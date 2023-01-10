BBC Music Magazine Awards 2023
Vote from Tuesday 24 January and help to name the best classical recordings of the past year
It has been another memorable year of top-class recordings, from familiar artists performing much-loved repertoire to the up-and-coming stars of tomorrow dazzling with innovative programmes and incredible musicianship.
We’re delighted to present the nominations for the BBC Music Magazine Awards 2023, in association with Lark Music Insurance. The winners are up to you, so click on the different sections below and cast your votes.
Voting opens on Tuesday 24 January and closes at midnight on Tuesday 28 February, with the winners revealed at our Awards ceremony at King’s Place in London on Wednesday 19 April.
Many thanks to this year’s jury: Michael Beek, Julian Haylock, Natasha Loges, Andrew McGregor, Charlotte Smith and Sarah Urwin Jones.
- Orchestral
- Concerto
- Opera
- Choral
- Vocal
- Chamber
- Instrumental
- Premiere
- Newcomer
