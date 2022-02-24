Stephen Sondheim life in pictures

Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim was one of the world’s most influential composers and lyricists and there are few composers and lyricists who have had as seismic an impact on the world of musical theatre.
Stephen Sondheim has written the music and lyrics for some of Broadway’s finest musicals, from Company to Into the Woods, all of which have enjoyed enduring success and are still performed on amateur and professional stages the world over. As well as his solo musicals, he also worked with renowned composers as a lyricist, writing lyrics to the scores of West Side Story (1957) and Gypsy (1959) by Leonard Bernstein and Jule Styne respectively.
Here, in pictures, we pay tribute to the genius, who died in November 2021
Lee Remick (L) and Lauren Bacall celebrate with composer Stephen Sondheim following the very successful opening of his revue Side by Side by Sondheim.
American composer Stephen Sondheim and playwright James Lapine pose in front of the marquee of the Booth Theatre on 45th Street, New York City. They won the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for their musical, Sunday In The Park With George, playing at the theatre. (Photo by Sara Krulwich/New York Times Co./Getty Images)
U.S. President Barack Obama presents musical theatre master Stephen Sondheim with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)