This year’s nominated recordings for the Orchestral Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

The nominees for the orchestral award

Sibelius

Symphonies; Tapiola; 3 Late Fragments

Oslo Symphony Orchestra/Klaus Mäkelä

Decca 485 2256

Reviewed May 2022

This four-disc survey of Sibelius’s symphonies, and other orchestral works, was quite the calling card for young Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä. Taking on this symphony cycle is something of a rite of passage for Finland’s conductors. The results? ‘Electrifying’ and ‘revelatory’, according to our original review.

Coleridge-Taylor

Othello Suite; African Suite; Ballade etc

Chineke! Orchestra et al

Decca 485 3322

Reviewed December 2022

There was ‘passion and flair’ on display in this collection of orchestral works by Coleridge-Taylor, performed by the brilliant Chineke! Orchestra under conductors Kevin John Edusei, Fawzi Haimor, Roderick Cox, Kalena Bovell and Anthony Parnther. Our review called it ‘one of the biggest and best collections of his music yet released’.

Bacewicz

Works for Chamber Orchestra, Vol. 3

Amadeus Chamber Orchestra of Polish Radio/Agnieszka Duczmal

DUX DUX 1828

Reviewed June 2022

In a set of recordings spanning a number of years, conductor Agnieszka Duczmal and the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra revived a series of string works by one of Poland’s greatest, and often unsung, musical voices. The gutsy performances were described as ‘dynamic and full of life’ in our June issue review.

