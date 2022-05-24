Buchmann-Mehta School of Music launches free masterclass website

The Buchmann-Mehta School of Music, based in Tel Aviv, has announced the launch of an extensive free masterclass website, with contributions from international stars as well as faculty members.

The website, www.classical-masterclass.com, makes the BMSM's regular master classes available to all, with initial contributions from Honorary President Zubin Mehta; guest artists including Sir Andras Schiff, Christoph Eschenbach, Emanuel Ax, Renaud Capucon, Julian Rachlin, Christian Teztlaff, Martin Frost, Thomas Hampson, Menahem Pressler, Martin Grubinger, Olga Scheps and Gianandrea Noseda; as well as BMSM faculty, many of them members of the Israel Philharmonic.

Launching with around two dozen classes, the website currently includes dedicated channels for strings, brass and wood – a list which will soon be expanded to include piano and vocal, among other channels.

The masterclasses, mostly filmed in the BMSM's regular performing venue, Clairmont Hall, are all given in English, as part of the International Program, which welcomes students from around the world.

Announcing the launch of the website, Uri Rom, Director of the BMSM, said, 'This is a thrilling moment for all of us at the Buchmann-Mehta School Of Music: the Classical Master Classes website has now been launched! This long-standing initiative going back to the Music School's Founding Director, Prof.Tomer Lev and delayed in the past two years due to the COVID pandemic, has now come true thanks to a concentrated effort on the side of the School's artistic faculty and staff. Our warmest thanks to all who have contributed to this unique and fascinating site showcasing our students, faculty, and international guests.'

The Buchmann-Mehta School of Music was founded in 2005 as the result of a partnership between Tel-Aviv University and the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, with many of its students going on to become members of the Israel Philharmonic, amongst other institutions.

Photo: Yoel Levy