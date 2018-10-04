The best recordings of Steven Isserlis

Bach Cello Suites

This long-awaited reading of the cellist’s ‘Bible’ found Isserlis delving behind each Suite to find its religious correlatives.

Hyperion CDA67541/2

Tavener The Protecting Veil

with LSO/Rozhdestvensky

This mystic Minimalist work, written for Isserlis in 1987, made him famous. His silvery timbre and re-creation of Tavener’s vision is unrivalled.

Virgin 363 2932

Schumann Cello Concerto and other works

with German Chamber Philharmonic/Eschenbach

His intuitive response to Schumann’s mercurial character pays dividends here in performances lit by an inimitable fluidity and a dizzying range of tone.

RCA 09026688002

Mendelssohn Complete works for cello and piano

with Melvyn Tan

A happy partnership with fortepianist Melvyn Tan produced this utterly delightful set of Mendelssohn performances.

RCA 09026625532

Brahms Cello Sonatas

with Stephen Hough

A tour de force of energy and narrative conviction, in which Isserlis ensures that every note and phrase have meaning.

Hyperion CDA67529