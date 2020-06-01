Viktoria Mullova and Misha Mullov-Abbado

Stephen Moss talks to the great violinist and her son about the challenges of making music together

The lost Jewish generation

Jessica Duchen explores some of the composers whose lives and music were destroyed under Nazi rule

Giuditta Pasta

The Italian 19th-century operatic soprano was well ahead of the competition, says George Hall

Education special

Andrew Stewart on music lessons amid coronavirus

Musical novels

Michael White on his lockdown literature discoveries

Bernard Haitink

John Bridcut introduces his new BBC TV documentary

The BBC Music Magazine Interview

Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen talks to Tom Service

Composer of the Month

Erik Levi on the many neglected works of Max Bruch

Building a Library

Kate Bolton-Porciatti explores the finest recordings of Corelli’s 12 magnificent Concerti grossi

Music that Changed Me Novelist Dan Brown