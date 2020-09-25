Accessibility Links

BBC launches digital classical music archive

'Experience Classical' is a new digital audio archive made up of performances, programmes and podcasts centred around classical music

Blue Background_landscape 3 presenters

BBC Radio 3 and BBC Archives have launched ‘Experience Classical’, an archive of classical music recordings, programmes and podcasts.

The archive features more than 600 audio recordings by the BBC Orchestras, Choirs and New Generation Artists from over the years. These recordings are divided into categories that hone in on composers, instruments and mood.

There are also over 400 radio programmes and podcasts, mostly produced by Radio 3.

In the coming weeks, the platform will host a new 3D sound experience to hear recordings of BBC Philharmonic concerts produced in binaural sound, which gives listeners the feeling of listening in 3D space.

