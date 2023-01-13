Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year’s nominated recordings for the Opera Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

Advertisement

The nominees for the Choral Award

Cage

Choral Works

Latvian Radio Choir/Sigvards Kļava

Ondine ODE 1402-2

Reviewed August 2022

Cage’s choral music can be a feat of endurance for performer and listener alike, but here it was in good hands, as our August issue review recognised: ‘You can’t but be stunned by the fearless skill of Sigvards Kļava’s choir as they navigate the most jagged, fragmented notes and pitches – the musical equivalent of climbing Mount Everest just with your hands and feet.’

Handel

Theodora

Lisette Oropesa et al; Il Pomo d'Oro Choir; Il Pomo'd'Oro/Maxim Emelyanychev

Erato 5419717791

Reviewed Christmas 2022

‘This is now the benchmark Theodora; it is optimally cast, dramatically intense and luminously beautiful.’ So said our original review in the Christmas issue, and it hits the nail on the head as all involved brought their A-game to Handel’s mighty oratorio.

John Luther Adams

Sila: the Breath of the World

The Crossing; Jack Quartet et al

Cantaloupe CA21177

Reviewed December 2022

Advertisement

The world’s natural wonders are to the fore in John Luther Adams’s epic work, but so too are its ecological nightmares. The composer is on the money with his messaging, but he matches it with seriously great music, performed here by a stellar line-up of artists. ‘This is a profoundly arresting album,’ as our December issue review put it.