Sarasota Opera announces its 2022-23 season
|
Advertisement feature
|
Sarasota Opera announces its 2022-23 season
Tickets are now on sale for Sarasota Opera’s 2022-23 season featuring world-class opera productions, special events and concerts.
|
2022 Fall Season Opera
Join Sarasota Opera for its 64th season during 2022-23. This fall audiences will be treated to plenty of recognisable favourites, such as Cimarosa’s The Secret Marriage (Il Matrimonio Segreto). The opera tells the tale of a social-climbing father who wants his eldest daughter to marry an aristocrat, and is prepared to buy his way in. This will be the first-ever run of The Secret Marriage in Sarasota Opera’s history.
The fall lineup also features Sarasota Youth Opera’s performances of The Secret World of Og by Canadian composer Dean Burry, with orchestration commissioned specifically for the Youth Opera. The story has been a favourite with children since it was first published in 1961 – and the last time the work was performed at the Sarasota Opera House was in 2016.
|Discover more
|
2023 Winter Opera Festival
The 2023 winter season kicks off on 18 February with an enduring classic and one of Giacomo Puccini’s most popular operas, Madama Butterfly. A Sarasota Opera favourite since its debut at the theatre in 1968, the story follows Cio-Cio San, a young geisha often called Madama Butterfly, who marries an American naval officer who then leaves with the promise that he will return one day. This production sees soprano Raquel González making her Sarasota Opera debut.
The Winter season also presents Mozart’s comedy, Don Giovanni – the first time the work has been shown at the opera house since 2011. Audiences will be transported to 17th century Spain for a tale of obsession, betrayal, crime and retribution revolving around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. The winter lineup also includes a US opera premiere — Thérèse by Massenet, which tells a story of unrequited love during the French Revolution. All operas will be performed in the original language with translations above the stage.
Tickets for Sarasota Opera’s upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now.