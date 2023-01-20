Sarasota Opera’s 2023 Season

An exceptional lineup The winter season also presents Mozart’s masterpiece, Don Giovanni – the first time it has been shown at the opera house since 2011. Audiences will be transported to 17th-century Spain for a tale of obsession, betrayal, crime and retribution revolving around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera also presents Verdi’s Ernani, one of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompassing love, honour, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias and a stirring score. The winter lineup also includes Thérèse by Massenet, which tells a story of unrequited love during the French Revolution. All operas will be performed in the original language with translations above the stage. Tickets for Sarasota Opera’s upcoming 2023 Winter Opera Festival are on sale now.