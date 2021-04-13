When were the lyrics to ‘Ave verum corpus’ written and who wrote them?

Thought to believe to have originated in the 13th century, ‘Ave verum corpus’ is an Eucharistic chant (holy communion chant). It is thought to have been written by Pope Innocent III, Innocent IV, Innocent V or Innocent VI

Advertisement

It has been set to music by many different composers, including William Byrd and Sir Edward Elgar, but perhaps the most famous version is Mozart’s

When and why did Mozart write ‘Ave verum corpus’?

Mozart composed this motet in D major in 1791 during the last year of his life, when he was visiting his wife Constanze in Austria. He wrote it for his friend Anton Stoll, and Joseph Haydn to celebrate the feast of Corpus Christi.

What does Ave verum corpus’mean?

Ave verum corpus means Hail, true body.

What are the original Latin lyrics to ‘Ave verum corpus’?

Ave verum corpus, natum

de Maria Virgine,

vere passum, immolatum

in cruce pro homine

cuius latus perforatum

fluxit aqua et sanguine:

esto nobis praegustatum

in mortis examine.

O Iesu dulcis, O Iesu pie,

O Iesu, fili Mariae.

Miserere mei. Amen

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave verum corpus’ in English

Hail, true Body, born

of the Virgin Mary,

having truly suffered, sacrificed

on the cross for mankind,

from whose pierced side

water and blood flowed:

Be for us a foretaste [of the Heavenly banquet]

in the trial of death!

O sweet Jesus, O holy Jesus,

O Jesus, son of Mary,

have mercy on me. Amen.

Find more lyrics to famous hymns

Read our reviews of the latest Mozart recordings

Find out more about Mozart and his works

Advertisement

Top image by Getty Images