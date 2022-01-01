Sun Valley Music Festival

Helping keep the concerts admission free From its inception in 1985, enthusiastic donors have made it possible for the Festival to achieve its aim of showcasing the highest quality musical experiences – free of charge. This support helps attract some of the best musicians from around the world. In addition, the Festival’s annual fundraising Gala concert highlights some of music’s biggest names to help raise funds to keep the rest of the concerts and education programmes free for all to enjoy. This year, experience one of the most popular and instantly recognizable 20th-century works, featured often in film, television, and popular culture: Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. Unpretentious and endlessly entertaining, it is a rollicking choral tour de force—if classical music had a “rock opera,” this would be it! This performance takes place on July 31and sales open to the public on Wednesday, April 13. Click here for complete programming details