The best recordings of Steven Isserlis
Five of the best recordings by distinguished British cellist Steven Isserlis
Bach Cello Suites
This long-awaited reading of the cellist’s ‘Bible’ found Isserlis delving behind each Suite to find its religious correlatives.
Tavener The Protecting Veil
with LSO/Rozhdestvensky
This mystic Minimalist work, written for Isserlis in 1987, made him famous. His silvery timbre and re-creation of Tavener’s vision is unrivalled.
Schumann Cello Concerto and other works
with German Chamber Philharmonic/Eschenbach
His intuitive response to Schumann’s mercurial character pays dividends here in performances lit by an inimitable fluidity and a dizzying range of tone.
Mendelssohn Complete works for cello and piano
with Melvyn Tan
A happy partnership with fortepianist Melvyn Tan produced this utterly delightful set of Mendelssohn performances.
Brahms Cello Sonatas
with Stephen Hough
A tour de force of energy and narrative conviction, in which Isserlis ensures that every note and phrase have meaning.