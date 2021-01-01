Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Features

Features

Great recordings

Best recordings of your favourite works to have in your collection
Ludovico Einaudi best albums

Ludovico Einaudi’s top 5 albums

JS Bach's Orgelbüchlein

The best recordings of JS Bach’s Orgelbüchlein

Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 best recordings

Best recordings of Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2

Viktoria Mullova best recordings

The best recordings of violinist Viktoria Mullova

best opera recordings released on CD and DV

The best opera recordings released on CD and DVD in 2021 so far

Corelli's Concerti Grossi best recordings

The best recordings of Corelli’s Concerti Grossi

See more
Advertisement

Composers

The best ballet composers of all time

The best ballet composers of all time

Salonen

Five of the best works by Esa-Pekka Salonen

Who is Ludovico Einaudi?

Who is Ludovico Einaudi?

Mahler's letter to Santa

A letter from Gustav Mahler to Father Christmas: a parody by comedian John Sessions

John Williams lesser-known film scores

Five lesser-known film scores by John Williams

why did Antonin Dvorak move to New York

What brought Dvořák to the New World?

See more
Advertisement

Artists

The best musicians from history
Best jazz guitarists ever

4 of the best jazz guitarists ever

Lorin Maazel conducting the New York Philharmonic in the program of Rossini, Mendelssohn, Glazunov and Strauss at Avery Fisher Hall on Saturday night, November 24, 2007.This image;James Ehnes performing

Six of the best recordings by violinist James Ehnes

Jazz pianist Dave Brubeck best albums and recordings

Five of the best albums by jazz pianist Dave Brubeck

callum-smart-gallery-01

Violinist Callum Smart on how he grew his social media following during lockdown

Tim Minchin

Was Tim Minchin classically trained?

Martha Argerich wins the RPS Gold Medal

Previous winners of the RPS Gold Medal: Complete list

See more Artists