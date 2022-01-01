Sun Valley Music Festival
Enjoy a summer of spectacular music with the Sun Valley Music Festival
Sun Valley Music Festival presents its much-anticipated 2022 summer season of concerts. Consisting of exceptional, admission-free performances and world class musicians, this year's festival runs from 24 July to 18 August.
Sharing the joy of classical music
This summer, music director Alasdair Neale and the Festival’s all-star orchestra present over three weeks of world class performances in a gorgeous, outdoor alpine setting in Idaho’s Rocky Mountains at North America’s original mountain resort destination, Sun Valley. Whether it’s the seminal works of Beethoven and Strauss or contemporary masterpieces from acclaimed newcomers, there is truly something for everyone.
The Festival is the largest privately funded admission-free classical music festival in the United States. Patrons, aficionados and first-time attendees are all welcome to enjoy acclaimed guest artists—including pianists Daniil Trifonov and George Li, violinist Leila Josefowicz, tenor Nicholas Phan, and the genre-defying trio Time for Three—all from the open-air Sun Valley Pavilion or adjacent lawn.
World-class performances in an epic outdoor setting
Based in the shadow of Bald Mountain and Idaho’s iconic Smoky Mountain range, the Festival concerts are an opportunity to enjoy a magnificent combination of music and nature. Audiences can expect a memorable experience, with opportunities for people from all walks of life to listen, learn, and play. Festival programming aims to enrich and inspire a lifelong love of classical music through extraordinary, free concerts and educational programmes.
Helping keep the concerts admission free
From its inception in 1985, enthusiastic donors have made it possible for the Festival to achieve its aim of showcasing the highest quality musical experiences – free of charge. This support helps attract some of the best musicians from around the world.
In addition, the Festival’s annual fundraising Gala concert highlights some of music’s biggest names to help raise funds to keep the rest of the concerts and education programmes free for all to enjoy. This year, experience one of the most popular and instantly recognizable 20th-century works, featured often in film, television, and popular culture: Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana. Unpretentious and endlessly entertaining, it is a rollicking choral tour de force—if classical music had a “rock opera,” this would be it!
This performance takes place on July 31and sales open to the public on Wednesday, April 13.
