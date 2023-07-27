Arts Council England has announced a grant of £24 million for the English National Opera for April 2024 to March 2026, as well as a longer time frame for the ENO to complete the establishment of its new base outside the capital.

The reprieve follows eight months of uncertainty for the ENO, which in November 2022, was told by ACE to relocate from the capital or lose its public funding, in a government-led attempt to spread more money beyond the capital. With its funding slashed from £12.6 million per year to £17 million across three years to support a move from their home at the London Coliseum, the ENO fought back. Stuart Murphy, outgoing CEO of ENO, described the decision as 'insane'. MPs from all parties called for the decision to be reversed and a petition against the move outside the capital, set up by opera star Bryn Terfel, has attracted over 85,000 signatures.

This £24 million boost, however, will help to carry the company through to 2026. Meanwhile, ACE insists that the longer time frame - the move to the new base will now be completed by March 2029, rather than March 2026 - will mean more stability, allow for consultation with staff, more work in London and more time for the ENO to develop partnerships in the new city and to establish a programme there.

According to a joint ACE/ENO press release, the ENO will develop an artistic programme in the new city during the 2024-26 period, whilst transitioning to 'a new business model, which will see the company deliver a substantial opera season every year in London while developing a significant performance and engagement programme in their new city.'

The Arts Council's original suggestion for a new home was Manchester, which is currently the biggest city in Europe without a resident opera company. The ENO has now whittled down its list of future homes to Birmingham, Bristol, Greater Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham. It plans to confirm the location of the new city in December this year.

As Stuart Murphy explained, the choice of city hangs on a variety of factors: 'We haven't said it all depends on who will put in the most money, or which is the biggest catchment area for population, or the youngest area. It's a whole combination of stuff. It's how excited the city is about us going there; what opportunities there are for partnerships; what things organically happen, like Eurovision; and, if there's already an opera company there, like Birmingham Opera, how can we partner with them.'

According to the joint press release, the 'shared ambition' is for the ENO to be 'in a strong position' to apply to the Arts Council’s National Portfolio of funded organisations from 2026. Sir Nicholas Serota, Arts Council England, Chair, said: 'As custodians of public money, the Arts Council has led a rigorous process that has carefully considered ENO’s application. ...The extended timeline for their transition to a new main base will enable the ENO to undertake this complex move and to develop partnerships in the new city.'

Dr Harry Brünjes, Chair, The English National Opera said: 'The ENO Board and Management look forward to working with the Arts Council to develop this positive future for the organisation. We welcome this investment and additional time which we believe will help us to successfully develop a new main base out of London, whilst maintaining a season at the London Coliseum.'