What are the lyrics to 'Cauliflowers Fluffy'?
Remember 'Cauliflowers Fluffy'? Here its lyrics in case you have forgotten them
Remember singing 'Cauliflowers Fluffy' at school? The popular harvest hymn is a favourite for many but can you still remember the lyrics?
'Cauliflowers Fluffy' lyrics
Cauliflowers Fluffy and cabbages green
Strawberries are sweeter than any I've seen
Beetroots purple and onions white
All grow steadily day and night!
The apples are ripe and the plums are red
The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed
Blackberries are juicy and rhubards sour
Marrows fattening hour by hour
Gooseberries hairy and lettuces fat
Radishes round and runner beans flat
The apples are ripe and the plums are red
The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed.
Orangey carrots and turnips cream
Reddening tomatoes that used to be green
Brown potatoes in little heaps
Down in the darkness where the celery sleeps
The apples are ripe and the plums are red
The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed.