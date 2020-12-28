12 of the best classical English songs

Roderick Williams baritone says: “I remember hearing tenor Ian Partridge sing Ivor Gurney’s Sleep at Joy Finzi’s memorial service in Hampshire when I was part of the Finzi Singers, and it made a huge impression on me. I think it’s the subject matter – longing to get to sleep and what sleep can mean in a more metaphysical or profound sense. It is everything that an English song should be, and the key change at the end is to die for. There’s also a fantastic orchestration of it for strings by Finzi, which baritone Christoper Maltman recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony under Martyn Brabbins. It’s a stonking piece of singing.” Buy a recording of Ian Partridge singing Ivor Gurney’s Sleep from Amazon Lizbie Browne from Earth and Air and Rain Sholto Kynoch pianist says: “Lizbie Browne from Gerald Finzi’s Earth and Air and Rain cycle was the first English song I got to know well as an undergraduate. It’s such an illuminating piece of music to work on pianistically, as it has such interesting counterpoint with so many colours, and there’s an amazing marriage of words and music. It’s a song of loss and regret: the woman that he loves, Lizbie Browne, was never his and he never declared his love. You don’t see Finzi’s music in concert programmes all that often. Maybe it doesn’t give audiences the instant fix that they want with a big tune! It’s often considered musicians’ music, because it’s so wonderful to inhabit. Buy a recording of Earth and Air and Rain Cycle from Amazon Bird Songs at Eventide Kathryn Rudge mezzo says: “It’s almost impossible to choose just one piece, but Bird Songs at Eventide by Eric Coates was love at first sight for me. I find it immediately captures the imagination with the tinkling notes of birds singing in the piano accompaniment and visions of a golden sunset over quiet ‘Herbert Howells’s King David is a perfect example of magical storytelling’ hills. It offers a moment of reflection and conveys feelings of love and longing encapsulated by Royden Barrie’s beautiful words and Coates’s music. It’s awesome from start to finish – a gift of a song.” Buy a recording of Kathryn Rudge singing Bird Songs at Eventide from Amazon Music For A While

Allan Clayton tenor says: “Henry Purcell’s Music for a While is one of the first songs that I learned as a very bad schoolboy tenor. I was blown away by how simple it was and how much it spoke to me emotionally. This is about the power of music to calm, ease and revive. The combination of text and snaking ground bass is beguiling enough. Then you add Tippett and Bergmann’s arrangement and you get these even more beautiful clashes and suspensions. There’s real enjoyment of the English language as well – Purcell uses the ‘m’ of music, which is quite a sexy consonant. The way that the ground bass returns to the home key and the familiar three-bar phrase on the word ‘music’ is just spine-tingling.” Buy a recording of Allan Clayton performing Music For A While from Amazon

Stream Allan Clayton perfoprming Music For A While on Apple Music Every Night