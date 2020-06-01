Accessibility Links

In our latest issue...

Viktoria Mullova and Misha Mullov-Abbado
Stephen Moss talks to the great violinist and her son about the challenges of making music together

The lost Jewish generation
Jessica Duchen explores some of the composers whose lives and music were destroyed under Nazi rule

Giuditta Pasta
The Italian 19th-century operatic soprano was well ahead of the competition, says George Hall

Education special
Andrew Stewart on music lessons amid coronavirus

Musical novels
Michael White on his lockdown literature discoveries

Bernard Haitink
John Bridcut introduces his new BBC TV documentary

The BBC Music Magazine Interview
Conductor Esa-Pekka Salonen talks to Tom Service

Composer of the Month
Erik Levi on the many neglected works of Max Bruch

Building a Library
Kate Bolton-Porciatti explores the finest recordings of Corelli’s 12 magnificent Concerti grossi

Music that Changed Me Novelist Dan Brown

