Who wrote the hymn ‘All Creatures of Our God and King’?

This popular British hymn started life as the poem ‘Canticle of the Sun’ written by St. Francis of Assisi in the early 13th century when he was recovering from an illness. Nearly 600 years later Rector William Draper translated and paraphrased the original words (which were based on Psalm 148) into English between 1899 and 1919. It was published in 1919 in the Public School Hymn Book.

The hymn is usually sung to the tune of ‘Lasst uns erfreuen‘ a 17th century German Easter hymn, which is also used for ‘Ye Watchers and Ye Holy Ones’

Did you know the hymn has featured in the comedy Mr. Bean? In the comedy’s pilot episode Mr Bean visits a church where one of the hymns the congregation sings is ‘All Creatures of Our God and King’.

What are the lyrics to ‘All Creatures of Our God and King’?

All creatures worship God most high,

lift up your voice in earth and sky,

alleluia, alleluia!

Thou burning sun with golden beam,

thou silver moon with softer gleam,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

2 Thou rushing wind that art so strong,

ye clouds that sail in heav’n along,

alleluia, alleluia!

Thou rising morn in praise rejoice,

ye lights of evening, find a voice,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

3 Thou flowing water, pure and clear,

make music for thy God to hear,

alleluia, alleluia!

Thou fire so masterful and bright,

that givest all both warmth and light,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

4 Dear mother earth, who day by day,

unfoldest blessings on our way,

alleluia, alleluia!

The flow’rs and fruits that in thee grow,

let them God’s glory also show,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

5 And ev’ryone, with tender heart,

forgiving others, take your part,

alleluia, alleluia!

Ye who long pain and sorrow bear,

sing praise and cast on God your care,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

6 And thou, most kind and gentle death,

waiting to hush our final breath,

alleluia, alleluia!

Thou leadest home the child of God,

as Christ before that way hath trod,

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!

7 Let all things their Creator bless,

and worship God in humbleness,

alleluia, alleluia!

To God all thanks and praise belong!

Join in the everlasting song:

O sing ye, O sing ye, alleluia, alleluia, alleluia!