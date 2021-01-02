What are the lyrics to the sea shanty ‘Blow the Man Down’?

It is believed the sea shanty ‘Blow the Man Down’ dates to around the 1860s, and was featured in Laura Alexandrine Smith’s published collection of shanties, The Music of the Waters (1888). It is believed the lyrics relate to a mishap at sea, perhaps when a strong, sudden gale strikes, putting the men – and ship – in jeopardy.

The sea shanty has featured a lot in popular culture, including one episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and it inspired the theme tune to SpongeBob SquarePants

What are the lyrics to ‘Blow the Man Down’?

Blow The Man Down

Oh, blow the man down, bullies, blow the man down

Way aye blow the man down

Oh, blow the man down, bullies, blow him away

Give me some time to blow the man down!

As I was a walking down Paradise Street

Way aye blow the man down

A pretty young damsel I chanced for to meet.

Give me some time to blow the man down!

She was round in the counter and bluff in the bow,

Way aye blow the man down

So I took in all sail and cried, “Way enough now.”

Give me some time to blow the man down!

So I tailed her my flipper and took her in tow

Way aye blow the man down

And yardarm to yardarm away we did go.

Give me some time to blow the man down!

But as we were going she said unto me

Way aye blow the man down

“There’s a spanking full-rigger just ready for sea.”

Give me some time to blow the man down!

But as soon as that packet was clear of the bar

Way aye blow the man down

The mate knocked me down with the end of a spar.

Give me some time to blow the man down!

It’s starboard and larboard on deck you will sprawl

Way aye blow the man down

For Kicking Jack Williams commands the Black Ball.

Give me some time to blow the man down!

So I give you fair warning before we belay,

Way aye blow the man down

Don’t ever take head of what pretty girls say.

Give me some time to blow the man down!

You can find the lyrics to many of your favourite sea shanties here