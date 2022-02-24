Stephen Sondheim life in pictures

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim was one of the world’s most influential composers and lyricists and there are few composers and lyricists who have had as seismic an impact on the world of musical theatre.

Stephen Sondheim has written the music and lyrics for some of Broadway’s finest musicals, from Company to Into the Woods, all of which have enjoyed enduring success and are still performed on amateur and professional stages the world over. As well as his solo musicals, he also worked with renowned composers as a lyricist, writing lyrics to the scores of West Side Story (1957) and Gypsy (1959) by Leonard Bernstein and Jule Styne respectively.

Here, in pictures, we pay tribute to the genius, who died in November 2021