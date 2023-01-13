Welcome to the 2023 BBC Music Magazine Awards

This year’s nominated recordings for the Vocal Award are listed below and you can vote for your favourite at the bottom of the article. Want to hear an excerpt of each recording before voting? Then click on the player...

Advertisement

The nominations for the Vocal Award

Handel

Enchantresses (Arias)

Sandrine Piau (soprano); Les Paladins/Jérôme Correas

Alpha Classics ALPHA765

Reviewed March 2022

Sandrine Piau unleashed a ‘ferocious vocalism’ in this frankly dazzling selection of Handel’s sorceress-heroine arias. Magic, sparkle, musicality and vulnerability were the order of the day, the French soprano proving why she remains one of the world’s greatest Baroque singers. As the March issue review declared, ‘Handel confections have rarely been more deliciously served.’

György Kurtág

Kafka-Fragmente

Anna Prohaska (soprano), Isabelle Faust (violin)

Harmonia Mundi HMM902359

Reviewed October 2022

This very successful union of words and music was delivered with great panache and engaging chemistry by soprano Anna Prohaska and violinist Isabelle Faust. Our original review said, ‘Their intuitive rapport never falters, and, feeding off each other, the sparks they generate meld the fragments into something greater than the sum of their parts.’

Battle Cry: She Speaks

Works by Purcell, Eccles, Strozzi, Monteverdi, Owain Park

Helen Charlston (mezzo), Toby Carr (theorbo)

Delphian DCD34283

Reviewed August 2022

Advertisement

Mezzo-soprano Helen Charlston shone on this recording, spotlighting Baroque heroines and tragediennes like Boudica, Ariadne and Dido, with gloriously expressive performances in duo with theorbist Toby Carr. Owain Park’s title work proved a hauntingly contemporary take on Baroque themes, making for a cohesive and eloquent programme.