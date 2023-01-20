The song 'Battle Cry of Freedom', written by George Frederick Root in 1862 a year into the American Civil War, became so popular that at one point its music publisher could not keep up with demand, despite having 14 printing presses going at once.

Loudly supportive of unionism and the abolition of slavery, it was used as the campaign song for the Lincoln-Johnson ticket in the 1864 presidential election, and it has remained a favourite, regularly quoted over the years by artists ranging from Elvis Costello to the 20th century composer Charles Ives, who included it in several of his works.

'Battle Cry of Freedom' lyrics

Oh we'll rally round the flag, boys, we'll rally once again,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom,

And we'll rally from the hillside, we'll gather from the plain,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom.

(Chorus)

The Union forever, hurrah! boys, hurrah!

Down with the traitors, up with the stars;

While we rally round the flag, boys, we rally once again,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom!

Oh we're springing to the call for three hundred thousand more,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom!

And we'll fill the vacant ranks with a million freemen more,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom.

(Chorus)

We will welcome to our numbers the loyal, true and brave,

Shouting the battle cry of freedom!

And although he may be poor, he shall never be a slave,[c]

Shouting the battle cry of freedom!

(Chorus)

So we're springing to the call from the East and from the West,

Shouting the battle cry of Freedom;

And we'll hurl the rebel crew from the land we love the best,

Shouting the battle cry of Freedom.

(Chorus)

