The BBC Music Magazine Concert Livestream Calendar
An up-to-date round-up of the concerts, operas and recitals available to view online during self-isolation
Thursday 17 September
Philharmonia Sessions with Nicola Benedetti
At 7pm BST, join the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Paavo Järvi for a programme including Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, which will feature violinist Nicola Benedetti as the soloist.
Friday 18 September
Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival
Four chamber music concerts will be filmed in late July in the historic rooms of Hatfield House, which will then be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube Channel on Friday evenings during September, introduced by Lord Salisbury. Artistic director and cellist Guy Johnston has devised a programme that features the world premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Kaner.
Programmes will include performances by the following artists: cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Melvyn Tan, clarinettist Julian Bliss, the Navarra Quartet, countertenor Iestyn Davies, lutenist Elizabeth Kenny, organist William Whitehead, soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott.
The programmes will include the following works:
Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor
Matthew Kaner: new work (world premiere)
Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90 No. 2
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D
Beethoven: Trio in B flat Op. 11 for clarinet, cello and piano
Mozart: Clarinet Quintet
Schubert, Fauré, Quilter: Songs
Dowland: Songs
Handel, Bach, Tallis: Organ works
Mezzo Leandra Ramm is joined by pianists Eryn Allen and Ragnar Bohlin in a livestream concert at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Tickets $15, available here.
Saturday 19 September
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features The Sixteen, titled ‘Music for Reflection’.
Saratoga Performing Arts Center: SPAC @ Home Concert Series
Time for Three ensemble in concert on the grounds of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
The Sixteen and conductor Harry Christophers are giving their first concert in seven months as part of the Live in London Festival, streamed from Kings Place. The concert will be available to watch online until 31 October.
The concert, titled Music for Reflection, will include the below programme of works:
F. Anerio Litaniae Beatissimae Virginis Mariae
Arvo Pärt The Deer’s Cry
T.S Eliot Here let us stand (from Murder in the Cathedral)
Josquin des Prez O Virgo prudentissima
Arvo Pärt Da pacem Domine
T.S Eliot Does the bird sing in the South? (from Murder in the Cathedral)
Sheppard Libera nos I
Josquin des Prez Pater noster / Ave Maria
Arvo Pärt Morning Star
T.S Eliot We praise Thee, O God (from Murder in the Cathedral)
Victoria Litaniae Beatae Mariae
Sunday 20 September
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
English Chamber Orchestra: Teatime Music
At 4pm every Sunday for four weeks, the English Chamber Orchestra will present a series of afternoon concerts, filmed at Beckenham Palace Mansion. Each concert will cost £10 and a season pass for all four is £32.
Today’s concert:
Façade
Brimming with jazz-soaked charm and colour, William Walton’sFaçade gained immediate notoriety for its unconventionality; at its public premiere in 1922, poet Edith Sitwell recited her delightfully quirky verse through a megaphone protruding through an ornate screen, with Walton conducting the work’s six-piece ensemble hidden from view. In the audience that night sat Evelyn Waugh, Virginia Woolf and Noël Coward.
This ‘entertainment’ comprises twenty-one miniatures in a multitude of musical styles and forms, its deft and playful pastiche leading one reviewer to say of Walton “As a musical joker, he is a jewel of the first water.
Thursday 24 September
Scottish Chamber Orchestra with Nicola Benedetti
At 7.30pm, violinist Nicola Benedetti joins the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and its principal conductor Maxim Emelyanychev for the orchestra’s first concert since lockdown. The concert will be available to stream live on the its Facebook and YouTube channels.
Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 is on the programme.
Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 ‘Classical’ Op.25
Schumann Cello Concerto in A Major, Op.129 (soloist Maciej Kulakowski)
Ruth Rogers director
Maciej Kulakowski cello
London Mozart Players
7.00pm BST
Friday 25 September
Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival
Four chamber music concerts will be filmed in late July in the historic rooms of Hatfield House, which will then be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube Channel on Friday evenings during September, introduced by Lord Salisbury. Artistic director and cellist Guy Johnston has devised a programme that features the world premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Kaner.
Programmes will include performances by the following artists: cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Melvyn Tan, clarinettist Julian Bliss, the Navarra Quartet, countertenor Iestyn Davies, lutenist Elizabeth Kenny, organist William Whitehead, soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott.
The programmes will include the following works:
Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor
Matthew Kaner: new work (world premiere)
Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90 No. 2
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D
Beethoven: Trio in B flat Op. 11 for clarinet, cello and piano
Mozart: Clarinet Quintet
Schubert, Fauré, Quilter: Songs
Dowland: Songs
Handel, Bach, Tallis: Organ works
Saturday 26 September
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features Stile Antico, titled ‘Treasures of the English Renaissance’.
Sunday 27 September
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
English Chamber Orchestra: Teatime Music
At 4pm every Sunday for four weeks, the English Chamber Orchestra will present a series of afternoon concerts, filmed at Beckenham Palace Mansion. Each concert will cost £10 and a season pass for all four is £32.
Today’s concert:
Borodin – Sextet in D minor
Mendelssohn – Octet in E flat major op.20
Thursday 1 October
London Mozart Players and clarinettist Michael Collins
Weber Clarinet Quintet in B♭ Major, Op.34
Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K.581
Michael Collins clarinet
London Mozart Players
7pm BST
Friday 2 October
Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival
Four chamber music concerts will be filmed in late July in the historic rooms of Hatfield House, which will then be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube Channel on Friday evenings during September, introduced by Lord Salisbury. Artistic director and cellist Guy Johnston has devised a programme that features the world premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Kaner.
Programmes will include performances by the following artists: cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Melvyn Tan, clarinettist Julian Bliss, the Navarra Quartet, countertenor Iestyn Davies, lutenist Elizabeth Kenny, organist William Whitehead, soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott.
The programmes will include the following works:
Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor
Matthew Kaner: new work (world premiere)
Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90 No. 2
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D
Beethoven: Trio in B flat Op. 11 for clarinet, cello and piano
Mozart: Clarinet Quintet
Schubert, Fauré, Quilter: Songs
Dowland: Songs
Handel, Bach, Tallis: Organ works
Saturday 3 October
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features Chanticleer, titled ‘Love, always’.
Sunday 4 October
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
English Chamber Orchestra: Teatime Music
At 4pm every Sunday for four weeks, the English Chamber Orchestra will present a series of afternoon concerts, filmed at Beckenham Palace Mansion. Each concert will cost £10 and a season pass for all four is £32.
Today’s concert: Stravinsky – The Soldier’s Tale
Thursday 8 October
Walton Façade: An Entertainment
Samuel West narrator
London Mozart Players
Benjamin Pope conductor
7pm BST
Sunday 11 October
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
Thursday 15 October
Strauss Concerto in D major for Oboe and Small Orchestra, AV 144, TrV 292
Mendelssohn Symphony No.4 in A major, Op.90 ‘Italian’
Ruth Rogers leader
Olivier Stankiewicz oboe
London Mozart Players
Mateusz Moleda conductor
7pm GMT
Sunday 18 October
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
Friday 23 October
Violinist Rachel Podger and Brecon Baroque are filming a programme of concerts and talks in Brecon Cathedral which will be shown online as part of this year’s Brecon Baroque Festival.
Performances include a solo Bach recital by Podger, the world premiere of Chad Kelly’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations and a documentary about the preparation and rehearsal of this new work. Tickets and screenings will be available via the festival’s website.
Saturday 24 October
Violinist Rachel Podger and Brecon Baroque are filming a programme of concerts and talks in Brecon Cathedral which will be shown online as part of this year’s Brecon Baroque Festival.
Performances include a solo Bach recital by Podger, the world premiere of Chad Kelly’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations and a documentary about the preparation and rehearsal of this new work. Tickets and screenings will be available via the festival’s website.
Sunday 25 October
Violinist Rachel Podger and Brecon Baroque are filming a programme of concerts and talks in Brecon Cathedral which will be shown online as part of this year’s Brecon Baroque Festival.
Performances include a solo Bach recital by Podger, the world premiere of Chad Kelly’s arrangement of Bach’s Goldberg Variations and a documentary about the preparation and rehearsal of this new work. Tickets and screenings will be available via the festival’s website.
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
Thursday 29 October
London Mozart Player’s Children’s Concerts
Little Red Riding Hood
Music: Paul Patterson
Words: Roald Dahl
Polly Ives narrator
London Mozart Players
10.00am GMT
Saturday 31 October
London Mozart Player’s Children’s Concerts
Three Little Pigs
Music: Paul Patterson
Words: Roald Dahl
Polly Ives narrator
London Mozart Players
10am GMT
Sunday 8 November
Stravinsky A Soldier’s Tale
Simon Blendis leader
Tama Matheson narrator
London Mozart Players
William Vann conductor
3pm GMT
Sunday 15 November
Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op.61
Simon Blendis director
Jonian Ilias Kadesha violin
London Mozart Players
7pm GMT
Friday 20 November
Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
The Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival will take place online this year, featuring more than 20 new commissions.
Saturday 21 November
Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
The Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival will take place online this year, featuring more than 20 new commissions.
Sunday 22 November
Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival
The Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival will take place online this year, featuring more than 20 new commissions.
Ongoing
In response to the worldwide restrictions on public concerts, the Budapest Festival Orchestra will now host chamber music concerts, which will be available to view online for free. The ‘Quarantine Soirees’ are all listed here.
As the Philharmonie Berlin is closed until 19 April, the Berlin Philharmonic’s concerts will be available via its Digital Concert Hall, which is available free of charge for 30 days. Log in here, using the code BERLINPHIL.
The Met has launched ‘Nightly Met Opera Streams’, a free series of operas streamed on the Met Opera’s website during the coronavirus closure. The week commencing 23 March will be entirely focused on Wagner operas, kicking off with Tristan und Isolde on Monday. See below for the schedule.
Thursday 19 March: Verdi La traviata
Friday 20 March: Donizetti La Fille du Régiment
Saturday 21 March: Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor
Sunday 22 March: Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin
Monday 23 March: Wagner Tristan und Isolde
Tuesday 24 March: Wagner Das Rheingold
Wednesday 25 March: Wagner Die Walküre
Thursday 26 March: Wagner Siegfried
Friday 27 March: Wagner Götterdämmerung
Saturday 28 March: Wagner Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
Sunday 29 March: Wagner Tannhäuser
The Israeli pianist has built a programme of regular live-streamed lunchtime concerts, which will be released every Monday and Wednesday. Occasional Friday performances of Beethoven will also be added. Videos will be released at 12pm UK time on Giltburg’s Twitter and Facebook pages (@borisgiltburg on Twitter and @giltburg on Facebook).
The LSO has launched ‘Always Playing’, a series of full-length concerts from its archive, which will be streamed live at the orchestra’s usual performance times: 7.30pm on Thursdays and 7pm on Sundays.
From 23 March, the Bavarian State Opera will be streaming live Afternoon Concerts, with a mix of lieder, solo, chamber music and dance performances. Artists featured will include violinist Julia Fischer, baritone Christian Gerhaher and tenor Jonas Kaufmann. The concerts will be available for 14 days.
Musicians from the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be producing their own videos, which will be released through the orchestra’s ‘BSO at Home’ platform on its website. They will share anecdotes and insights, giving informal performances while they stay at home during the pandemic.
Six weeks of daily recordings will be available at 10am through the ‘BSO at Home’ platform. See below for the schedule.
23-29 March: Perfomances spotlighting the BSO’s Music Directors past and present: Andris Nelsons, Seiji Ozawa, Erich Leinsdorf, Charles Munch, Serge Koussevitzky
30 March-5 April: Memorable moments with guest soloists of the 20th century (Van Cliburn, Isaac Stern, Rudolf Serkin, Leonard Bernstein, Doriot Anthony Dwyer)
6-12 April: Masterworks of the Classical Period (Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven)
13-19 April: BSO performances of musical landmarks of the 20th century (Copland, Shostakovich, Bartók)
20-26 April: Performances highlighting the French tradition and the BSO (Debussy, Ravel, Berlioz, Bizet)
27 April-3 May: A focus on the BSO and the Romantic Age (Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Strauss)
The Nordic orchestra has an online streaming service, which features concerts from the past year, including a performance of Britten’s Peter Grimes, which the orchestra performed at the Royal Festival Hall in 2019.
The chamber music series in New Hampshire is hosting livestreams every Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm EST. These will consist of talks and performances, with a Q&A via its YouTube channel at the end of each event. The schedule is listed below.
Saturday 21 March: Dvořák: Four Romantic Pieces Op. 75
Wednesday 25 March: Elgar: Violin Sonata, Part 1
Saturday 28 March: Elgar: Violin Sonata, Part 2
Wednesday 1 April: Smetana: From My Homeland
Saturday 4 April: Suk: Four Pieces
Wednesday 8 April: Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Part 1
Saturday 11 April: Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Part 2
Wednesday 15 April: Janáček: Violin Sonata
Saturday 18 April: Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 23, Part 1
Wednesday 22 April: Mozart: Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 23, Part 2
George Enescu International Festival
From 18 March, the George Enescu International Festival and Competition will be broadcasting online concerts and recitals recorded in recent years. Each concert stream will remain on the website for four days. This is currently an ongoing project, with no definitive endpoint.
The London Mozart Players have launched ‘At Home with LMP’, a new online streaming platform, complete with live performances and behind-the-scenes access and interviews.
Live broadcasts will take place every Saturday, with guitarist Craig Ogden launching the ‘Saturday Sessions’ on Saturday 28 March. He will perform works including Scarlatti’s Sonata in E and excerpts from Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.
Future performances will include appearances from pianist Howard Shelley, saxophonist Jess Gillam and clarinettist Michael Collins.
As part of its ‘RPO at Home’ digital programme, musicians from the orchestra perform to audiences online from their own homes.
The Moscow Philharmonic Society is streaming ‘armchair concerts without an audience’ from the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow every evening at 4pm GMT.
The ensemble has set up an initiative called ‘#LiveFromHome’, featuring the music of Apollo5 and VOCES8. The ensembles will broadcast performances, interactive singing videos, live workshops and interviews with the team on a daily basis. The videos will be broadcasted on Facebook and Instagram Live.
During a difficult time, Russian pianist Yulia Chaplina has recorded a few short online performances of music she hopes will cheer everyone up! She has also started sending out a regular newsletter with links to these videos.
The LPO’s upcoming concerts, which have had to be cancelled, will be mirrored by playlists of the repertoire that was supposed to be performed. The conductors and performers will introduce each concert, with their own personal opinions of the music on the programme. This kicks off on Saturday 28 March with Edward Gardner introducing a concert of Sibelius, Dutilleux and Beethoven.
In case you’re deciding to pursue composition during this period of self-isolation, the Philharmonia Orchestra has a library of sound samples which are totally free to use.
The brilliant pianist is hosting popular nightly ‘House Concerts’ on his Twitter.
Created by composer Freya Waley-Cohen, violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist George Fu, Living Room Live is a platform for musicians to share videos and streams over the coming weeks and beyond.
Every weekday evening, Living Room Live will host a mini concert online. The full schedule is available here.
The Academy of Ancient Music is uploading full-length HD concerts to its YouTube channel for the duration of the pandemic. ALl concerts are free to watch. The concerts are uploaded every Sunday and the programme is as follows.
5 April: Beethoven and Witt (with Chen Reiss)
12 April: Handel’s Messiah (with soloists from VOCES8)
19 April: Bach and Haydn (with Viktoria Mullova and James Hall)
26 April: Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro
3 May: The Art of the Lute (with Thomas Dunford)
Every day at 4pm, the West London church is streaming one of its 400+ concerts on its website, paying the musicians featured for their appearances. The upcoming performance details are available here.
From 6-11 April, 45 performances will be streamed for free as part of Outside In Online Festival. Artists include pianists Boris Giltburg, Anna Fedorova and Alexander Ullman, as well as bass player Misha Mullov-Abbado.
Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is hosting weekly Zoom group sessions to connect with the music community. The full schedule of upcoming chats is available here.
The full schedule for Staatsoper Berlin can be found here.
London Schools Symphony Orchestra
The new digital concert series LSSO ALIVE! will feature films from its concert archive on the orchestra’s Facebook page every Monday at 7.30pm.
Curating the Concert Experience
Composer and DJ Mason Bates is hosting a weekly online series, ‘Curating the Concert Experience’, on the Kennedy Center’s website. He will be breaking down the main elements of curating a concert, from programme to production.
Part 1: Programming (styles, eras, composer backgrounds)
Part 2: Production (stage plots, lighting, screen design)
Part 3: Platform (overall audience experience artists featured, opportunity for outreach)
Catch up with archive episodes on Mason Bates’s website.
Every Wednesday, Fenella Humphreys performs a new piece of music on her Twitter feed at 5pm. On Sundays at 5pm, she plays regular short programmes.
International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival
The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival and the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company have launched gsopera.tv, a new streaming service to host previous operas.
The operas range in price per download.
Every Wednesday at 1pm EDT, violinist Doori Na hosts a ‘Laid Bach Concert’ on his Facebook page.
Every Friday at 12pm EST on IGTV on the Lang Lang Foundation’s Instagram, a different musician will perform live in the foundation’s Play It Forward Virtual Concert Series.
Watch back
National Youth Choirs of Great Britain
The Alumni of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain has created a virtual recording of the American folk song ‘Shenandoah’, with more than 400 former members.
The Chinese orchestra performed a private live-streamed concert in its Chamber Hall, watched by over 900,000 people. There is a 15-minute clip available on the orchestra’s Facebook feed here.
The orchestra also have another concert available here, featuring music by Bach, Schubert, Dvorák and Leroy Anderson.
Garrick Ohlsson’s concert at 92Y in New York is available to watch back on the venue’s website. The pianist performed sonatas by Beethoven and Prokofiev, as well as selected piano works by Chopin.
Konzerthaus Berlin hosted violinist Daniel Hope, pianist Lang Lang, mandolinist Avi Avital and singer Max Raabe, among others, for a chamber recital, which you can now watch back on YouTube.
Pianist and composer Eric Christian
Eric Christian has been performing every day this week on his Instagram (@ericchristian). He primarily plays original material, but also takes musical requests.
The German quartet performed a ‘Solidarity with Freelance Musicians’ benefit concert, which is now available to stream on its YouTube channel.
Third Coast Percussion recently performed a concert with music by Steve Reich, Gemma Peacocke and TCP member David Skidmore. This is now available to view on the ensemble’s YouTube page. It kicks off at about the 31-minute mark.
On Early Music Day, Stephen Devine played a livestream recital at the National Centre for Early Music in York. The concert is still available to view on Facebook. Devine performed Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Part 1.
English National Ballet Philharmonic
Under the baton of music director Gavin Sutherland, 38 members of the English National Ballet’s orchestra recorded an extract from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, which they all recorded at home via video link.
The orchestra has also joined forces again for a virtual rendition of Glazunov’s Raymonda to thank the NHS staff for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Suntory Hall Organ Promenade Concert, Tokyo
The Suntory Hall’s monthly free lunchtime concert has taken place since 1991. The venue’s recent performance by Maki Tomita is now available to watch online (until 15 April).
Programme:
JS Bach: Prelude and Fugue in C BWV545
Respighi: Prelude in A minor on a Chorale by JS Bach ‘Ich hab mein Sach Gott heimgestellt’
Middlschulte: Passacaglia in D minor
Hedgehog for Nine Isolated Players
Composer Yshani Perinpanayagam has written a new work for her musician friends while they’re all isolated at home. They usually all play in the same orchestra.
Orchestra of St John’s: Handel’s Messiah
Watch a full performance of John Lubbock’s new arrangement of Handel’s Messiah, performed by the Orchestra of St John’s, with accompanying soloists and choir.
A new project aimed at bringing live music to audiences in isolation, Recital Stream will be hosting solo and duo recitals in the coming weeks, all performing live from their living rooms. Recitalists include flautist Jonathan Slade, clarinettist Bixby Kennedy and violinist Sarah Jane Kenner.
An Accentus Production performance of Isabelle Faust performing Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor and Sonata No. 3 in C from Leipzig’s empty St Thomas Church.
Musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic have joined up from their various homes to create a performance of Dvorák’s New World Symphony, which is available to view on the orchestra’s Twitter.
With a conductor in an empty church in Stockholm and 40 musicians at their various homes across Yorkshire, the Orchestra of Opera North performs Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra in a new film, available to watch here.
Catch up with the orchestra’s remote recording of the Norwegian composer Harald Sæverud’s The Ballad of Revolt here. Each musician recorded themselves in their houses and the clips were edited together.
The BBC Symphony Orchestra has teamed up with Spitfire Audio to record Paul Thomson’s Final Flight remotely. Watch the finished product below.
The Sixteen has released a virtual performance of Sheppard’s Libera Nos, with each choir member in their respective home carrying out domestic chores. Soprano Katy Hill went into labour during the filming of the first video so had to complete the second video after her baby girl was born!
Watch the Ealing Symphony Orchestra’s virtual performance of Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4 here.
The orchestra were due to perform a concert in preparation for its 100th anniversary, but due to the lockdown restritions were forced to cancel. Its 51 musicians joined forces for a virtual performance of Elgar’s iconic work.
Guildhall School of Music and Drama’s opera double bill
Until Wednesday 1 July, you can stream Guildhall School of Music & Drama’s performances of Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Respighi’s La bella dormente here.
It has been put together remotely, with students, staff and guest artists collaborating from at least 14 countries and four continents.
For musicians
Jess Gillam Virtual Scratch Orchestra
To participate in a virtual performance of Bowie’s Where Are We Now?, visit Jess Gillam’s websit to download the parts and video yourself playing your part or playing along to the click track (using headphones, so only you can be heard). Send the video to info@jessgillamsax.co.uk with a line saying ‘I give Universal Music Group permission to use this video’. The deadline is Friday 10 April at 6pm.
Gareth’s ‘Home Malone’ Choir Series
Choirmaster Gareth Malone invites singers to join his national choir. You can watch previous rehearsals on Decca Records’s YouTube page here.
The clothing site for musicians will be acting as a platform musicians to upload digital performances and be paid by viewers. Send videos to richard@blackdresscode.com.
With a finale concert on 31 May, the Self-Isolation choir is open to all singers from across the world. There will be hourlong online weekly rehearsals for each part. Those who join after the start date (31 March) can catch up on previous rehearsals online. For more info, please visit theselfisolationchoir.com.
Music lessons from Nicola Benedetti
Every day at 12pm BST, The Benedetti Foundation hosts a lesson or workshop on its Instagram via IGTV and its Facebook page. It will be then be available to watch on Facebook afterwards. Sessions so far include violinist Elena Urioste discussing yoga, meditation and the role of wellbeing in performance; games and songs with cellist David Munn; and a live samba session from percussionist Patrick King.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Nicola Benedetti will go live across all her social media channels to discuss music and share insights.
Learn to play Elgar’s Salut d’amour with Nicola Benedetti
Nicola Benedetti is hosting daily tutorials at 10am BST from 10-19 April on her YouTube channel to teach audiences how to play Elgar’s Salut d’Amour. Participants are then invited to email their performances to info@benedettifoundation.org or upload on social media using the hashtag #salutnicky by 5pm on Thursday 16 April. A winner will then be picked from those who have entered, followed by a live Q&A with Benedetti.
Click here for more information, downloadable sheet music, videos of Benedetti performing the piece and Petr Limonov performing the piano part for you to play along with, and full details on how to submit your performance.
This series is in conjunction with the release of Nicola Benedetti and Petr Limonov’s performance of Salut d’Amour, which will be released digitally as a single and on Benedetti’s upcoming album, which also features Elgar’s Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jurowski.
27 April-10 May
Originally planned to be a musicians’ retreat in Switzerland, violinist Gwendolyn Masin’s Exhale Project will now be hosted online. Created for professional musicians and students alike, the course will include a series of masterclasses in yoga, Alexander Technique, psychotherapy and Feldenkrais. A portion of the participation donation will be donated to charity.
Previous livestreams
Thursday 19 March
The guitarist’s cancelled Leicester International Music Festival Lunchtime Concerts are going to be available to stream via his Twitter feed (@seanstshibe).
Thursday 19 March, 1pm: Scottish Lute Manuscripts
Friday 20 March, 1pm: Bach Lute Suite BWV996
Saturday 21 March, 1pm: Works by Sofia Gubaidulina and David Fennessy
Thursday 19 March’s concert will be replaced by a live broadcast on the orchestra’s streaming site. Mendelssohn’s suite from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed by the orchestra alongside Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’.
Friday 20 March
Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, 10am
At 10am GMT, the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra will host a free live stream of a concert with interviews from Osaka Concert Hall.
Haydn: Symphony No. 2
Mozart: Symphony No. 5
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto
Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Aylen Pritchin (violin), Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra/Michiyoshi Inoue
Saturday 21 March
Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra
At 7.30pm local time, the orchestra will present a livestream of two past APO performances. The orchestra is joined by violinist James Ehnes for Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, before embarking on Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. It will be hosted on the Facebook event here, as well as on the orchestra’s website.
Recorded at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, the 21st Century Consort will be streaming a concert of works by composers from the last century, including Tan Dun, Kati Agocs, Stella Sung and Berio. The concert will be streamed via the ensemble’s YouTube channel at 10pm GMT on Saturday 21 March. The programme is below.
Tan Dun: Water Music
Kati Agocs: A la Claire Fountaine
Stella Sung: Dance of the White Lotus Under the Silver Moon
Berio: Circles
Sunday 22 March
To launch its ‘Always Playing’ initiative, the LSO’s first full concert will be available at 7pm on Sunday. The programme will be released and the concert available to stream here.
Monday 23 March
Saxophonist Jess GIllam will be livestreaming a performance at 6pm on Instagram Live. You can find her on Instagram at @jessgillamsax.
The soprano will be following on from Jess Gillam with a livestream at 7pm on Instagram Live, via her Instagram: @lisedavidsen.
Norweigian composer and pianist Ola Gjeilo will be completing the Decca livestream evening with a performance on his Facebook page at 8pm.
Thursday 26 March
Jonathan Biss will be performing to an empty concert hall with a live-streamed recital of Beethoven sonatas.
From Accentus Productions, the Leipzig orchestra will stream a concert of music by Stravinsky and Robert Schumann, under the baton of Andris Nelsons. The concert will be available to view on the orchestra’s website for 24 hours.
The Seattle Symphony will present a rebroadcast of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, conducted by music director Thomas Dausgaard. The stream will begin at 7.30pm PDT on YouTube and Facebook.
Created by composer Freya Waley-Cohen, violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist George Fu, Living Room Live is a platform for musicians to share videos and streams over the coming weeks and beyond. The platform is launching tonight at 6pm on livingroom-live.com, with George Fu performing Knussen’s Ophelia’s Last Dance and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30. The video will remain on the website after the live broadcast.
Upcoming featured artists will include soprano Héloïse Werner, soprano Ruby Hughes and pianist James Baillieu. The team behind Living Room Live has reached out to care homes across the UK, who will be sharing the streams in care homes.
Friday 27 March
New York-based artists including pianist Jeremy Denk, composer Nico Muhly, mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Gil Shaham and the Brentano Quartet will be taking part in a 24-hour music video livestream marathon event beginning at 6pm EDT on Friday 27 March. The event has been organised by cellist Jan Vogler.
British composer Ben Morales Frost has responded to the crisis and the huge number of musicians out of work by creating the Global Lockdown Orchestra, in which 521 musicians from across the world will perform a new piece of music in each performance. Musicians will be sent music on Saturday and have until Tuesday night to submit recordings, in a similar way to Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir. The orchestra’s inaugural performance will be available to view on Friday 27 March at 8pm on Ben Morales Frost’s YouTube channel.
Herbert Blomstedt conducts the Leipzig orchestra in the music of Beethoven at 1pm in an Accentus production. The concert will be available to view for 24 hours after broadcast.
Seattle Symphony Orchestra: Meet the Tuba
Principal tuba John Dicesare introduces the tuba to children in a livestream on YouTube and Facebook. The programme will be broadcast at 11am PDT.
Saturday 28 March
To celebrate International Piano Day, Turner Sims concert hall in Southampton is hosting a free online family concert at 3pm. Pianist and composer Sarah Nicholls plays the Inside-Out Piano, a grand piano opened up so the audience can see right inside it.
To kick off its series of digital offerings, the LPO’s first ‘playlist concert’ will be introduced by Edward Gardner, who is set to take over the orchestra as principal conductor in September 2021. The intended programme (Sibelius’s Third Symphony, Dutilleux’s Le temps l’horlage and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5) will be available via the LPO’s website in playlist form.
Deutsche Grammophon’s pianists are joining forces for World Piano Day via the record label’s YouTube and Facebook platforms. Pianists set to feature in the recital include Víkingur Ólafsson, Daniil Trifonov, Maria João Pires, Evgeny Kissin, Jan Lisiecki, Rudolf Buchbinder, Kit Armstrong, Simon Ghraichy and Joep Beving. The stream will begin at 3pm CET and will be available for a limited time afterwards.
The Seattle Symphony will present a rebroadcast of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, conducted by music director Thomas Dausgaard. The stream will begin at 8pm PDT on YouTube and Facebook.
Monday 30 March
The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.
Rameau’s Pygmalion
Staging from June 2014 at the Lifestyle-Trimco Mannequin Showroom
Thursday 2 April
30-minute living room livestream with Attacca Quartet cellist Andrew Yee (2pm).
Friday 3 April
Starting on 3 April, a new concert initiative aimed at supporting NHS staff will be hosted on Zoom. Event access is £1, which goes towards supporting essential workers in the NHS. The first concert kicks off at 3pm UK time, and concerts will be held every Friday. The link to access the Zoom webinar is here.
12pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Augusta McKay Lodge
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Amit Peled
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist William Hagen
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Jeffrey Myers from the Calidore Quartet and violinist Siwoo Kim
At 5pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Giselle.
Saturday 4 April
1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Min-Jeong Koh
3pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Tomas Cotik
5pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Marc Bouchkov
At 5pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Don Quixote.
Sunday 5 April
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Andrea Casarrubios
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with the Telegraph Quartet
At 4pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Attila.
Starting at 3pm, the BSO will present Concert for our City: Now Streaming for All, a video stream of music by Tchaikovskty, Ginastera, Brahms and George Walker. It will be available to view on the orchestra’s YouTube page.
Monday 6 April
The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.
Mozart’s The Secret Gardener
Staging from May 2017 at the Westside Community Garden
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violist Luke Fleming
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianists Gregg Kallor and Dasha Koltunyuk
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Rachel Lee Priday
Tuesday 7 April
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Nancy Zhou
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Eric Sillberger
Southbank Centre
In celebration of the centenary of the birth of Ravi Shankar, the Southbank Centre is playing tribute to the Indian sitarist and composer across all its digital channels, with curated playlists, articles and exclusive videos.
Thursday 9 April
Ivo Kahánek and the Pavel Haas Quartet
The 2020 BBC Music Magazine Award-nominated pianist Ivo Kahánek joins the Pavel Haas Quartet in a performance from Josef Suk’s Hall of Rudolfinum in Prague.
Friday 10 April
On Good Friday, the Philharmonia Orchestra will stream a BBC broadcast from 1970 with conductor Otto Klemperer. It will remain online for six months after the livestream on the orchestra’s YouTube page. For full details, click here, and for the trailer, click here.
Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
Brahms’s Requiem was premiered in Bremen Cathedral on Good Friday in 1868 with Brahms himself at the podium. Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen have returned to the very same cathedral to perform the Requiem again with soloists Valentina Farcas and Matthias Goerne. It will be streamed on the orchestra’s YouTube channel at 10am CET, and will be available to watch for 48 hours afterwards. A live Q&A with Paavo Jävi will be streamed on 11 April.
The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.
The choir is streaming their 2018 performance of James MacMillan’s Stabat Mater at the Sistine Chapel on Good Friday at 7.30pm. The link will go live on YouTube here. They will be accompanied by Britten Sinfonia and under the baton of Harry Christophers.
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Pavel Šporcl
Singer Carly Paoli will be broadcasting ‘Music for Mercy’, a concert from 2016 on her YouTube channel on Good Friday. Joining her on stage, Elaine Paige, The Tenors, Giovanni Caccamo and Andrea Bocelli. Tune in at 7pm.
At 3pm, the second event organised to support the NHS will be hosted on Zoom, with a mix of music, art and interviews. The line-up includes soprano Yao Hong, pianist Ivan Ilic and cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber. The link to access the Zoom call can be found here.
Learn to play Elgar’s Salut d’amour with Nicola Benedetti
Nicola Benedetti is hosting daily tutorials at 10am BST from 10-19 April on her YouTube channel to teach audiences how to play Elgar’s Salut d’Amour. Participants are then invited to email their performances to info@benedettifoundation.org or upload on social media using the hashtag #salutnicky by 5pm on Thursday 16 April. A winner will then be picked from those who have entered, followed by a live Q&A with Benedetti.
Click here for more information, downloadable sheet music, videos of Benedetti performing the piece and Petr Limonov performing the piano part for you to play along with, and full details on how to submit your performance.
This series is in conjunction with the release of Nicola Benedetti and Petr Limonov’s performance of Salut d’Amour, which will be released digitally as a single and on Benedetti’s upcoming album, which also features Elgar’s Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jurowski.
Saturday 11 April
Following on from his Good Friday performance of Brahms’s Requiem with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Järvi invites young conductors from across the world to post questions on Facebook Live.
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Kevin Zhu
Monday 13 April
The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.
Michi Wiancko’s Murasaki’s Moon
Staging from May 2019 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Astor Court
Wednesday 15 April
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Lara St John
The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.
Thursday 16 April
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Sean Lee
At 4pm, conductor Antonio Pappano explores the music of Respighi and his trilogy of Roman Poems. The first poem, Fontane di Roma, will then be performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia, who first commissioned and performed the piece in 1917.
Friday 17 April
Jess Gillam Virtual Scratch Orchestra
Saxophonist Jess Gillam will launch her Virtual Scratch Orchestra on Friday 17 April with its debut performance on her Instagram, @jessgillamsax. Made up of video clips from musicians around the world, the orchestra will play Bowie’s Where Are We Now?, which also appears on Gillam’s debut album RISE. To take part, instructions on how to submit entries are listed below in the ‘For musicians’ section.
The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.
At 5pm, the 164 musicians from the National Youth Orchestra will open their windows and perform Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ in support of NHS staff and key workers across the UK. They are inviting all other musicians to join in. The sheet music can be downloaded here.
Sunday 19 April
Singers from Belgium and the UK come together online to commemorate the heroes of the Belgian Resistance in World War Two. They will perform the Finale from PUSH, the opera that tells the story of Simon Gronowski, who was one of the 238 men, women and children who jumped off the train on the way to Auschwitz on 19 April 1943.
Tuesday 21 April
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Philippe Quint
Wednesday 22 April
The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Bella Hristova
Thursday 23 April
At 4pm, conductor Antonio Pappano explores the music of Respighi and his trilogy of Roman Poems. The first poem, Fontane di Roma, will then be performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia, who first commissioned and performed the piece in 1917.
The Bergen Philharmonie Orchestra’s live platform will be hosting a live performance by musicians from the orchestra, recorded from the Grieghallen concert hall, following social distancing measures. The concert begins at 7.30pm CEST and the programme is as follows:
Johan Halvorsen: Passacaglia
Melina Mandozzi, violin and Ilze Klava, viola
Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto in C major for two violins and viola Op 74
Dag Anders Eriksen, violin Chien-Yu Chu, violin, Yumi Sagiuchi Shultz, viola
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence
Melina Mandozzi, violin, Jutta Morgenstern, violin, Ilze Klava, viola, Berend Mulder, viola, Frida Fredrikke Waaler Wærvågen, cello, Agnese Rugevica, cello
Friday 24 April
London Mozart Players and Joanna Lumley
At 10am, the London Mozart Players join forces with Joanna Lumley to release a narrated version of Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals, with additional animated illustrations by Cat Fuller. The performance will be broadcast via the London Mozart Players’ ‘At Home with the LMP’ section of their website.
Gabriel Schwabe & Nicholas Rimmer
At 8.30pm CEST, pianist Gabriel Schwabe and pianist Nicholas Rimmer will be featured on Takt1, performing Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata D821 and Chopin’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.
The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be taking over the Violin Channel’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a two-day festival on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April. The festival will feature Oprheus musicians in living room concerts, videos and activities from hom, interactive Q&As and full broadcasts of concerts.
At 3pm, Music in Offices founder Tessa Marchington will host an Instagram Live event in which she will be joined by Kathleen Adler, founder and CEO of WildKat, to discuss creativity and the role of music and the arts in business environments.
Saturday 25 April
The Metropolitan Opera At-Home Gala
40 leading Metropolitan Opera singers will come together virtually at 1pm EDT/6pm BST for a gala from their own homes across the world. Artists featured include Jamie Barton in Georgia, Joseph Calleja in Malta, Renée Fleming in Virginia, Jonas Kaufmann in Germany, Anna Netrebko in Austria, Bryn Terfel in Wales and Pretty Yende in South Africa. The performance will be available on demand on the Met’s website until 6.30pm EDT/11.30pm BST the following day.
The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be taking over the Violin Channel’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a two-day festival on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April. The festival will feature Oprheus musicians in living room concerts, videos and activities from hom, interactive Q&As and full broadcasts of concerts.
Czech Philharmonic Benefit Concert
The Czech Philharmonic will host a livestream event on Facebook at 7pm BST to support freelance musicians and to raise money for elderly people at risk in the Czech Republic.
Cliburn at Home: Beatrice Rana
At 2pm CDT/9pm CEST, pianist Beatrice Rana’s performance from the 2013 Cliburn performing Clementi’s Sonata in B minor, Op. 40 No. 2 and Schumann’s Études en forme de variations. The performance will include a special video message from Beatrice Rana, and she’ll be in the comments section of the video answering questions. The video will also be shared on the BBC Music Magazine Facebook page. The video will then be made available on the Cliburn’s YouTube page.
Sunday 26 April
At 6pm CEST, watch Pierre-Laurent Aimard performing works by Ligeti, Beethoven, Benjamin and Berg on Takt1.
Monday 27 April
London Schools Symphony Orchestra
The orchestra will feature a recording of its concert from the Barbican from January on its Facebook page at 7.30pm. The programme is as follows:
With narrator Janet Suzman, conductor Sian Edwards, mezzo-soprano Fiona Kimm, soloists from Guildhall School, Collin Shay, Brenton Spiteri, Thomas Mole and the LSSO Chorus.
Penderecki: ‘Melodrama’ from Paradise Lost Milton Reading from Paradise Lost
Mendelssohn: Prelude to First Walpurgis Night
Marlowe: Reading from Doctor Faustus
Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No 1
Milton: Reading from Paradise Lost
Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rakoczy March
Goethe: Reading from Faust
Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust Ride to the Abyss & Pandemonium
Marlowe: Reading from Doctor Faustus
Schnittke: Faust Cantata
Wigmore Hall is releasing one concert a week from its digital archive, each available for 24 hours. At 7.30pm, a concert from 2018 will be rebroadcast, featuring countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński and pianist Michał Biel. Full programme can be found here.
Wednesday 29 April
The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.
Fenella Humphreys’ New Music Wednesdays returns at 5pm BST with a new work by Luke Styles, as well as Sally Beamish’s The Lone Seafarer.
Thursday 30 April
At 4pm, conductor Antonio Pappano explores the music of Respighi and his trilogy of Roman Poems. The first poem, Fontane di Roma, will then be performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia, who first commissioned and performed the piece in 1917.
The Bergen Philharmonie Orchestra’s live platform will be hosting a live performance by musicians from the orchestra, recorded from their various homes. The concert begins at 7.30pm CEST and the programme is as follows:
Craig Farr: Alrekr – the Towering, for five percussionists and electronics (commission, world premiere)
Gard Garshol, Peter Kates, Håkon Kartveit, Manuel Hofstätter, Trond Dale, percussion, Trond Madsen, conductor, Craig Farr, electronics
Johan Svendsen: Octet for strings
Melina Mandozzi, Dag Anders Eriksen, Hayato Naka, Hilary Foster, violin, Hans Gunnar Hagen, Rushana Brandanger, viola, Frida Fredrikke Waaler Wærvågen, Bodil Erdal, cello
Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra
The Czech orchestra will be hosting a livestream concert of chamber works by Felix Mendelssohn at 1pm EDT. The livestream will be available here.
Friday 1 May
A performance of Monteverdi’s L’incoronazione di Poppea will be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.
Saturday 2 May
Ji Liu launches his ‘Live for Love’ sessions on Instagram Live, in which he performs contemporary piano music.
The first recital, held at 4.30pm UK time on Ji Liu’s Instagram, will feature works by Philip Glass, Ludovico Einaudi, Michael Nyman and his own compositions.
World premiere production of Semmelweis by Raymond J Lustig
At 1pm ET, an online stream of Semmelweis, a musical theatre work by New York-based composer Raymond J Lustig will become available and will remain online for a month. It follows the story of Hungarian doctor Ignác Semmelweis discovered the spread of a deadly disease in 1846 from the unclean hands of doctors to healthy mothers. He was ignored by the medical profession and rejected from the community, later being driven to an insane asylum where he died alone. Decades later, Semmelweis’s discovery was reevaluated and accepted.
Sunday 3 May
From 3-9pm ET, Bang on a Can present the Bang on a Can Marathon, streamed live here. 26 live performances will be joined together from the musicians’ homes across the US.
Meredith Monk opens the concert with a solo singing performance at 3pm. Other featured performances include Steve Reich’s Vermont Counterpoint, performed by flautist Claire Chase, and John Adams’s China Gates, performed by pianist Vicky Chow.
Four world premieres of works by Dai Wei, Shara Nova, Molly Joyce and Ken Thomson will be performed throughout the concert.
Bang on a Can will also launch its new digital archive, CANLAND, on 1 May at 12pm ET.
At 3.30pm ET, 2007 winner of the American Pianists Awards, Dan Tepfer, performs a live concert on the APA Facebook page.
At 10am UK time, the Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra will broadcast their Bach cantata of the week: this week, ‘Wir müssen durch viel Trübsal’. The link will be available here.
Monday 4 May
London Schools Symphony Orchestra
The orchestra will feature a recording of its concert from the Barbican from January 2018 on its Facebook page at 7.30pm. The programme is as follows:
With conductor Richard Armstrong and soprano Louise Alder.
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915
Holst: The Planets
Wigmore Hall is releasing one concert a week from its digital archive, each available for 24 hours. At 7.30pm, a concert from 2018 will be rebroadcast, featuring Quatuor Ebène performing Beethoven, Brahms and Miles Davis. Full programme can be found here.
Tuesday 5 May
12pm: Livestream with cellist Alexander Ramm
4pm: Livestream with violinist Angelo Xiang Yu
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Highlights from the 2014 Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition: Gala Concert
Wednesday 6 May
12pm: Livestream with violinist Elena Urioste
London Sinfonietta: Sinfonietta Shorts Live
Every Wednesday at 3pm, join the London Sinfonietta for Sinfonietta Shorts Live, where you can hear world premieres of short five-minute solo works performed by the orchestra’s musicians, following a discussion with the composer and performer. The livestreams will be saved to the London Sinfonietta’s website here. This week, a new week by Laura Bowler will be performed.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Tom Zalmanov and Illia Ovcharenko
Thursday 7 May
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Omer Gottesfeld and Yael Koldovsky
Friday 8 May
London Sinfonietta: Postcard Pieces
The Sinfonietta’s Postcard Pieces asked people to send short compositions on the back of a postcard and hear it performed by one of the orchestra’s principal musicians. The showcase of these works will be broadcast at 1pm.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
A Roman in London
Roman Rabinovich: Highlights from a live concert at Wigmore Hall
Yaron Kohlberg: with greetings from Cleveland
A new digital production featuring 108 musicians from the Baltic Sea Philharmonic performing an excerpt from the first movement of Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 7 ‘Leningrad’ will be broadcast at 2pm Berlin time to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
The performance will be available to stream on the orchestra’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Saturday 9 May
Every Saturday at 3pm EDT, pianist Daniel Vnukowski hosts a livestream recital on his Facebook page. He plays a Fazioli F308.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Intermezzo with Arik: Professor Arie Vardi hosts Dr Alina Rubinstein on his celebrated TV show
Sunday 10 May
Christina Lawrie and Marcus Barcham Stevens
Pianist Christina Lawrie and her husband Marcus Barham Stevens – a violinist with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra – are performing regular concerts as part of their #ConcertFromOurLivingRoom series.
Previous concerts are available to view here. The pair will be performing every second Sunday on Lawrie’s YouTube channel.
Every Sunday, as part of the APA’s five-week series, tune in to hear one of the American Pianists Awards’ 2021 finalists in conversation with a previous winner. At 3.30pm, 2021 finalist Kenny Broberg will feature alongside the 1981 winner Jonathan Shames on the APA’s Facebook page.
At 4pm, the Aurora Orchestra’s 2019 BBC Proms performance of Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique will be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels. This is an orchestral theatre staging of Berlioz’s work, performed entirely from memory.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Itamar Prag and Roni Levy
Monday 11 May
Wigmore Hall is releasing one concert a week from its digital archive, each available for 24 hours. At 7.30pm, a concert from 2018 will be rebroadcast, featuring mezzo-soprano Marianne Crebassa and pianist Fazil Say performing Debussy, Satie and Ravel. Full programme can be found here.
London Sinfonietta: Introduction to Contemporary Trombone
Every Monday at 5pm on the London Sinfonietta’s YouTube channel, one of the orchestra’s principal players introduces audiences to the nuances of contemporary instruments and performance. This week, Byron Fulcher introduces audiences to the contemporary trombone.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Itamar Feinberg and Nabeel Hayek
Tuesday 12 May
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Natanel Grinshtein and Alona Milner
Wednesday 13 May
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Israel – The Next Generation: Jonathan Senik and Tom Borrow
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
Cape Verdean/Portuguese singer Carmen Souza (Women of the World Festival 2017)
At 1pm EDT, members of the Moravian Philharmonic will present a series of works by composers including Glinka and Dvorák, as well as by contemporary composers such as Sergio Cervetti, Sarah Wallin Huff, Bill Sherill and Chen-Hsin Su.
The concert is dedicated to those who have kept their upcoming concert tickets as a donation to the ensemble despite cancellations.
Thursday 14 May
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Panel: Israeli Music for Piano
Pianist Karol Beffa’s Improvisations from Home
Karol Beffa has invited the public to submit themes for him to improvise on. He will be performing his improvisations at 12pm as part of the Beyond Words Live French Literature Festival.
Friday 15 May
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Land of Milk & Honey… & Music: pianist Michael Tal performs a selection of commissioned piano works written for the Arthur Rubinstein Competition throughout the years.
Saturday 16 May
Every Saturday at 3pm EDT, pianist Daniel Vnukowski hosts a livestream recital on his Facebook page, with a full HD version of the video available on his website. He plays a Fazioli F308. Today, he plays a tribute to Beethoven in celebration of the great composer’s 250th anniversary.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Intermezzo with Arik: An interview with Alexander Korsantia, winner of the 1995 competition
Sunday 17 May
Every Sunday, as part of the APA’s five-week series, tune in to hear one of the American Pianists Awards’ 2021 finalists in conversation with a previous winner. At 3.30pm, 2021 finalist Mackenzie Melemed will feature alongside the 2006 winner Spencer Myer on the APA’s Facebook page.
At 4pm, the Aurora Orchestra’s 2017 BBC Proms performance of Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony will be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels. The orchestra plays entirely from memory, with the broadcast including a presentation on the symphony with Tom Service.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Michael Katz
Monday 18 May
London Sinfonietta: Introduction to Contemporary Horn
Every Monday at 5pm on the London Sinfonietta’s YouTube channel, one of the orchestra’s principal players introduces audiences to the nuances of contemporary instruments and performance. This week, Michael Thompson introduces audiences to the contemporary horn.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Alexander Gavrylyuk: an archive concert
Tuesday 19 May
London Sinfonietta: Introduction to Contemporary Horn
Every Monday at 5pm on the London Sinfonietta’s YouTube channel, one of the orchestra’s principal players introduces audiences to the nuances of contemporary instruments and performance. This week, Michael Thompson introduces audiences to the contemporary horn.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Sara Daneshpour: An archive concert
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Pavel Sporcl
Wednesday 20 May
At 7pm, the Aurora Orchestra presents ‘Seeing is Believing’, a 2011 concert from Kings Place in London with music by Nico Muhly and John Adams. The performancewill be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels.
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Daniel Ciobanu: an archive concert
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
Aurora Orchestra:
Nico Muhly: Concerto for six-string electric violin ‘Seeing’
Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus
John Adams: Chamber Symphony
(Concert from 2011)
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Kirill Troussov
In support of the music education charity London Music Masters, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will be performing a recital online at 7pm on the LMM website. She will play Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 2 in A, Gershwin’s Three Preludes and Chopin’s Prelude in D minor.
Thursday 21 May
11am: Livestream with violinist Ning Feng
Arthur Rubinstein Virtual PianoFest
From 5-21 May, at 4pm BST every day, the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will be hosting a series of livestreamed recitals, broadcasts of classic archive performances and discussion-based events.
Tonight’s event:
Szymon Nehring: An archive concert
Friday 22 May
11am: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Ning Feng
2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Cristine Lamprea and pianist Nuno Marques
The Philharmonia Orchestra is hosting a livestream of its 2017 performance of Mahler’s Symphony No. 3 under Esa-Pekka Salonen and with Michelle DeYoung as the soprano soloist, from London’s Royal Festival Hall.
During the performance, five players from the orchestra will host a Watch Party and will be available online to chat and answer questions during and after the performance.
The concert will be available to stream at 7pm here. After the livestream, the performance will be available to watch on YouTube.
At 5pm, a performancewill be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel. It is the second of in the series of nine short films, titled ‘Symphony No. 2: Expanding the canvas’. Link here.
Every Friday at 12pm EST on IGTV on the Lang Lang Foundation’s Instagram, a different musician will perform live in the foundation’s Play It Forward Virtual Concert Series.
Today, 16-year-old Chicago-based pianist Joshua Mhoon will perform.
Saturday 23 May
Opera Holland Park’s annual open day will be held online with activities and events from 10am, including conducting masterclasses and prosthetics workshops. Full programme available here.
Every Saturday at 3pm EDT, pianist Daniel Vnukowski hosts a livestream recital on his Facebook page, with a full HD version of the video available on his website.He plays a Fazioli F308. Today’s programme is as follows:
King Fazioli Jam: An Improv Session
1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianist Christopher Park
The London Mozart Players have launched ‘At Home with LMP’, a new online streaming platform, complete with live performances and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. Live broadcasts take place every Saturday.
Tonight’s performance: Coloratura soprano Christina Johnson
Sunday 24 May
Every Sunday, as part of the APA’s five-week series, tune in to hear one of the American Pianists Awards’ 2021 finalists in conversation with a previous winner. At 3.30pm, 2021 finalist Michael Davidman will feature alongside the 1981 winner Sara Davis Buechner on the APA’s Facebook page.
At 4pm, the Aurora Orchestra’s 2015 BBC Proms performance of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony will be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels. The orchestra plays entirely from memory.
Monday 25 May
London Sinfonietta: Introduction to Contemporary Oboe
Every Monday at 5pm on the London Sinfonietta’s YouTube channel, one of the orchestra’s principal players introduces audiences to the nuances of contemporary instruments and performance. This week, Melinda Maxwell introduces audiences to the contemporary oboe.
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with members of the Catalyst Quartet
Nat West Symphony’s Memorial Day Virtual Concert
To honour the service members, both past and present, the Nat West Symphony is hosting a concert at 7pm PT. The California-based orchestra’s programme will include patriotic anthems including America the Beautiul and songs by Copland and Bernstein.
Register for free here. Attendees are invited to submit the name of a service member, whose name will then be shared during the live event.
Tuesday 26 May
6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Charles Yang and pianist Peter Dugan
At 1pm ET, the Belfiato Quintet will livestream a performance of works by Herbert A Deutsch, Janáček and Pavel Haas from the Rudolfinum’s Dvorák Hall in Prague.
The performance will be streamed on PARMA Live Stage, available here.
Wednesday 27 May
London Sinfonietta: Sinfonietta Shorts Live
Every Wednesday at 3pm, join the London Sinfonietta for Sinfonietta Shorts Live, where you can hear world premieres of short five-minute solo works performed by the orchestra’s musicians, following a discussion with the composer and performer. The livestreams will be saved to the London Sinfonietta’s website here. This week, you can hear the premiere of a virtual 360-degree binaural experience by Shiva Feshareki.
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
Composer and saxophonist Cassie Kinosh with the SEED Ensemble with Shriley Tetteh, Theon Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Sheila Maurice-Grey and singer Cherise Adams-Burnett.
(Concert from 2019)
7pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Francisco Fullana
Thursday 28 May
At 1pm ET, members of the Janáček Philharmonic will livestream a concert of chamber works.
The performance will be streamed on PARMA Live Stage, available here.
At 2pm ET, violinist Miriam Davis will stream a performance of works by Bach, Cowie and Ysaÿe.
The performance will be streamed on PARMA Live Stage, available here.
Friday 29 May
4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianist Nathan Lee
8pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Hee-Young Lim
At 5pm, a performancewill be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.
Join the National Youth Orchestra’s socially distanced performance of Holst’s The Planets
Following on from the #NYOdeToJoy project, in which the orchestra invited people from across the UK to pick up their instrument and play Ode to Joy together but apart. Over 40,000 people took part.
At 5pm on 29 May, the National Youth Orchestra has invited the UK to take part in another playalong performance of ‘Jupiter’ from Holst’s The Planets.
Scores are available to download here. There is also a five-part arrangement for musicians who are able to perform with others in lockdown.
Saturday 30 May
Every Saturday at 3pm EDT, pianist Daniel Vnukowski hosts a livestream recital on his Facebook page, with a full HD version of the video available on his website. He plays a Fazioli F308. Today’s programme is as follows: Stories of Immigration with special guests.
The London Mozart Players have launched ‘At Home with LMP’, a new online streaming platform, complete with live performances and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. Live broadcasts take place every Saturday.
Tonight’s performance: Baritone Roderick Williams
Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Sofa Concerts’
The Taiwan Symphony Orchestra is livestreaming its upcoming concerts to the world on its YouTube channel in 4K high definition. If you miss the livestreams, they’ll all be available to view for 48 hours after each concert.
Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s 2020 Virtual Gala
At 7pm PDT, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County will host a concert with performances from violinists Ray Chen, Philippe Quint and and Pinchas Zukerman, violinist Conrad Tao and cellist Alisa Weilerstein. The link will be available here.
Michael Aquilina Chamber Music Festival: Melbourne Digital Concert Hall
Highlights from this weekend’s festival (running on both Saturday and Sunday) include Schubert’s Trout Quintet, Strauss’s Four Last Songs and a late-night jazz performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.
Festival passes and single tickets are available.
Sunday 31 May
A virtual performance of Handel’s Messiah will be streamed globally at 7.30pm BST, with funds going to supporting the fight against COVID-19 and to support musicians who have lost income.
The Self-Isolation choir will be joined by an orchestra as well as soprano Carolyn Sampson, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston, tenor Alexander Sprague and bass Ashley Riches.
If you’d like to take part, the video tutorials are still available on YouTube.
Every Sunday, as part of the APA’s five-week series, tune in to hear one of the American Pianists Awards’ 2021 finalists in conversation with a previous winner. At 3.30pm, 2021 finalist Sam Hong will feature alongside the 1985 winner Frederic Chiu on the APA’s Facebook page.
At 4pm, the Aurora Orchestra’s 2016 BBC Proms performance of Anna Meredith’s Smatter Hauler and Brett Dean’s Pastoral Symphony will be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels.
Virtual Benedetti Sessions Grand Finale Concert
The Benedetti Foundation recently launched the Virtual Benedetti Sessions, which has provide three weeks of free, regular online music tuition for young musicians, university-level students, teachers, adult learners and amateur musicians.
The grand finale concert of the Virtual Benedetti Sessions will take place on Sunday 31 May at 4pm BST on the Benedetti Foundation’s YouTube channel.
St Martin-in-the-Fields Keep Our Doors Open Digital Concert
Comedians Hugh Dennis, Mel Giedroyc and Arthur Smith will be joining St Martin-in-the-Fields’s evening concert at 7pm, along with St Martin’s Voices, The Amanzi Quartet and the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir, all of whom will be performing.
Michael Aquilina Chamber Music Festival: Melbourne Digital Concert Hall
Highlights from this weekend’s festival (running on both Saturday and Sunday) include Schubert’s Trout Quintet, Strauss’s Four Last Songs and a late-night jazz performance of Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.
Festival passes and single tickets are available.
Wednesday 3 June
Aurora Orchestra and Angela Hewitt
At 7pm, Aurora Orchestra’s 2019 Kings Place performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 with pianist Angela Hewitt will be broadcast on YouTube and later be available to watch again on the orchestra’s website and YouTube channels.
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
In a concert from 2019, Angela Hewitt joins the Aurora Orchestra in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 and solo works by Bach.
Thursday 4 June
1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Rhiannon Banerdt and pianist Matthew Graybill
Friday 5 June
At 5pm, a performancewill be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra
On Friday 5 June, the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform its first concert since lockdown, under the baton of music director Daniel Harding.
Although there will be no audience, the performance will be filmed and broadcast live on Berwaldhallen Play and Swedish radio station P2 at 7pm CET.
Featuring mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenburg and members of the Swedish Radio Choir, there will be 50 musicians on stage, for a performance of Mahler, Purcell, Bach and Sibelius, with readings of three poems by Tomas Tranströmer.
Programme:
Sibelius: Symphony No. 4
Mahler: ‘Der Einsame im Herbst’ from Das Lied von der Erde
Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary
Bach: ‘Erbarme dich’ from St Matthew Passion
The winner of the 2018 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition Fanya Lin will perform a programme including Robert Schumann’s Fantasie Op. 17 and Liebermann’s Gargoyles Op. 29. The recording will be broadcast here and on the Hastings International Piano Facebook page.
Monday 8 June
1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianist Christopher Park
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Steven Isserlis (cello), Mishka Rushdie Momen (piano)
Beethoven: Cello Sonata in F, Op. 5 No. 1
Robert Schumann: 3 Romances Op. 94
Fauré: Cello Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 109
Tuesday 9 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Hyeyoon Park (violin), Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)
Szymanowski: Myths Op. 30
Franck: Sonata in A for violin and piano
Wednesday 10 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Paul Lewis (piano)
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor OP. 27 No. 2 ‘Moonlight’
Schubert: Fantasy Sonata in G D894
Thursday 11 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Adam Walker (flute), James Baillieu (piano)
Mozart: Andante in C K315
Mozart: Rondo in D K184
Dutilleux: Sonatine for flute and piano
Anne Boyd: Goldfish through the summer rain
Knussen: Masks Op. 3
Messiaen: Vocalise-étude
Poulenc: Sonata for flute and piano
Friday 12 June
3pm: 30-minute living room livestream with Ulysses Quartet cellist Grace Ho
Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Sofa Concerts’
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s performers: Roderick Williams (baritone), Joseph Middleton (piano)
Saturday 13 June
London’s Royal Opera House has launched ‘Live from Covent Garden’, a series of three performances which will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House, hosted by director of music Antonio Pappano and BBC presenter Anita Rani.
The first concert will take place at 7.30pm on 13 June and will feature works by Britten, Handel, Butterworth and Mark-Anthony Turnage, with guest artists including soprano Louise Alder and tenors Toby Spence and Gerald Finley.
The concert will be broadcast live for free on YouTube and Facebook.
There will be two subsequent concerts on Saturday 20 June and Saturday 27 June, which will be available to view live and on demand for £4.99, featuring ballet and opera from the Royal Opera House.
Sunday 14 June
From 3-9pm ET, Bang on a Can will present 25 live performances from musicians’ homes across the wolrd, incuding ten world premieres of newly commissioned works. The Marathon will begin with a performance from Rhiannon Giddens and will conclude with an appearance from Terry Riley, live from Japan. Other artists involved are Nico Muhly and Conrad Tao. In between performances, Bang on a Can founders Julia Wolfe, Michael Gordon and David Lang will interview composers and performers. The link will be available here.
Monday 15 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Imogen Cooper (piano)
Schubert: 12 Deutsche Ländler D790
Beethoven: Bagatelles Op. 119
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat Op. 110
Tuesday 16 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Alina Ibragimova (violin), Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano)
Schubert: Violin Sonata (Sonatina) in A minor D385
Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op. 24 ‘Spring’
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Sergio de Simone, pianist and head of keyboard, piano and chamber music at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.
Wednesday 17 June
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
Aurora Orchestra performs works by Louise Farrenc in a concert from 2019.
2.30pm: 30-minute living room livestream with Ulysses Quartet violist Colin Brookes
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s performers: Ailish Tynan (soprano), Iain Burnside (piano)
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Graham Scott, pianist, head of keyboard studies at the Royal Northern College of Music and artistic director of the James Mottram Competition.
At 8.15pm MET, a reduced line-up of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra will be joined on stage at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg by violinist Pekka Kuusisto for a performance of Magnus Lindberg’s First Violin Concerto No. 1. The orchestra will also perform Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10 and a revised string version of Schönberg’s Transfigured Night.
The livestream will be available here.
Thursday 18 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Michael Collins (clarinet), Michael McHale (piano)
Saint-Saëns: Clarinet Sonata in E flat Op. 167
Weber: Grand Duo Concertant in E flat Op. 48
Poulenc: Sonata for clarinet and piano
Piano masterclasses with Leif Ove Andsnes
At 5pm EET on 18 June 2020, Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes will lead an online masterclass with the Riga Jurmala Academy, free to watch online here.
The Riga Jurmala Academy has been holding weekly masterclasses, including lessons with rincipal musicians from the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, all of which are available to watch here.
The Bristol venue will be hosting its regular lunchtime concerts again from Thursday 18 June at 1pm. Artists featured include pianists Reiko Fujisawa and Adam Heron, violinist Rachel Podger and harpist Oliver Wass. They will be broadcast live on the St George’s YouTube channel.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Marc-André Hamelin.
Friday 19 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s performers: Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Elizabeth Kenny (lute)
Full programme available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Luis Pares, pianist and head of keyboard at Dulwich College.
Saturday 20 June
London’s Royal Opera House has launched ‘Live from Covent Garden’, a series of three performances which will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House, hosted by director of music Antonio Pappano and BBC presenter Anita Rani.
The programme will be available to view on YouTube and Facebook live and on demand for £4.99, featuring ballet and opera from the Royal Opera House.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Joanna MacGregor, pianist, head of piano at the Royal Academy of Music and music director of the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Sunday 21 June
At 5pm ET, the American Composers Orchestra continues its weekly series of world premieres, this week featuring a new work by Shara Nova for harpist Ahya Simone. The event will include a conversation with the artists before and after the performance.
Tickets are $5 and available here. All proceeds go towards supporting the artists involved.
Previous performances can be viewed here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Imogen Cooper.
Monday 22 June
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 25 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Anthony Williams, pianist and head of keyboard and instrumental music at Radley College.
Tuesday 23 June
Orchestra of St Luke’s Online Festival: Bach at Home
Every Tuesday at 12pm EDT from 9 June until 30 June, the Orchestra of St Luke will host a digital festival on its website. The festival will include archive video performances, interviews, discussion panels, essays and recordings of orchestra members at home.
Today’s programme:
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2
Orchestra of St Luke’s
(Filmed and recorded in February 2020)
Brandenburgs
Paul Taylor Dance Company
(A production released in 2012)
Bach: Cello Suites Nos 1, 3 and 4
Bach: Violin Partita No. 2
Pieter Wispelwey (cello)
(Filmed and recorded in May 2020)
Bach: Violin Sonata No. 1
Jesse Mills (violin)
(Filmed and recorded in May 2020)
Pieter Wispelwey: JS Bach 6 Suites for Solo Cello (documentary)
With contributions from Bach researchers Laurence Dreyfus and John Butt
(Recorded in 2012)
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Benjamin Baker (violin), Timothy Ridout (viola)
Mozart: Duo for violin and viola in B flat K424
Sibelius: Duo for violin and viola in C
Martinu: 3 Madrigals for violin and viola
Johan Halvorsen: Sarabande con variazione (on a theme of Handel)
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Gareth Owen, pianist and head of piano at Eton College.
Wednesday 24 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Guy Johnston (cello), Melvyn Tan (piano)
Beethoven: 7 Variations on ‘Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen’ from Mozart’s The Magic Flute
Schumann: Fantasiestücke OP. 73
Chopin: cello Sonata in G minor Op. 65
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Kathryn Stott, pianist, artistic director of the Australian Chamber Music Festival, international chair at the Northern College of Music and professor at the Norwegian Music Academy.
At 8pm MET, a surprise guest will perform onstage at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg. The livestream will be available here.
Czech Philharmonic and Semyon Bychkov: live from Sychrov Castle
At 7pm BST, the Czech Philharmonic will perform at Sychrov Castle just outside Prague to an audience of 500, in a concert that will be livestreamed on the Czech Philharmonic’s Facebook page.
The audience members will set just 20cm apart and will not have to wear face masks.
Thursday 25 June
2.30pm: 30-minute living room livestream with Ulysses Quartet violist Colin Brookes
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s performer: Angela Hewitt (piano)
Full programme available here.
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Ronan O’Hora, pianist and head of keyboard and advanced performance studies at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature the Takács Quartet.
Friday 26 June
BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall
The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.
Today’s programme:
Mark Padmore (tenor), Mitsuko Uchida (piano)
Schubert: Winterreise
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Mark Nixon, pianist and head of keyboard at King’s College School.
At 8pm MET, a reduced line-up of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra will be joined on stage at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg by pianist Igor Levit for a performance of Shostakovich’s First Piano Concerto. The orchestra will also perform Thomas Adès’s Chamber Symphony and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.
The livestream will be available here.
West Cork Chamber Music Festival
From 26 June to 5 July, the West Cork Chamber Music Festival will host a series of specially film concerts featuring musicians from the cancelled festival. These will all be available to stream on the festival’s website.
Artists featured will include Alina Ibragimova, Doric Quartet, Anna Fedorova and Mairéad Hickey. The full programme will be announced in due course.
In the latest episode in the Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra’s Beethoven symphonies series, John Eliot Gardiner reflects on the great composer’s Seventh Symphony from his home in Dorset. The programme is accompanied by excerpts from the 2011 live recording of the symphony at Carnegie Hall. Watch here, and catch up on previous episodes here.
Saturday 27 June
London’s Royal Opera House has launched ‘Live from Covent Garden’, a series of three performances which will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House, hosted by director of music Antonio Pappano and BBC presenter Anita Rani.
The programme will be available to view on YouTube and Facebook live and on demand for £4.99, featuring ballet and opera from the Royal Opera House.
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Benjamin Grosvenor.
Sunday 28 June
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Ana Manero, pianist and head of keyboard at Sherborne Girls’ School.
Monday 29 June
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Colin Stone, pianist and professor at the Royal Northern College of Music, Royal Academy of Music and Harrow School.
Tuesday 30 June
Orchestra of St Luke’s Online Festival: Bach at Home
Every Tuesday at 12pm EDT from 9 June until 30 June, the Orchestra of St Luke will host a digital festival on its website. The festival will include archive video performances, interviews, discussion panels, essays and recordings of orchestra members at home.
Today’s programme:
Bach: Goldberg Variations
Pierre Hantaï (harpsichord)
(A recording from June 2019)
Bach: Bist du bei mir
Amanda Forsythe (soprano)
(Filmed and recorded in May 2020)
Bach: Violin Partita No. 3
Krista Bennion Feeney (violin)
(Filmed and recorded in 2014)
Bach: Harpsichord Concerto No. 1
JC Bach: Harpsichord Concerto
Jean Rondeau (harpsichord)
(Released in 2017 on Warner Classics)
Bach: St John Passion ‘Zerfliesse, mein Herze’
Amanda Forsythe (soprano)
(Recorded in 2016)
Junction (performed to works by Bach)
Paul Taylor Dance Company
(Released in 1966)
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Penelope Roskell, pianist and professor of piano at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
Birmingham Opera Company: Tippett’s The Ice Break
The Birmingham Opera Company’s 2015 production of The Ice Break, which explores race and identity, will be available to stream on OperaVision from 6pm BST today.
Wednesday 1 July
Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.
Tonight’s event:
Aurora Orchestra performs Iain Farrington’s arrangement of Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde for a sixteen-person orchestra, with soloists Sarah Connolly and Andrew Staples.
Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival
In lieu of its usual summer festival, Tanglewood is launching a new digital series of audio and video streams, including new content which will be recorded at Tanglewood’s Linde Center in June and July, featuring artists who had been scheduled to perform at this year’s festival.
Saturday evenings will feature ‘Great Performers in Recital’ video streams, including Joshua Bell, Gil Shaham and Yo-Yo Ma.
On Wednesday evening, Tanglewood will present ‘Recitals from the World Stage’, a series of concerts recorded in venues across the world. Artists featured will include the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Paul Lewis and the Danish String Quartet.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features performance mindset coach Nick Bottini.
Thursday 2 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Thomas Luke, pianist and 2020 BBC Young Musician Keyboard Final winner.
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature guitarist Sharon Isbin and percussionist Jisu Jung.
Colorado Music Festival: Virtual Festival
Tonight at 7.30pm, the Colorado Music Festival hosts a concert featuring guitarist Sharon Isbin and percussionist Ji Su Jung.
Thangnam Debbonaire MP and Chi-chi Nwanoku
St George’s Bristol hosts an online discussion between Thangam Debbonaire, MP for Bristol West and shadow secretary of state for housing and homelessness, and Chi-chi Nwanoku, double bassist and founder of Chineke!.
The interview covers Black Lives Matter, racism and the history of Bristol, all viewed through the lens of classical music.
The interview will take place at 6.30pm on the St George’s Bristol YouTube page.
Grange Park Opera are hosting a series of new performances, all of which are being streamed online. Some of the performances will be filmed in the empty Theatre in the Woods, observing social distancing guidelines.
Today, Coco Tomita – the winner of this year’s BBC Young Musician String Final – will perform alongside fellow musicians from the Yehudi Menuhin School.
Friday 3 July
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Barry Douglas.
Red Note Ensemble: John Cage’s 4’33”
The Scottish contemporary music ensemble is inviting online audiences to recreate John Cage’s 4’33” at 3pm.
Musicians from the ensemble will perform alongside members of the public via Zoom. The performance will be streamed live on Red Note’s YouTube channel.
To take part, contact admin@rednoteensemble.com by Friday 26 June at 12pm BST, stating your name, location and instrument.
Donations can be made to Help Musicians UK.
London Music Masters: The Big Friday Live!
At 5pm, music education charity London Music Masters will be hosting the final of its Friday Live! series of live music events and downloadable activities for children.
Saturday 4 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Martin Roscoe, pianist and director of the Ribble Valley International Piano Week and Manchester Chamber Concerts Society.
National Harbor: A Tribute to the American Spirit
National Harbor, Washington Performing Arts and the US Air Force Band are coming together for a livestream concert at 4pm EDT to celebrate Independence Day. Artists featured will include violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez and bass Soloman Howard.
Grange Park Opera are hosting a series of new performances, all of which are being streamed online. Some of the performances will be filmed in the empty Theatre in the Woods, observing social distancing guidelines.
Today, two dancers from the English National Ballet will perform the Act 2 pas de deux from Swan Lake on the Grange Park Opera stage.
Sunday 5 July
At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Vanessa Latarche, concert pianist and head of keyboard at the Royal College of Music.
Christina Lawrie and Marcus Barcham Stevens
Pianist Christina Lawrie and her husband Marcus Barham Stevens – a violinist with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra – are performing regular concerts as part of their #ConcertFromOurLivingRoom series.
Previous concerts are available to view here.
The pair will be performing at 4pm. The programme will include Wieniawski’s Scherzo-Tarantella, Brahms’s Sonatensatz, Moskowski’s Etincelles and their own arrangement of Richard Strauss’s ‘Morgen’.
London Symphony Chorus performs ‘Never to Forget’, a new work by Howard Goodall, which pays tribute to the healthcare workers that have died from COVID-19. The text is made up entirely of the workers who have died from the virus.
The performance will be available to stream only at 10am.
Monday 6 July
Tuesday 7 July
Orchestra of St Luke’s Online Festival: Bach at Home
Every Tuesday at 12pm EDT from 9 June until 30 June, the Orchestra of St Luke will host a digital festival on its website. The festival will include archive video performances, interviews, discussion panels, essays and recordings of orchestra members at home.
Today’s programme:
Bach: Goldberg Variations arr. Bernard Labadie
Bernard Labadie (piano)
(Filmed and recorded in June 2019)
Works by Bach family
Pedja Mužijević (piano)
(Filmed and recorded in May 2020)
The Musical Offering BWV 1079: Ricercar a 3
Robert Wolinsky (harpsichord)
(Filmed and recorded in June 2020)
Bach: Cello Suite No. 2
Myron Lutzke (cello)
(Filmed and recorded in May 2020)
Bach Today
Orchestra of St Luke’s and Paul Taylor Dance Company
(Filmed and recorded in January 2019)
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
Wednesday 8 July
Mischa Maisky at the Rīga Jūrmala Festival Academy
At 3pm on 8 July, cellist Mischa Maisky will give an online masterclass, moderated by composer and journalist Edgar Raginskis. The participants will be cellists from the Jāzeps Vītols Latvian Academy of Music.
Thursday 9 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature violinist Augustin Hadelich, who will perform works by Bach, Ysaÿe and Tarrega.
Grange Park Opera are hosting a series of new performances, all of which are being streamed online. Some of the performances will be filmed in the empty Theatre in the Woods, observing social distancing guidelines.
Today, members of the London Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and BBC Orchestras will perform Strauss’s Metamorphosen on the Grange Park Opera’s large theatre stage.
Friday 10 July
Royal Opera House: The Re-Opening
Highlights of the Royal Opera House’s first performances after lockdown will be broadcast on BBC Four at 7pm, hosted by Anita Rani, Katie Derham and Antonio Pappano.
The programme features performances by artists including Gerald Finley, Louise Alder, Toby Spence, David Butt Philip and Sarah Connolly.
Rachel Barton Pine is hosting weekly ‘Family Fridays with RBP’ at 12.30pm ET, 11.30am CT and 9.30pm PT. The 20-minute streams will be available on her Facebook page.
Rachel will be joined by her husband Greg, who will take on the role of the narrator, to perform Alan Rideout’s musical retelling of ‘Ferdinand the Bull’.
Saturday 11 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
Sunday 12 July
Tuesday 14 July
Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts at Glasgow’s City Halls
BBC Radio 3 has announced that it will broadcast its first live classical concerts in Scotland since lockdown, with Lunchtime Concerts held at City Halls in Glasgow from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 July.
Tune into Radio 3’s Lunchtime Concert at 1pm. You can listen via BBC Sounds or watch live with HD video on the City Halls website.
Performers will appear in the empty hall obeying strict social distancing measures, and will include pianists Steven Osborne and Julia Lynch, percussionist Colin Currie, bass-baritone Michael Mofidian, harpsichordist John Butt and tenor Thomas Walker.
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
On Bastille Day, pianist Anne Lovett will perform a concert at French Institute UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Diaphonique, the Franco-British fund for contemporary music.
This concert will be streamed on the French Institute UK’s YouTube page.
Wednesday 15 July
Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts at Glasgow’s City Halls
BBC Radio 3 has announced that it will broadcast its first live classical concerts in Scotland since lockdown, with Lunchtime Concerts held at City Halls in Glasgow from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 July.
Tune into Radio 3’s Lunchtime Concert at 1pm. You can listen via BBC Sounds or watch live with HD video on the City Halls website.
Performers will appear in the empty hall obeying strict social distancing measures, and will include pianists Steven Osborne and Julia Lynch, percussionist Colin Currie, bass-baritone Michael Mofidian, harpsichordist John Butt and tenor Thomas Walker.
Armonico Consort’s three-day festival
The Armonico Consort’s mini festival runs from 15-17 July, with full details to be confirmed.
Today’s events include ‘A Crafty Beer with The King’s Singers’ (part of an interview series) and ‘Unlocking Baroque Memories: Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons‘.
All events will be available to stream on the Armonico Consort’s Facebook page. Catch up with previous Armonico Consort events here.
The Pacific Opera Project is hosting a live watch party at 5pm PDT of its performance of Puccini’s Madame Butterly. The watch party will also feature interviews with the artistic directors, themed drink recipes and recommendations of Japanese restaurants in Los Angeles from the cast.
Beethoven Piano Society of Europe
At 1pm BST, tune in for a lunchtime recital with Rose McLachlan, winner of the Beethoven Junior Intercollegiate Piano Competition, and Florian Mitrea, 2011 winner of the Beethoven Senior Intercollegiate Piano Competition.
Mitrea will be performing Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata, while McLachlan will play the composer’s Piano Sonata No. 18 ‘The Hunt’. The link will. beavailable here.
Thursday 16 July
The Philharmonia Sessions with cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason
The Philharmonia Sessions are a series of three free digital concerts, all of which will be broadcast on the Philharmonia Orchestra’s YouTube channel. Each has been performed and recorded with social distancing measures. The dates and times of the following two performances will be announced in due course.
Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins the Philharmonia orchestra under John Wilson to perform Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 1. The orchestra will then go on to perform Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.
Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts at Glasgow’s City Halls
BBC Radio 3 has announced that it will broadcast its first live classical concerts in Scotland since lockdown, with Lunchtime Concerts held at City Halls in Glasgow from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 July.
Tune into Radio 3’s Lunchtime Concert at 1pm. You can listen via BBC Sounds or watch live with HD video on the City Halls website.
Performers will appear in the empty hall obeying strict social distancing measures, and will include pianists Steven Osborne and Julia Lynch, percussionist Colin Currie, bass-baritone Michael Mofidian, harpsichordist John Butt and tenor Thomas Walker.
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature pianist Jan Lisiecki, who will perform cadenzas from Beethoven’s piano concertos.
Caramoor is presenting two live-streamed performances of works by Anna Clyne as part of its summer season. Both works are inspired by music by Beethoven, as part of the composer’s 250th anniversary.
At 7pm, the Calidore Quartet will perform the New York premiere of Anna Clyne’s quartet Breathing Statues, as well as excerpts from Bach’s The Art of the Fugue and Beethoven’s Quartet No. 13 and Grosse Fuge.
Breathing Statues is inspired by Beethoven’s final three string quartets.
The link will be available here.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist Evgeny Kissin.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 3
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 2
Armonico Consort’s three-day festival
The Armonico Consort’s mini festival runs from 15-17 July, with full details to be confirmed.
Today’s events include a live, recorded performance: Oz & Armonico (Part One), featuring wine writer Oz Clarke.
All events will be available to stream on the Armonico Consort’s Facebook page. Catch up with previous Armonico Consort events here.
The Music Room: Behind Beethoven
At 8pm, BBC Philharmonic’s chief conductor Omer Meir Wellber hosts the first in his weekly series exploring each of Beethoven’s nine symphonies.
Guests include DJ Craig Charles, actor Maureen Lipman, pianist Stephen Hough, composer Sally Beamish and musicologist Laura Tunbridge.
Episodes are released weekly on the BBC Philharmonic’s website and Facebook page every Thursday from 16 July at 8pm.
As part of the series, the BBC Philharmonic’s archive performances of Beethoven’s symphonies will also be released on the orchestra’s website from Monday 13 July.
Tippet Rise Art Center in Montana is launching a monthly video stream sharing concerts from past seasons. This concert starts at 6pm MT and will feature pianist Behzod Abduraimov. Full programme below:
FRANZ LISZT: Piano Sonata in B Minor, S. 178
MODEST MUSORGSKY: Pictures at an Exhibition
PETER TCHAIKOVSKY: (trans. RACHMANINOV): Lullaby, Op. 16 No. 1
SERGEI PROKOFIEV: Romeo and Juliet Op. 75 No. 8, Mercutio
Friday 17 July
Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts at Glasgow’s City Halls
BBC Radio 3 has announced that it will broadcast its first live classical concerts in Scotland since lockdown, with Lunchtime Concerts held at City Halls in Glasgow from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 July.
Tune into Radio 3’s Lunchtime Concert at 1pm. You can listen via BBC Sounds or watch live with HD video on the City Halls website.
Performers will appear in the empty hall obeying strict social distancing measures, and will include pianists Steven Osborne and Julia Lynch, percussionist Colin Currie, bass-baritone Michael Mofidian, harpsichordist John Butt and tenor Thomas Walker.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance with conductor Valery Gergiev.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 5
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 1
Armonico Consort’s three-day festival
The Armonico Consort’s mini festival runs from 15-17 July, with full details to be confirmed.
All events will be available to stream on the Armonico Consort’s Facebook page. Catch up with previous Armonico Consort events here.
Gstaad Menuhin Festival and Academy
The Swiss festival – running from 17 July to 6 September – will also be running a digital platform on which audiences can watch concert highlights and backstage interviews. Videos are already available to view, including masterclasses from pianist András Schiff and violinists Sol Gabetta and Patricia Kopatchinskaja, who performed at last year’s festival.
Saturday 18 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by various violinists.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 4
String Quartet Op. 18 No. 6
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: HK Gruber’s Six Episodes, Brahms’s Waltzes Op. 39.
Sunday 19 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist Martha Argerich.
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 3pm and features pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, who is playing at All Saints’ Church in Helmsley. Her programme is as follows:
Beethoven: Sonata No. 2 in A
Barber: Sonata
Gershwin: Three Preludes
Monday 20 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by bass-baritone Thomas Quasthoff.
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 11am and features violinist Rachel Podger, who is playing at the Chapel of Castle Howard. Her programme is as follows:
Vilsmayr: Partita No. 5 in G minor
Biber: Passacaglia ‘The Guardian Angel’
Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 in D
Tuesday 21 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by violinist Joshua Bell.
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 1pm and features clarinettist Matthew Hunt and piano Tim Horton, who are playing at the Long Gallery at Castle Howard. Their programme is as follows:
Schumann: Fantasiestücke
Jörg Widmann: Fantasie
John Ireland: Fantasy Sonata
Wednesday 22 July
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 11am and features organist Anna Lapwood, who is playing at St Michael’s Church, Coxwold. Her programme is as follows:
Buxtehude: Prelude and Fugue in C
Frescobaldi: Canzona Quarta
Bach: Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele
Bach Trio Sonata No. 2 in C minor
Barbara Heller: Mainacht
Bach: Kleines Harmonisches Labyrinth
Bruhns: Prelude in E minor ‘The Great’
Thursday 23 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature the Brooklyn Rider string quartet, whose programme will include Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 5.
Caramoor is presenting two live-streamed performances of works by Anna Clyne as part of its summer season. Both works are inspired by music by Beethoven, as part of the composer’s 250th anniversary.
At 7pm, The Knights will perform the world premiere of Clyne’s Shorthand for cello and string quartet, with member Karen Ouzounian as soloist. Also on the programme is Brahms’s String Sextet No. 2.
The livestream link will be available here.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist András Schiff and Quatuor Ébène.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 59 No. 1 ‘Razumovsky’
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 6pm and features cellist Abel Selaocoe, who is playing at All Saints’ church, Helmsley. His programme is as follows:
Ka bohaleng (‘on the sharp side’)
Umkhonto we Qiniso (‘the spear of truth’)
Vukani bo (‘wake up’)
Dall’Abaco: Capriccio No. 3 in E flat
Zawose sisonke (‘bringing people together’)
Bach: Sarabande from Cello Suite No. 5
Iqhawe (‘hero’)
The Music Room: Behind Beethoven
At 8pm, BBC Philharmonic’s chief conductor Omer Meir Wellber hosts his weekly series exploring each of Beethoven’s nine symphonies.
Guests include DJ Craig Charles, actor Maureen Lipman, pianist Stephen Hough, composer Sally Beamish and musicologist Laura Tunbridge.
Episodes are released weekly on the BBC Philharmonic’s website and Facebook page every Thursday from 16 July at 8pm.
As part of the series, the BBC Philharmonic’s archive performances of Beethoven’s symphonies will also be released on the orchestra’s website from Monday 13 July.
Friday 24 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist Daniil Trifonov.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 59 No. 8 ‘Razumovsky’
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 9pm and features soprano Rowan Pierce and pianist Christopher Glynn, who are playing at All Saints’ Church, Helmsley. Their programme is as follows:
Purcell: Music for a While
Purcell: O Solitude
Purcell: She loves and she confesses
Purcell: Evening Hymn
Schubert: Im Haine
Schumann: Du bist wie eine Blume
Mendelssohn: Auf Flügeln des Gesanges
Strauss: Ich wollt ein Strausslein binden
Grieg: Zur Rosenzeit
Trad.: Three Folk Songs
Ireland: If there were dreams to sell
Murray: I’ll walk beside you
Quilter: Love’s Philosophy
Swann: The Slow Train
Strauss: Morgen!
Saturday 25 July
The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.
Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by cellist Gautier Capuçon and violinist Renaud Capuçon.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 59 No. 9 ‘Razumovsky’
Festival Napa Valley: One Night, Many Voices
The Californian festival is hosting ‘One Night, Many Voices’, a virtual concert featuring performances by violinist Joshua Bell, sopranos Nadine Sierra and Larisa Martínez, tenor Michael Fabiano, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, the Young People’s Chorus of NYC and jazz pianist Aldo López-Gavilán.
The concert will take place at 7pm PST. RSVP here.
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 3pm and features violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist Christopher Glynn, who are playing at All Saints’ Church, Helmsley. Their programme is as follows:
Elgar: Chanson de Nuit
Elgar: Chanson de Matin
Elgar: Violin Sonata in E minor
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: Schumann’s Fantasy Pieces Op. 12, among other works
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August. The schedule kicks off today with a donor concert.
Sunday 26 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by the Singers of Verbier.
This year’s Ryedale Festival takes online, from 19 to 26 July.
Today’s livestream performance takes place at 6pm and features Streetwise Opera with Roderick Williams, the Brodsky Quartet, Genesis Sixteen and the Carducci Quartet, who are playing at the Great Hall at Castle Howard. Their programme is as follows:
Schubert: The Linden Tree
Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 ‘Mishima’
Beethoven: String Quartet in F minor ‘Serioso’
Monday 27 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist Mikhail Pletnev.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today: Quick-fire queries with contemporary composers
Festival Napa Valley: One Night, Many Voices
At 7pm PT, Festival Napa Valley hosts a specially curated virtual concert featuring performances by violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martínez, tenor Michael Fabiano, soprano Nadine Sierra, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
Tuesday 28 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by the Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today: Quick-fire queries with contemporary composers
Wednesday 29 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by violinist Leonidas Kavakos.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today: Quick-fire queries with contemporary composers
Mezzo-soprano and former BBC Music Magazine Rising Star Helen Charlston has put together a set of 15 newly commissioned songs and duets written during lockdown as a musical response to the state of the world.
Composers featured include Héloïse Werner Kerensa Briggs, Owain Park and Ben Rowarth.
The concert of these new works will be broadcast live from St Pancras Clock Tower at 7pm as part of the CMF Live series on the City Music Foundation YouTube channel.
Thursday 30 July
The Colorado Music Festival is continuing on as usual this year, albeit in a virtual format. Every Tuesday evening from 25 June to 30 July, guest artists from across the world will perform in livestreams hosted on the Colorado Music Festival’s website.
Tonight’s performance will feature Colorado Music Festival musicians, who will perform movements from Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. Christina and Michelle Naughton will also perform, as will the Ivalas Quartet.
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance titled ‘Verbier Generation: Festival Discoveries’.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 74 No. 10 ‘Harp’
String Quartet Op. 95 No. 11 ‘Serioso’
The Music Room: Behind Beethoven
At 8pm, BBC Philharmonic’s chief conductor Omer Meir Wellber hosts his weekly series exploring each of Beethoven’s nine symphonies.
Guests include DJ Craig Charles, actor Maureen Lipman, pianist Stephen Hough, composer Sally Beamish and musicologist Laura Tunbridge.
Episodes are released weekly on the BBC Philharmonic’s website and Facebook page every Thursday from 16 July at 8pm.
As part of the series, the BBC Philharmonic’s archive performances of Beethoven’s symphonies will also be released on the orchestra’s website from Monday 13 July.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today: Quick-fire queries with contemporary composers
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Friday 31 July
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by various pianists.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 127 No. 12
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today: opening concert with conductor, pianist and festival director Dennis Russell Davies. The concert features a 2017 festival-commissioned work by David T Little.
Beethoven Piano Society of Europe
At 1pm, tune into a piano duet version of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony transcribed by Xaver Scharwenka, performed by Tessa Uys and Ben Schoeman. Plus, pianist Maksim Štšura plays Beethoven’s Sonata Op. 79 in G.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Bravo! Vail Livestream Outdoor Concerts
At 2
am BST/7pm Mountain time, tune into a concert from the Colorado music festival, featuring works by Schubert, Barber and Mendelssohn, performed by the Dover Quartet and others. Full programme below.
Schubert: Sonata for Viola and Piano in A minor ‘Arpeggione’
Paul Neubauer (viola), Amy Yang (piano)
Barber: Adagio for String Quartet
Dover Quartet
Mendelssohn: Octet
Dover Quartet, Oliver Neubauer (violin), Clara Neubauer (violin), Paul Neubauer (viola), Brook Speltz (cello)
Saturday 1 August
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by cellist Mischa Maisky.
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 132 No. 15
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Today’s concert features VOCES8.
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: 100th-birthday tribute to composer Walter Arlen, featuring his music and the works of other exiled composers.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today (11am): Conductor and festival music director Cristian Macelaru joins music director laureate Marin Alsop in conversation. Anna Clyde introduces her 2016 work RIFT symphonic ballet.
Today: (5pm): Kristian Kuster’s 2019 work When There Are Nine, reflecting on the life of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, featuring mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton and Roomful of Teeth.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Sunday 2 August
Every day between 16 July and 2 August, medici.tv will be streaming interviews, masterclasses and broadcasts of previous Verbier Festival concerts.
At 7pm CET, Verbier Festival and medici.tv will be streaming a performance by pianist Yuja Wang.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today (11am): Tunisian-born, Canadian-American composer Karim Al-Zand’s Parizade and the Singing Tree is a magical work based upon a Middle Eastern folk tale. This Family concert features an illustrated presentation of Al-Zand’s work, narrated by Nora el-Samahy. The program also includes a self-guided Tour of the Orchestra, in which Festival musicians introduce their instruments to kids and their families.
Today (5pm): Performance by Quartet San Francisco
Quartet San Francisco, three-time Grammy Award nominee, performs a special program featuring a wide variety of musical styles including tango, samba, Mongolian Folk, French Fusion, and more. Founded by violinist Jeremy Cohen, QSF is a non-traditional and eclectic ensemble that challenges the traditional classical music foundation of the string quartet.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Wednesday 5 August
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
The Napa Valley Music in the Vineyards festival will be taking place online this year, with free streaming on its YouTube channel from 5 August.
All concerts will remain online to stream until 31 August.
Each concert will take place at a different winery venue, with discounts for festival patrons to order wine from the respective vineyard to enjoy with the concert.
Tonight’s concert at 7.30pm takes place at the Domaine Carneros winery. The programme features works by Bach and Mendelssohn.
Thursday 6 August
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 59 No. 8 ‘Razumovsky’
The Music Room: Behind Beethoven
At 8pm, BBC Philharmonic’s chief conductor Omer Meir Wellber hosts his weekly series exploring each of Beethoven’s nine symphonies.
Guests include DJ Craig Charles, actor Maureen Lipman, pianist Stephen Hough, composer Sally Beamish and musicologist Laura Tunbridge.
Episodes are released weekly on the BBC Philharmonic’s website and Facebook page every Thursday from 16 July at 8pm.
As part of the series, the BBC Philharmonic’s archive performances of Beethoven’s symphonies will also be released on the orchestra’s website from Monday 13 July.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Trinity Laban’s My Room Orchestra
The digital orchestra from Trinity Laban Conservatoire is launching its second performance in lockdown. This time, the orchestra has joined the Smith Quartet and three dance artists from the conservatoire for a performance of Philip Glass’s String Quartet No. 2 ‘Company’, which will premiere at 2.30pm on the Trinity Laban YouTube page.
Friday 7 August
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 131 No. 14
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Bravo! Vail Livestream Outdoor Concerts
At 2am BST/7pm Mountain time, tune into another concert from the Colorado music festival. Tonight’s concert features pianists Yefim Bronfman and Anne-Marie McDermott in Schubert’s Marche Militaire in D for Piano Four Hands and Fantasy in F minor for Piano Four Hands, as well as Brahms’s Sonata in F minor for Piano Four Hands.
The Napa Valley Music in the Vineyards festival will be taking place online this year, with free streaming on its YouTube channel from 5 August.
All concerts will remain online to stream until 31 August.
Each concert will take place at a different winery venue, with discounts for festival patrons to order wine from the respective vineyard to enjoy with the concert.
Tonight’s concert takes place at Leap Frog Winery, featuring works by Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, as well as Franck, Debussy and Ravel.
Saturday 8 August
Miró Quartet: Complete Beethoven String Quartets
From 16 July to 8 August, the Miró Quartet will be performing the complete string quartets in 12 concerts, which will all be streamed live on OutConcerts.live. Each concert will be broadcast on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30pm PT.
Today’s concert:
String Quartet Op. 135 No. 16
String Quartet Op. 130 No. 13: VI. Finalle: Allegro
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features I Fagiolini.
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: Stravinsky’s Petrushka, arranged for piano, and Martinu’s ‘Puppets’ Suite.
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today (11am): Panel Discussion featuring members of the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra with live Q&A, moderated by principal flute Tim Munro.
Today (5pm): Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and composer/pianist Jake Heggie perform four of Heggie’s songs in a virtual concert recorded from their homes. Then Cabrillo Festival Music Director Cristian Măcelaru joins Heggie in conversation, followed by the orchestral suite of Heggie’s acclaimed opera, Moby-Dick. Arranged by Cristian Măcelaru, the work was commissioned by the Festival and premiered in 2017 with the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
Edinburgh International Festival
At 9.30pm, a series of EIF digital commissions will be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube page.
Films include a performance of works by Mahler from mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under conductor Thomas Søndergård. The Scottish Chamber Orchestra will also be featured, performing Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto with pianist Paul Lewis.
The Napa Valley Music in the Vineyards festival will be taking place online this year, with free streaming on its YouTube channel from 5 August.
All concerts will remain online to stream until 31 August.
Each concert will take place at a different winery venue, with discounts for festival patrons to order wine from the respective vineyard to enjoy with the concert.
Tonight’s concert features the Thalea String Quartet, who will perform works by Garth Knox and Paganini.
Sunday 9 August
Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
The Californian festival is taking place online this year, from 25 July to 9 August.
Today (11am): “Celebrating Woman Suffrage + the Struggle for Voting Rights” is a panel discussion featuring Santa Cruz County Registrar Gail Pellerin as moderator; with presentations by Monterey County Judge Marla Anderson, feminist scholar/activist and author Bettina Apthekar, and leading Chicana feminist scholar Professor Aida Hurtado. Followed by a live Q&A.
Today (5pm): Cabrillo Festival Music Director and Conductor Cristian Măcelaru joins composer Stacy Garrop to introduce her latest work, The Battle of the Ballot – a new symphonic work commemorating the centenary of women’s suffrage in America – and discuss the making of a virtual orchestra premiere. The libretto includes texts from seven American suffragettes. The work features 60 members of the Cabrillo Festival Orchestra, all recorded from their homes around the world.
Piano Cleveland:Virtu(al)oso Virtual Piano Competition
Piano Cleveland is hosting its first virtual global piano competition. The prize money will be equalised to support all artists, so audience members can donate to their pianist of choice throughout the competition.
The competition performances will be livestreamed at 7pm EDT daily between 30 July and 9 August, with rebroadcasts available at 7am and 2pm EDT the following day.
The competition will feature 30 pianists from 18 countries who have been selected from a pool of 158 applicants. They range between 18 and 32 years of age. The performances have been prerecorded from five Steinway & Sons galleries includes Cleveland, New York, London, Beijing and Hamburg.
The Napa Valley Music in the Vineyards festival will be taking place online this year, with free streaming on its YouTube channel from 5 August.
All concerts will remain online to stream until 31 August.
Each concert will take place at a different winery venue, with discounts for festival patrons to order wine from the respective vineyard to enjoy with the concert.
Tonight’s concert takes place at the Chimney Rock Winery, featuring music by Bach.
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
The Cello Sonatas: Sol Gabetta and Alexander Melnikov
6.30pm BST, Streamed from the Saanen Church
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 1 F-Dur, Op. 5 No. 1
Ferdinand Ries: “Grande Sonate” for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 125
Ludwig van Beethoven: Cello Sonata No. 5 in D Major, Op. 102 No. 2
Tuesday 11 August
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
Nathan Mierdl (violin)
7.30 pm, streamed from Rougemont Church
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 21 in E Minor, K. 304
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Major, Op. 30 No. 3
Richard Strauss: Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 18
Wednesday 12 August
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
Pallavi Mahidhara (piano)
7.30 pm, streamed from Rougemont Church
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque
Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20
Johannes Brahms: Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24
Thursday 13 August
Tippet Rise Art Center in Montana hosts a monthly video stream sharing concerts from past seasons. This concert starts at 6pm MT and will feature pianist Stephen Hough. Full programme below:
FRANZ LISZT: Funérailles
JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH/CHARLES GOUNOD: Meditation on the Prelude in C Major (AveMaria)
FRÉDÉRIC CHOPIN: Nocturne, Op. 9 No. 2
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
Zoltán Fejérvári (piano)
7.30 pm, streamed from Rougemont Church
Leoš Janáček: “On an Overgrown Path”, Book II
Frédéric Chopin: 24 Préludes, Op. 28
Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra
At 1pm EDT, The Moravian Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Sounds of the 21st Century’, a livestream performance on the PARMA Live Stage. The programme features music by contemporary composers including Brian Latchem, Heidi Jacob and Rain Worthington.
Simon Rattle and Magdalena Kožená
At 3pm EDT, tune in for a recital from husband-and-wife duo conductor and pianist Sir Simon Rattle and mezzo-soprano Magdalena Kožená on the PARMA Live Stage. On the programme is music by Martinu, Dvorak, Janacek and Schulhoff. The performance comes live from the Villa Tugendhat in Brno.
Friday 14 August
Joshua Bell, Larisa Martínez and Peter Dugan
Violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martínez and pianist Peter Dugan will perform live for the firs ttime since the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will include a premiere of a new work.
The concert will be held at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek in Vail, Colorado to a limited audience of 350 people. For in-person tickets visit grfavail.com and to take part virtually, you can access the livestream code for US$20 at veeps.com.
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
The Lied in Beethoven’s Music: Daniel Behle and Jan Schultsz
6.30pm BST, Streamed from the Saanen Church
Ludwig van Beethoven
“Ich liebe dich so wie du mich”, WoO 123
(Text: Karl Friedrich Wilhelm Herrosee)
“Adelaide”, Op. 46
(Text: Friedrich von Matthisson)
“La Tiranna”, WoO 125
(Text: anon. / trad. – Übersetzung: William Wennington) “Bitten”, Op. 48 No. 1
(Text: Christian Fürchtegott Gellert)
“Der Wachtelschlag”, WoO 129
(Text: Samuel Friedrich Sauter)
“In questa tomba oscura”, WoO 133
(Text: Giuseppe Carpani)
“Andenken”, WoO 136
(Text: Friedrich von Matthisson)
“Gesang aus der Ferne”, WoO 137
(Text: Christian Ludwig Reissig)
“An die Ferne Geliebte”, Op. 98
(Text: Alois Jeitteles)
“Aus Goethes Faust”, Op. 75 No. 6
(Text: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)
“Liebes-Klage”, Op. 82 No. 2
(Text: Pietro Trapassi)
“Mit einem gemalten Band”, Op. 83 No. 3
(Text: Johann Wolfgang von Goethe)
“An die Hoffnung”, Op. 94
(Text: Christoph August Tiedge)
“Der Kuss” (Ariette), Op. 128
(Text: Christian Felix Weisse)
“Seufzer eines Ungeliebten”, WoO 118
(Text: Gottfried August Bürger)
Saturday 15 August
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features the Academy of Ancient Music.
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: Classical works with improvisations.
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
The Violin Sonatas: Patricia Kopatchinskaja and Joonas Ahonen
6.30pm BST, Streamed from the Saanen Church
Arnold Schönberg: Phantasy for Violin and Piano, Op. 47
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 7 in C Minor, Op. 30 No. 2
Anton Webern: 4 Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 7
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 “Kreutzer Sonata”
Sunday 16 August
From 3-9pm ET, Bang on a Can presents its third marathon live online, with six hours of live music.
The programme will include Ligeti’s ‘The Devil’s Staircase’ etude, performed by pianist Jeremy Denk, as well as performances by Leyla McCalla, Kaki King, Annea Lockwood, Craig Taborn, Missy Mazzoli and Tyondai Braxton.
There will be 11 world premieres of newly commissioned works.
Monday 17 August
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Wednesday 19 August
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Thursday 20 August
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
Elena Nefedova (piano)
7.30 pm, streamed from Gsteig Church
Benedetto Marcello arr. Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in D Minor, BWV 974
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2, Op. 19
César Franck: Prélude, Choral et Fugue, FWV 21
Manuel de Falla: Fantasia bética
At 1pm EDT, join composer Antun Tomislav Šaban for a performance of his Concerto for Clarinet and Strings with soloist Radovan Cavallin and the Slovenian Philharmonic String Chamber Orchestra on the PARMA Live Stage.
Friday 21 August
Gstaad Menuhin Pop-up Festival
The Gstaad Menuhin Festival & Academy is hosting a pop-up festival this year, with all concerts broadcast live from venues across Switzerland.
Julia Hagen (cello)
7.30 pm, streamed from Gsteig Church
Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 1 in B-flat Major, Op. 45
Johannes Brahms: Lieder (arr. for cello and piano)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Saturday 22 August
Philharmonia Sessions: Family concert
At 11am BST, the Philharmonia Orchestra join conductor Holly Mathieson and presenter Lucy Drever for a family concert.
The programme will include Ravel’s Mother Goose Suite, George Walker’s Lyric for Strings and Jessie Montgomery’s Starburst.
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features The Swingles.
Every Saturday at 8pm BST, Daniel Vnukowski performs a concert on his Fazioli F308. Watch in full HD (free registration required) here or in standard definition on his Facebook page.
Today’s concert: Daniel Vnukowski and Friends.
Sunday 23 August
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Tuesday 25 August
Birmingham Royal Ballet: Cinderella
Birmingham Royal Ballet’s production of Cinderella will be broadcast in full on the company’s website and Facebook page at 7pm. It will then be available to stream for seven days thereafter. Set to Prokofiev’s score, David Bintley’s production was filmed during the premiere run at the Birmingham Hippodrome in 2010.
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Wednesday 26 August
The ReGeneration Festival from Boboli Gardens & Pitti Palace, Florence
This year’s New Generation Festival – which celebrates young musical talent and takes place in Florence, Italy – will be broadcast online.
Tonight’s concert at 8.30pm:
Rossini’s La Cenerentola
Conducted by Sándor Károlyi Directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini
Featuring: Svetlina Stoyanova, Josh Lovell, Gurgen Baveyan, Daniel Mirosław, Blaise Malaba, Marvic Monreal, Giorgia Paci Orchestra: The Orchestra Senzaspine of Bologna
Thursday 27 August
The ReGeneration Festival from Boboli Gardens & Pitti Palace, Florence
This year’s New Generation Festival – which celebrates young musical talent and takes place in Florence, Italy – will be broadcast online.
Tonight’s concert at 8.30pm:
Le nozze di Figaro Overture by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cello Concerto No. 1 by Joseph Haydn
Symphony No. 7 by Ludwig van Beethoven
Erica Pitccotti (cello), The Italian Youth Orchestra/Daniele Rustioni
Tonight’s late night concert at 10.10pm:
Natural Machines by Dan Tepfer
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
Devonté Hynes and Third Coast Percussion
At 7.30pm CT, Devonté Hynes joins Third Coast Percussion to perform works from their album Fields together. There will also be a live Q&A with Hynes and members of the ensemble following the performance. The livestream link will be available here.
Friday 28 August
The ReGeneration Festival from Boboli Gardens & Pitti Palace, Florence
This year’s New Generation Festival – which celebrates young musical talent and takes place in Florence, Italy – will be broadcast online.
Tonight’s concert at 8.30pm:
The Three Divas
Starring Shenel Johns, Veronica Swift and Anush Hovhannisyan Accompanied by Yasushi Nakamura, Sam Jewison and Dominick Farinacci Co-produced with Piers Playfair, founder of the Catskill Jazz Factory
Late Night Concert: DEVOTION a new act performed by British drag queens Crystal Rasmussen, Shirley Du Naughty and Aphrodite Greene, née Jones
Tonight’s late night concert at 10.15pm:
Late-night programme given by DJ John Swing (Francesco Giannini) at the Manifattura Tabacchi
At 7.30pm CT, the Chicago-based Spektral Quartet is hosting a free online album release party on Zoom for its new album Experiments in Living. The quartet will be joined by collaborators for discussions about the tracks on this album.
RSVP here.
Saturday 29 August
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features The Gesualdo Six.
The ReGeneration Festival from Boboli Gardens & Pitti Palace, Florence
This year’s New Generation Festival – which celebrates young musical talent and takes place in Florence, Italy – will be broadcast online.
Tonight’s concert at 8.30pm:
Rossini’s La Cenerentola
Conducted by Sándor Károlyi
Directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini
Featuring: Svetlina Stoyanova, Josh Lovell, Gurgen Baveyan, Daniel Mirosław, Blaise Malaba, Marvic Monreal, Giorgia Paci Orchestra: The Orchestra Senzaspine of Bologna
Tonight’s late night concert:
DJ John Swing (Francesco Giannini) at the Manifattura Tabacchi
Grand Teton Music Festival: Music from the Mountains
From 17-29 August, a mini festival will be taking place online with performances broadcast from Jackson, Wyoming and from across the United States, as well as interviews and behind-the-scenes content.
Expect performances from music director Donald Runnicles, pianist Yefim Bronfman and soprano Jacquelyn Stucker, with repertoire by Beethoven, Haydn, Brahms, Dvořák, George Walker, Jennifer Higdon and Caroline Shaw.
The content will be available via the festival’s Facebook page and on the Music from the Mountains website.
At 7pm ET, Washington Performing Arts join the United States Air Force Band for an online event looking into Christopher Tin’s oratorio To Shiver the Sky. The event will include a performance by soprano Danielle de Niese. Link available here.
Soprano Lise Davidsen will perform a live concert from Oscarshall-Palace in Oslo in Norway, which will be streamed live on Dreamstage, a new streaming platform. More info here.
Sunday 30 August
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
Tuesday 1 September
Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival
This year’s festival – taking place from 1-5 September online –will be streamed live on the Violin Channel, featuring performances by the New Orford Quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Attacca Quartet and Viano Quartet, including conversations with violinist James Ehnes and members of the Kronos Quartet.
Wednesday 2 September
Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival
This year’s festival – taking place from 1-5 September online –will be streamed live on the Violin Channel, featuring performances by the New Orford Quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Attacca Quartet and Viano Quartet, including conversations with violinist James Ehnes and members of the Kronos Quartet.
Thursday 3 September
Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival
This year’s festival – taking place from 1-5 September online –will be streamed live on the Violin Channel, featuring performances by the New Orford Quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Attacca Quartet and Viano Quartet, including conversations with violinist James Ehnes and members of the Kronos Quartet.
Friday 4 September
Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival
This year’s festival – taking place from 1-5 September online –will be streamed live on the Violin Channel, featuring performances by the New Orford Quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Attacca Quartet and Viano Quartet, including conversations with violinist James Ehnes and members of the Kronos Quartet.
Saturday 5 September
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features choral dances from VOCES8.
Banff Centre International String Quartet Festival
This year’s festival – taking place from 1-5 September online –will be streamed live on the Violin Channel, featuring performances by the New Orford Quartet, PUBLIQuartet, Attacca Quartet and Viano Quartet, including conversations with violinist James Ehnes and members of the Kronos Quartet.
Sunday 6 September
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
Monday 7 September
Wednesday 9 September
At 7pm CET, Igor Levit will perform works from his new album Encounter. The album features arrangements of Bach and Brahms by Busoni and Reger, as well as Morton Feldman’s Palais de Mari.
The concert will be streamed live on Levit’s Twitter channel and the Sony Classical Facebook page.
Thursday 10 September
Tippet Rise Art Center in Montana hosts a monthly video stream sharing concerts from past seasons. This concert starts at 6pm MT and will feature the Escher String Quartet. Full programme below:
WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Quartet in F major, K. 590
SAMUEL BARBER: Adagio from Quartet Op. 11
Friday 11 September
Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival
Four chamber music concerts will be filmed in late July in the historic rooms of Hatfield House, which will then be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube Channel on Friday evenings during September, introduced by Lord Salisbury. Artistic director and cellist Guy Johnston has devised a programme that features the world premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Kaner.
Programmes will include performances by the following artists: cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Melvyn Tan, clarinettist Julian Bliss, the Navarra Quartet, countertenor Iestyn Davies, lutenist Elizabeth Kenny, organist William Whitehead, soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott.
The programmes will include the following works:
Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor
Matthew Kaner: new work (world premiere)
Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90 No. 2
Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D
Beethoven: Trio in B flat Op. 11 for clarinet, cello and piano
Mozart: Clarinet Quintet
Schubert, Fauré, Quilter: Songs
Dowland: Songs
Handel, Bach, Tallis: Organ works
Saturday 12 September
VOCES8 Foundation: Live from London
Every Saturday for ten weeks from 1 August to 3 October, the VOCES8 Foundation will broadcast concerts as part of its online vocal music festival.
Ensembles featured will include VOCES8, I Fagiolini, Stile Antico, The Swingles, The Sixteen and Chanticleer.
Each concert will be broadcast in HD from the VOCES8 Centre (St Anne and St Agnes Church) in London.
Tickets available here. All concerts will start at 7pm BST.
Tonight’s concert features Apollo5.
Saratoga Performing Arts Center: SPAC @ Home Concert Series
A performance by violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Peter Dugan, recorded at Skidmore College’s Arthur Zankel Music Centre.
Sunday 13 September
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: Chamber Music Series
Every Sunday until 26 October, musicians from the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a series of chamber music concerts. They will be held virtually on the orchestra’s website, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Each concert will be held at 11am PDT/2pm EDT.
English Chamber Orchestra: Teatime Music
At 4pm every Sunday for four weeks, the English Chamber Orchestra will present a series of afternoon concerts, filmed at Beckenham Palace Mansion. Each concert will cost £10 and a season pass for all four is £32.
Today’s concert: Fairies, Fauns and Fantasy
Debussy – The Afternoon of the Faun arr. Farrington
Ravel – Introduction and Allegro
Ravel – Mother Goose Suite arr. Farrington
Monday 14 September
Wednesday 16 September
ORA Singers at the Tate Modern
At 8pm, ORA Singers presents a concert to celebrate the 450th anniversary of Tallis’s Spem in Alium from the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern live on the Tate’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The socially distanced performance of Tallis’s choral work will be the first time the ensemble has sung together since the UK lockdown.
