Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Composers
  3. Stephen Sondheim life in pictures

Stephen Sondheim life in pictures

We pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, a true giant of musical theatre, as both a lyricist and composer of over a dozen acclaimed works, famously beginning with West Side Story

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Stephen Sondheim attends the 2019 American Songbook Gala at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Published:

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim was one of the world’s most influential composers and lyricists and there are few composers and lyricists who have had as seismic an impact on the world of musical theatre.

Advertisement

Stephen Sondheim has written the music and lyrics for some of Broadway’s finest musicals, from Company to Into the Woods, all of which have enjoyed enduring success and are still performed on amateur and professional stages the world over. As well as his solo musicals, he also worked with renowned composers as a lyricist, writing lyrics to the scores of West Side Story (1957) and Gypsy (1959) by Leonard Bernstein and Jule Styne respectively. 

Advertisement

Here, in pictures, we pay tribute to the genius, who died in November 2021

(Original Caption) Manhattan, New York, New York: Lee Remick (L) and Lauren Bacall celebrate with composer Stephen Sondheim following the very successful opening of his revue Side by Side by Sondheim. N.Y. Times critic Clive Barnes reported
Lee Remick (L) and Lauren Bacall celebrate with composer Stephen Sondheim following the very successful opening of his revue Side by Side by Sondheim.
24th April 1985: L-R: American composer Stephen Sondheim and playwright James Lapine pose in front of the marquee of the Booth Theatre on 45th Street, New York City. They won the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for their musical, 'Sunday In The Park With George,' playing at the theatre. (Photo by Sara Krulwich/New York Times Co./Getty Images)
American composer Stephen Sondheim and playwright James Lapine pose in front of the marquee of the Booth Theatre on 45th Street, New York City. They won the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for their musical, Sunday In The Park With George, playing at the theatre. (Photo by Sara Krulwich/New York Times Co./Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: U.S. President Barack Obama presents musical theater master Stephen Sondheim with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to thirteen living and four posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and arts, (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Barack Obama presents musical theatre master Stephen Sondheim with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 24, 2015 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Authors

BBC Music Magazine

Social networks

Save when you subscribe today!
Pay just £4 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!
Subscribe today!