'All my hope on God is founded' lyrics

Who wrote the hymn 'All my hope on God is founded'?

The hymn 'All my hope on God is founded' started life as the German hymn 'Meine Hoffnung stehet feste', written by Joachim Neander in 1680. Neander wrote around 60 hymns during his lifetime including 'Praise to the Lord, the Almighty, the King of Creation' and is considered the first important German hymnist after the Reformation.

The hymn was translated into English in 1899 by parish choir master Robert Bridge

Who composed the music for the hymn 'All my hope on God is founded'?

The original tune was a German chorale melody named Meine Hoffnung, however in In 1930, composer Herbert Howell was asked to compose a new tune for it by the head of Charterhouse School. 'Howell said the resulting tune A Hymn Tune for Charterhouse'came to him at breakfast 'while I was chewing bacon and sausage'.

What are the lyrics to 'All my hope on God is founded'?

All my hope on God is founded;

he doth still my trust renew.

Me through change and chance he guideth,

only good and only true.

God unknown,

he alone

calls my heart to be his own.

Human pride and earthly glory,

sword and crown betray his trust;

what with care and toil he buildeth,

tower and temple, fall to dust.

But God's power,

hour by hour,

is my temple and my tower.

God's great goodness aye endureth,

deep his wisdom, passing thought:

splendour, light, and life attend him,

beauty springeth out of naught.

Evermore

from his store

new-born worlds rise and adore.

Daily doth th' Almighty giver

bounteous gifts on us bestow;

his desire our soul delighteth,

pleasure leads us where we go.

Love doth stand

at his hand;

joy doth wait on his command.

5 Still from earth to God eternal

sacrifice of praise be done,

high above all praises praising

for the gift of Christ his Son.

Christ doth call

one and all:

ye who follow shall not fall.