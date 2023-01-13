Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year's nominated recordings for the Newcomer Award are listed below

The nominees for Newcomer Award

Where is Home

Abel Selaocoe (cello, vocals)

Works by JS Bach, Platti, Ka Bohaleng, Abel Selaocoe

Warner Classics 9029622432

Reviewed November 2022

The mercurial South African musician scores his second nomination here, highlighting what an impact he is making on the classical music world. His easy rapport with audiences and fellow musicians was palpable on this debut recording, which showcased his talents as a cellist, vocalist, composer and communicator.

Between Two Worlds

Castalian String Quartet

Works by Thomas Adès, Beethoven, Dowland, Lassus

Delphian DCD34272

Reviewed June 2022

This long-awaited first studio recording by the Castalian String Quartet did not disappoint. The musicians were perceptive in their programming and mesmerising in their performances. Of the Thomas Adès, our original review said, ‘The quartet handles this mind-boggling complexity with total assurance to unleash a wonderfully wild zeal.’

Æther

Sarah Aristidou (soprano)

Works by Varèse, Poulenc, Delibes, Widmann et al

Alpha Classics ALPHA781

Reviewed January 2022

This debut recital recording by the French-Cypriot soprano was acclaimed in our original January 2022 review as ‘a solid triumph’. Aristidou’s formidable vocal ability is to the fore in a rich and often revelatory programme, which included the premiere of Jörg Widmann’s wordless centrepiece, Labyrinth V.