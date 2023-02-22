Who is Nigel Hess?

Nigel Hess is a Somerset-born composer, known primarily for his television, theatre and film work. Among his credits is the score for the 2004 film Ladies in Lavender - starring Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith. He also wrote the music for TV productions such as Just William and Vanity Fair, as well as many scores for Royal Shakespeare Company productions.

When and where was he born?

He was born in Weston-super-Mare on 22 July 1953.

What is his musical background?

The great nephew of the pianist Myra Hess, he always had a special affinity with music, and started picking out his own tunes on the piano as a small child. With the encouragement of an enthusiastic music teacher at school (‘the sort of chap who thought nothing of involving the entire school in an epic performance of Britten’s Noye’s Fludde’, as he told The Cross-Eyed Pianist), Hess eventually applied, and was accepted, to study Music at Cambridge University, where he was musical director of the Cambridge Footlights.

How would you describe his musical style?

An advocate for 'good tunes', who insists that writing music in an effortlessly communicative style is hard work, Hess describes his own music as melodic and tonal. Some works have touches of Rachmaninov or Bruch, while others deal in certain kinds of musical tropes (check out the accordion-drenched sound world of ‘Maigret’s Paris’). But whatever the unique flavour of each commission, it generally hits the emotional bullseye.

Has he written concert works too?

Yes, particularly for symphonic wind band, including commissions from the Royal Air Force Music Services and the Band of the Coldstream Guards. He has also already written significant works at the request of Prince Charles.

Such as?

In 2007 he was commissioned by the Prince of Wales to write a Piano Concerto in memory of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, and the result was premiered by Lang Lang. He also wrote a ballet the same year based on ‘The Old Man of Lochnagar, a children’s story written by the Prince of Wales in 1980, which was premiered by the National Youth Ballet of Great Britain at Sadler’s Wells. Speaking to the BBC Somerset, Hess revealed that he and the now-King ‘have kept in touch ever since’.

How does he feel about being asked to write music for the coronation?

In his BBC interview, Hess said ‘it was a complete thrill’ and that ‘you have to sort of put the pressure to one side and write from your heart what you feel is going to be suitable for the occasion.’