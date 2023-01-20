  1. Home
Tickets are now on sale for Sarasota Opera’s 2023 season featuring world-class opera productions, special events and concerts


2023 Winter Opera Festival

Sarasota Opera’s 2023 Winter Opera Festival season kicks off on 18 February with an enduring classic and one of Giacomo Puccini’s most popular operas, Madama Butterfly. A Sarasota Opera favourite since its debut at the theatre in 1968, the story follows Cio-Cio San, a young geisha often called Madama Butterfly, who marries an American naval officer who then leaves with the promise that he will return one day. This production sees soprano Raquel González making her Sarasota Opera debut.

An exceptional lineup

The winter season also presents Mozart’s masterpiece, Don Giovanni – the first time it has been shown at the opera house since 2011. Audiences will be transported to 17th-century Spain for a tale of obsession, betrayal, crime and retribution revolving around the infamous lover Don Juan, who leaves a path of broken hearts wherever he goes. Sarasota Opera also presents Verdi’s Ernani, one of the greatest of Verdi’s early works encompassing love, honour, and tragedy with passionate choruses, emotional arias and a stirring score. The winter lineup also includes Thérèse by Massenet, which tells a story of unrequited love during the French Revolution. All operas will be performed in the original language with translations above the stage.

Tickets for Sarasota Opera’s upcoming 2023 Winter Opera Festival are on sale now.