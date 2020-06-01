Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Welcome to Classical Music

What's new

Blue Background_landscape 3 presenters
Articles

BBC launches digital classical music archive

Composer Christopher Tin at Carnegie Hall
Artists

Lockdown Recommendations from Musicians: Composer Christopher Tin

3D rendering of loft apartment interior with green plant wall
Articles

What is high-resolution audio and what are the best hi-res players for classical music?

GettyImages-510718612-ce76d58-scaled
News

BFI Southbank launches six-week celebration of film composer Ennio Morricone

top film composers of all time
Articles

Top 10 film composers – of all time

SONY DSC
Articles

Composer Shirley Thompson on the black composers who changed classical music forever

Exclusive USA offer!

Music news

The latest happenings from the classical music world
Colston Hall in Bristol announces new name as part of its major restoration project

Colston Hall in Bristol announces new name as part of its major restoration project

Pianist Hajime Kobayashi, one of the competitors in the 2021 Cliburn Competition

The Cliburn becomes the first major competition to postpone its 2021 edition

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to launch new season this Thursday with live Radio 3 broadcast and online stream

BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra to launch new season this Thursday with live Radio 3 broadcast and online stream

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: The cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason with his sister, the pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason performing the music of Beethoven, Lutoslawski, Barber and Rachmanioff at Carnegie Hall's Weil Recital Hall on Wednesday night, December 11, 2019 in New York, NY. (Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

The Kanneh-Mason family teams up with Olivia Colman and Michael Morpurgo for new album

More news

Music to my Ears Podcast

Top musicians share their musical passions with the BBC Music Magazine team
Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason on the Music to my Ears podcast from BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason

PodWeb_Soanes

Music to my Ears: Newsreader Zeb Soanes

Composer Sally Beamish on the Music to my Ears podcast from BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Composer Sally Beamish

Composer Jake Heggie on the Music to my Ears podcast from BBC Music Magazine

Music to my Ears: Composer Jake Heggie

More podcasts

Albums of the week

A selection of the best reviewed albums from the latest issue of BBC Music Magazine
Finnissy

Michael Finnissy: Pious Anthems and Voluntaries

5.0 out of 5 star rating
CD_CDR90000196_Murphy

Contemporary Voices

5.0 out of 5 star rating
CD_CHSA5261_Respighi

Respighi: Fountains, Pines and Festivals of Rome

5.0 out of 5 star rating
More reviews

Beethoven 250

Celebrate the great composer with fascinating articles, playlists, interviews and more…
Bruce_200-0d6f601-ecc796f.jpg
Composers

10 Beethoven references in popular culture

Arabella Goddard
Artists

10 great Beethoven performers

vienna_200-f80109b-6f47b2c.jpg
Articles

Top 10 Beethoven places to visit

Composers

How did Beethoven cope with going deaf?

Composers

10 composers who were inspired by Beethoven

Works

Beethoven: A guide to his symphonies

BBC Music Magazine's Recording of the Year

Greatest recordings

Our recommendations of essential additions to your listening library
William Shakespeare 's Romeo and Juliet balcony scene
Recordings

The best (and worst) recordings of Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet

Conductor Vladimir Ashkenazy's recording of Rachmaninov's Symphonic Dances is the greatest of all time
Recordings

The best (and worst) recordings of Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances

Best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper
Recordings

Six of the best recordings by pianist Imogen Cooper

Guitarist Julian Bream dies aged 87
Recordings

Julian Bream: the British classical guitarist’s best recordings

More great recordings

The great composers

Explore the lives and works of classical music's finest composers
who gave the first piano recital

Who invented the piano recital?

How did Anton Webern die

How did Anton Webern die?

Why did Bach go to prison

Why did Bach go to prison?

(FILES) Picture dated 20 July 1988 of legendary jazz and blues singer Nina Simone taking her breakfast at a Juan-Les-Pins hotel during the Jazz festival in the French southern Riviera town. Simone died 21 April 2003 at the age of 70 ather home in southern France, said her manager in a statement. AFP PHOTO Michel GANGNE (Photo credit should read MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images)

Food, glorious food: Nine funny photos of famous classical musicians eating their favourite foods

More composers

Sponsored content

Explore the world of classical music with this selection of offers and promotions
Kings School Canterbury

Education guide 2020

Advertisement feature

Read more
A close-up of string instruments being played

Festivals and live performances you shouldn’t miss

Advertisement feature

Read more