Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year’s nominated recordings for the Instrumental Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

Advertisement

The nominations for the Instrumental Award

Mozart

Complete Piano Sonatas

Robert Levin (fortepiano)

ECM ECM 2710-16

Reviewed November 2022

Robert Levin proved fearless and insightful in this complete survey of Mozart’s piano sonatas, performed on the composer’s own fortepiano. ‘The whole project is a stunner,’ said our review. ‘Without neglecting faithfulness to the letter, Levin prioritises faithfulness to the spirit. This treasurable set may cast crucial light not only on these sonatas, but also on how we consider the very nature of historical performance.’

Tutta sola

Works by Westhoff, Roman, JS Bach, Matteis, Tartini, Geminiani

Rachel Podger (violin)

Channel Classics CCSA44422

Reviewed December 2022

Violinist Rachel Podger took us on a real voyage of discovery with this fine recording, which sought to unearth the works that inspired JS Bach’s own solo violin jewels. With ‘an explorative sense of excited discovery,' Podger proved that instrumental greatness didn’t just begin with Bach.

Bacewicz

Piano Works

Peter Jablonski (piano)

Ondine ODE1399-2

Reviewed April 2022

Advertisement

The Polish composer’s energy and focus is more than apparent in this collection of piano compositions, including her Ten Concret Etudes. The whole was showcased with ‘muscular conviction’ by Swedish pianist Peter Jablonski, who brings intelligence and sensitivity to the keyboard in this much-needed survey.