Swiss Festival Orchestra/Paul Hindemith; Ferdinand Leitner
CATALOGUE NO: 95.644 (1952-68)
Live performances from the 1950s and ’60s that mark out Schneiderhan as a first-rate Mozartian and a valued champion of contemporary music in a fizzing account of the Henze Concerto.
Julian Haylock