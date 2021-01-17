What are the lyrics to the Canadian National Anthem, ‘O Canada’ and when was it composed?

As befitting a country that has two official languages, French and English, Canada has several versions of its national anthem O Canada; an English one, a French one and two bilingual ones. The song wasn’t officially adopted as the country’s National Anthem until 1980, when it replaced God Save The Queen. God Save The Queen is still Canada’s official royal anthem.

Who wrote the lyrics for O Canada?

The original French lyrics to O Canada was written in 1880 by judge Adolphe-Basile Routhier to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day . They were first translated into English in 1906 with many versions following over the next few years. The one that stuck, though, was Robert Stanley Weir’s version in 1908, and it still forms the basis for the official lyrics today.

Who composed the music to O Canada?

Concert pianist Calixa Lavallée from Quebec composed the tune in 1880

What are the English lyrics to O Canada?

O Canada!

Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all of us command.

With glowing hearts we see thee rise,

The True North strong and free!

From far and wide,

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

What are the French lyrics to O Canada?

Ô Canada!

Terre de nos aïeux,

Ton front est ceint de fleurons glorieux!

Car ton bras sait porter l’épée,

Il sait porter la croix!

Ton histoire est une épopée

Des plus brillants exploits.

Et ta valeur, de foi trempée,

Protégera nos foyers et nos droits.

Protégera nos foyers et nos droits.

What are the lyrics to the bilingual versions of O Canada?

Version 1

O Canada!

Our home and native land!

True patriot love in all of us command.

Car ton bras sait porter l’épée,

Il sait porter la croix!

Ton histoire est une épopée

Des plus brillants exploits.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee

Version 2

Ô Canada!

Terre de nos aïeux,

Ton front est ceint de fleurons glorieux!

Car ton bras sait porter l’épée,

Il sait porter la croix!

Ton histoire est une épopée

Des plus brillants exploits.

God keep our land glorious and free!

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.

