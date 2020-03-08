Celebrate International Women’s Day with the latest classical music events

Radio

Advertisement

BBC Radio 3: Composer of the Week: Florence Price

Monday 2 – Friday 6 March, 12pm

Florence Price was a highly successful classical composer, organist, pianist and music teacher during the early 20th century in America. She was the first African-American woman to be recognised as a composer of symphonic music, and also the first African-American woman to have her works performed by one of the world’s leading orchestras.

Donald Macleod explores how racial prejudice and marriage impacted her life and career.

BBC Radio 3: The Essay – Women Writers to put back on the Bookshelf

Monday 2 March, 10.45pm

Seven Ages of Woman puts the case for five female writers who deserve to be better known: English poet Charlotte Smith, Renaissance poet Lady Mary Wroth, Scottish novelist Margaret Oliphant, English jounalist Storm Jameson and Rwandan writer Yolande Mukagasana.

BBC Radio 3: The Seven Ages of Woman

Sunday 8 March, 1pm

Radio 3 has commissioned seven very different composers to write a movement each of an a cappella choral work entitled Seven Ages of Woman. Rhian Samuel, Helena Paish, Francophile Heather Dohollau, Deirdre Gribbin, Emily Hall, Electra Perivolaris and Cecilia McDowall. Each composer has chosen to set a text that they feel represents them and this decade of their lives – from Charlotte Brontë to a poem by commissioned composer Deirdre Gribbin’s son, who has Down’s syndrome.

BBC Radio 3: Inside Music – Creative connections with fiddle-singer and composer Nancy Kerr

Saturday 7 March, 1pm

Nancy Kerr is a multi-award winning violinist, singer and songwriter, who brings her own individual interpretations to traditional folk material, combining folk mythology with tales of 21st-century life. She chooses pieces that highlight the connections between wildly different musical styles – ranging from Bartok dances, played first by the Budapest Festival Orchestra, to the Romani group Taraf De Haïdouks.

BBC Radio 3: Private Passions – Women Composers Compilation

Sunday 8 March, 12pm

Michael Berkeley draws together some previous Private Passions guests who have championed works by women. Helen Cammock introduces the 17th-century composer Barbara Strozzi, while actor Greta Scacchi discovers the 18th-century composer Maria Cosway.

BBC Radio 3: The Early Music Show – Composer Profile: Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre

Sunday 8 March, 2pm

Lucie Skeaping looks into the life and music of French Baroque composer Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, who, from the age of five, served at the court of Louis XIV.

BBC Radio 3: The Listening Service – The music of Kaija Saariaho

Sunday 8 March, 5pm

Tom Service takes a journey through the beguiling sound world of Kaija Saariaho, exploring the way she fuses operas, orchestral and instrumental works with electronic and acoustic sounds.

BBC Radio 3: Words and Music – Goddesses and Monsters

Sunday 8 March, 5.30pm

An exploration of music by woman and non-binary authors and composers, diving into the worlds from Medusa to the Madonna.

Live Performances

Southbank Centre: SoundState Festival

24-28 February

In the return of the major global new music festival, lined-up are UK premieres by Sofia Gubaidulina and the Franco-American composer Betsy Jolas. Full programme to be announced, including appearances from American flautist Claire Chase and British-Iranian experimental composer and turntable artist Shiva Feshareki.

The London Chamber Ensemble

8 March, 1.15pm

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Cardiff

The London Chamber Ensemble celebrates International Women’s Day with a concert featuring 100 years of British music by female composers, including the world premiere of a new work by Errolyn Wallen, and music by Rebecca Clarke, Helen Grime, Judith Weir and Thea Musgrave. Rarely performed music that was almost destroyed by its composer Grace Williams will also be performed.