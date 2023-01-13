Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year’s nominated recordings for the Concerto Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

Advertisement

The nominations for the Concerto Award

Sibelius • Nielsen

Violin Concertos

Johan Dalene (violin); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Stockholm/John Storgårds

BIS BIS-2620

Reviewed May 2022

‘How can tone that’s so delicate, fragile almost, also be so full of feeling?,’ asked our original review in the May issue. This recording was a very Nordic affair indeed, the Swedish orchestra and the talented Swedish-Norwegian violinist showcasing an engaging musical dialogue, Dalene a sublimely articulate soloist throughout.

A Night in London

Concertos; solo works by Handel, Geminiani, Oswald et al

Ophélie Gaillard (cello); Pulcinella Orchestra et al

Aparté AP274

Reviewed May 2022

French cellist Ophélie Gaillard took listeners on a ravishing musical tour of Georgian London with this recording. The selection-box of a programme, which also featured vocal and instrumental works, was crowned by virtuoso cello concertos by Cirri and Porpora, not to mention a thrilling Concerto Grosso (La Folia) by Geminiani.

Eclipse

Works by Dvořák, Ginastera, Saraste

Hilary Hahn (violin); Frankfurt Radio Symphony/Andrés Orozco-Estrada

Deutsche Grammophon 86 2383

Reviewed December 2022

Advertisement

In breathtaking performances of concertos by Dvořák and Ginastera, Hilary Hahn shared not just her usual technical brilliance, but revealed a deeper view of the music somehow. As our original review said, ‘Phrases are now more subtly lingered over, as though on occasion she can hardly bear to let them go.’