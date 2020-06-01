Viktoria Mullova and Misha Mullov-Abbado
Stephen Moss talks to the great violinist and her son about the challenges of making music together
The lost Jewish generation
Jessica Duchen explores some of the composers whose lives and music were destroyed under Nazi rule
Giuditta Pasta
The Italian 19th-century operatic soprano was well ahead of the competition, says George Hall
Education special
Andrew Stewart on music lessons amid coronavirus
Musical novels
Michael White on his lockdown literature discoveries
Bernard Haitink
John Bridcut introduces his new BBC TV documentary
The BBC Music Magazine Interview
Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen talks to Tom Service
Composer of the Month
Erik Levi on the many neglected works of Max Bruch
Building a Library
Kate Bolton-Porciatti explores the finest recordings of Corelli’s 12 magnificent Concerti grossi
Music that Changed Me Novelist Dan Brown