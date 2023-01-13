Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year’s nominated recordings for the Premiere Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

The nominations for the Premiere Award

Shades

Edmund Finnis: String Quartets Nos 1 & 2

Manchester Collective

Bedroom Community HVALUR42

Reviewed June 2022

Manchester Collective co-commissioned Edmund Finnis’s String Quartet No. 2 and its members performed it here ‘with captivating skill and a sense of searching co-adventure’. Paired with his 2018 String Quartet No. 1 on this short-but-exquisite mini album, the synergy of composer and musicians is very much apparent.

Caprices

Works by Tom Coult, Oliver Leith, Freya Waley-Cohen, Laurence Osborne, Roxanna Panufnik, and Seonaid Aitken

Fenella Humphreys (violin)

Rubicon RCD1074

Reviewed May 2022

Violinist Fenella Humphreys commissioned a handful of the works presented on this glittering celebration of all things Caprice, alongside other premiere recordings and a few Paganini numbers. Humphreys channelled that composer’s virtuosity for a selection we called ‘diverse but surprisingly cohesive’.

Žibuoklė Martinaitytė

Ex Tenebris Lux etc

Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra/Karolis Variakojis

Ondine ODE 1403-2

Reviewed August 2022

These works for string orchestra by the brilliantly talented Lithuanian composer were composed since the onset of the global pandemic. As our August issue review said, Martinaitytė creates ‘vast shimmering soundscapes that lead the mind somewhere dreamlike and seem to speak directly to the body’s senses in arresting and unexpected ways’.