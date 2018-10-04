Accessibility Links

  4. The best recordings of Steven Isserlis

The best recordings of Steven Isserlis

Five of the best recordings by distinguished British cellist Steven Isserlis

Cellist Steven Isserlis

Bach Cello Suites

This long-awaited reading of the cellist’s ‘Bible’ found Isserlis delving behind each Suite to find its religious correlatives.

Hyperion CDA67541/2

Tavener The Protecting Veil
with LSO/Rozhdestvensky

This mystic Minimalist work, written for Isserlis in 1987, made him famous. His silvery timbre and re-creation of Tavener’s vision is unrivalled.

Virgin 363 2932

Schumann Cello Concerto and other works
with German Chamber Philharmonic/Eschenbach

His intuitive response to Schumann’s mercurial character pays dividends here in performances lit by an inimitable fluidity and a dizzying range of tone.

RCA 09026688002

Mendelssohn Complete works for cello and piano
with Melvyn Tan

A happy partnership with fortepianist Melvyn Tan produced this utterly delightful set of Mendelssohn performances.

RCA 09026625532

Brahms Cello Sonatas
with Stephen Hough

A tour de force of energy and narrative conviction, in which Isserlis ensures that every note and phrase have meaning.

Hyperion CDA67529

