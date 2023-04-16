It has been announced that Anglo-American composer Tarik O’Regan is to to compose a special piece, based on the Latin Catholic poem Agnus Dei, for King Charles III coronation service

Agnus Dei, meaning 'Lamb of God', is a liturgical chant from the Catholic Mass and has been inspiration for many composers, particularly with their requiems. Mozart's, Verdi's, Fauré's, and Rutter's Requiems, and Britten's War Requiem, all feature 'Agnus Dei'.

The phrase lamb of God appears in the Gospel of John

Agnus Dei lyrics

Agnus Dei, qui tolis peccata mundi,

miserere nobis.

Agnus Dei, qui tolis peccata mundi

dona nobis pacem.

'Lamb of God' lyrics

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world

have mercy on us.

Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world,

grant us peace.