Newcomer Award 2023
Vote now for this year's BBC Music Magazine Newcomer Award
Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards
This year’s nominated recordings for the Newcomer Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt from each recording before voting? Then click on the player...
The nominees for Newcomer Award
Where is Home
Abel Selaocoe (cello, vocals)
Works by JS Bach, Platti, Ka Bohaleng, Abel Selaocoe
Warner Classics 9029622432
The mercurial South African musician scores his second nomination here, highlighting what an impact he is making on the classical music world. His easy rapport with audiences and fellow musicians was palpable on this debut recording, which showcased his talents as a cellist, vocalist, composer and communicator.
Between Two Worlds
Castalian String Quartet
Works by Thomas Adès, Beethoven, Dowland, Lassus
Delphian DCD34272
This long-awaited first studio recording by the Castalian String Quartet did not disappoint. The musicians were perceptive in their programming and mesmerising in their performances. Of the Thomas Adès, our original review said, ‘The quartet handles this mind-boggling complexity with total assurance to unleash a wonderfully wild zeal.’
Æther
Sarah Aristidou (soprano)
Works by Varèse, Poulenc, Delibes, Widmann et al
Alpha Classics ALPHA781
This debut recital recording by the French-Cypriot soprano was acclaimed in our original January 2022 review as ‘a solid triumph’. Aristidou’s formidable vocal ability is to the fore in a rich and often revelatory programme, which included the premiere of Jörg Widmann’s wordless centrepiece, Labyrinth V.
