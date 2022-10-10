Remember singing 'Cauliflowers Fluffy' at school? The popular harvest hymn is a favourite for many but can you still remember the lyrics?

'Cauliflowers Fluffy' lyrics

Cauliflowers Fluffy and cabbages green

Strawberries are sweeter than any I've seen

Beetroots purple and onions white

All grow steadily day and night!

The apples are ripe and the plums are red

The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed

Blackberries are juicy and rhubards sour

Marrows fattening hour by hour

Gooseberries hairy and lettuces fat

Radishes round and runner beans flat

The apples are ripe and the plums are red

The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed.

Orangey carrots and turnips cream

Reddening tomatoes that used to be green

Brown potatoes in little heaps

Down in the darkness where the celery sleeps

The apples are ripe and the plums are red

The broadbeans are sleeping in their blankety bed.