The BBC Music Magazine Concert Livestream Calendar

Thursday 17 September

Philharmonia Sessions with Nicola Benedetti

Advertisement

At 7pm BST, join the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Paavo Järvi for a programme including Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and Vaughan Williams’s The Lark Ascending, which will feature violinist Nicola Benedetti as the soloist.

Friday 18 September

Hatfield House Chamber Music Festival

Four chamber music concerts will be filmed in late July in the historic rooms of Hatfield House, which will then be broadcast on the festival’s YouTube Channel on Friday evenings during September, introduced by Lord Salisbury. Artistic director and cellist Guy Johnston has devised a programme that features the world premiere of a new work by composer Matthew Kaner.

Programmes will include performances by the following artists: cellist Guy Johnston, pianist Melvyn Tan, clarinettist Julian Bliss, the Navarra Quartet, countertenor Iestyn Davies, lutenist Elizabeth Kenny, organist William Whitehead, soprano Katherine Broderick and pianist Kathryn Stott.

The programmes will include the following works:

Bach: Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor

Matthew Kaner: new work (world premiere)

Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90 No. 2

Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D

Beethoven: Trio in B flat Op. 11 for clarinet, cello and piano

Mozart: Clarinet Quintet

Schubert, Fauré, Quilter: Songs

Dowland: Songs

Handel, Bach, Tallis: Organ works

Mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm

Mezzo Leandra Ramm is joined by pianists Eryn Allen and Ragnar Bohlin in a livestream concert at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Tickets $15, available here.

Saturday 19 September

Ongoing

Budapest Festival Orchestra

In response to the worldwide restrictions on public concerts, the Budapest Festival Orchestra will now host chamber music concerts, which will be available to view online for free. The ‘Quarantine Soirees’ are all listed here.

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

As the Philharmonie Berlin is closed until 19 April, the Berlin Philharmonic’s concerts will be available via its Digital Concert Hall, which is available free of charge for 30 days. Log in here, using the code BERLINPHIL.

Metropolitan Opera

The Met has launched ‘Nightly Met Opera Streams’, a free series of operas streamed on the Met Opera’s website during the coronavirus closure. The week commencing 23 March will be entirely focused on Wagner operas, kicking off with Tristan und Isolde on Monday. See below for the schedule.

Thursday 19 March: Verdi La traviata

Friday 20 March: Donizetti La Fille du Régiment

Saturday 21 March: Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor

Sunday 22 March: Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin

Monday 23 March: Wagner Tristan und Isolde

Tuesday 24 March: Wagner Das Rheingold

Wednesday 25 March: Wagner Die Walküre

Thursday 26 March: Wagner Siegfried

Friday 27 March: Wagner Götterdämmerung

Saturday 28 March: Wagner Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg

Sunday 29 March: Wagner Tannhäuser

Pianist Boris Giltburg

The Israeli pianist has built a programme of regular live-streamed lunchtime concerts, which will be released every Monday and Wednesday. Occasional Friday performances of Beethoven will also be added. Videos will be released at 12pm UK time on Giltburg’s Twitter and Facebook pages (@borisgiltburg on Twitter and @giltburg on Facebook).

London Symphony Orchestra

The LSO has launched ‘Always Playing’, a series of full-length concerts from its archive, which will be streamed live at the orchestra’s usual performance times: 7.30pm on Thursdays and 7pm on Sundays.

Bavarian State Opera

From 23 March, the Bavarian State Opera will be streaming live Afternoon Concerts, with a mix of lieder, solo, chamber music and dance performances. Artists featured will include violinist Julia Fischer, baritone Christian Gerhaher and tenor Jonas Kaufmann. The concerts will be available for 14 days.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Musicians from the Boston Symphony Orchestra will be producing their own videos, which will be released through the orchestra’s ‘BSO at Home’ platform on its website. They will share anecdotes and insights, giving informal performances while they stay at home during the pandemic.

Six weeks of daily recordings will be available at 10am through the ‘BSO at Home’ platform. See below for the schedule.

23-29 March: Perfomances spotlighting the BSO’s Music Directors past and present: Andris Nelsons, Seiji Ozawa, Erich Leinsdorf, Charles Munch, Serge Koussevitzky

30 March-5 April: Memorable moments with guest soloists of the 20th century (Van Cliburn, Isaac Stern, Rudolf Serkin, Leonard Bernstein, Doriot Anthony Dwyer)

6-12 April: Masterworks of the Classical Period (Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven)

13-19 April: BSO performances of musical landmarks of the 20th century (Copland, Shostakovich, Bartók)

20-26 April: Performances highlighting the French tradition and the BSO (Debussy, Ravel, Berlioz, Bizet)

27 April-3 May: A focus on the BSO and the Romantic Age (Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Strauss)

Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

The Nordic orchestra has an online streaming service, which features concerts from the past year, including a performance of Britten’s Peter Grimes, which the orchestra performed at the Royal Festival Hall in 2019.

Ashuelot Concerts

The chamber music series in New Hampshire is hosting livestreams every Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm EST. These will consist of talks and performances, with a Q&A via its YouTube channel at the end of each event. The schedule is listed below.

Saturday 21 March: Dvořák: Four Romantic Pieces Op. 75

Wednesday 25 March: Elgar: Violin Sonata, Part 1

Saturday 28 March: Elgar: Violin Sonata, Part 2

Wednesday 1 April: Smetana: From My Homeland

Saturday 4 April: Suk: Four Pieces

Wednesday 8 April: Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Part 1

Saturday 11 April: Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Part 2

Wednesday 15 April: Janáček: Violin Sonata

Saturday 18 April: Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 23, Part 1

Wednesday 22 April: Mozart: Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 23, Part 2

George Enescu International Festival

From 18 March, the George Enescu International Festival and Competition will be broadcasting online concerts and recitals recorded in recent years. Each concert stream will remain on the website for four days. This is currently an ongoing project, with no definitive endpoint.

London Mozart Players

The London Mozart Players have launched ‘At Home with LMP’, a new online streaming platform, complete with live performances and behind-the-scenes access and interviews.

Live broadcasts will take place every Saturday, with guitarist Craig Ogden launching the ‘Saturday Sessions’ on Saturday 28 March. He will perform works including Scarlatti’s Sonata in E and excerpts from Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

Future performances will include appearances from pianist Howard Shelley, saxophonist Jess Gillam and clarinettist Michael Collins.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

As part of its ‘RPO at Home’ digital programme, musicians from the orchestra perform to audiences online from their own homes.

Moscow Philharmonic Society

The Moscow Philharmonic Society is streaming ‘armchair concerts without an audience’ from the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow every evening at 4pm GMT.

VOCES8

The ensemble has set up an initiative called ‘#LiveFromHome’, featuring the music of Apollo5 and VOCES8. The ensembles will broadcast performances, interactive singing videos, live workshops and interviews with the team on a daily basis. The videos will be broadcasted on Facebook and Instagram Live.

Pianist Yulia Chaplina

During a difficult time, Russian pianist Yulia Chaplina has recorded a few short online performances of music she hopes will cheer everyone up! She has also started sending out a regular newsletter with links to these videos.

London Philharmonic Orchestra

The LPO’s upcoming concerts, which have had to be cancelled, will be mirrored by playlists of the repertoire that was supposed to be performed. The conductors and performers will introduce each concert, with their own personal opinions of the music on the programme. This kicks off on Saturday 28 March with Edward Gardner introducing a concert of Sibelius, Dutilleux and Beethoven.

Philharmonia Orchestra

In case you’re deciding to pursue composition during this period of self-isolation, the Philharmonia Orchestra has a library of sound samples which are totally free to use.

Igor Levit

The brilliant pianist is hosting popular nightly ‘House Concerts’ on his Twitter.

Living Room Live

Created by composer Freya Waley-Cohen, violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist George Fu, Living Room Live is a platform for musicians to share videos and streams over the coming weeks and beyond.

Every weekday evening, Living Room Live will host a mini concert online. The full schedule is available here.

Academy of Ancient Music

The Academy of Ancient Music is uploading full-length HD concerts to its YouTube channel for the duration of the pandemic. ALl concerts are free to watch. The concerts are uploaded every Sunday and the programme is as follows.

5 April: Beethoven and Witt (with Chen Reiss)

12 April: Handel’s Messiah (with soloists from VOCES8)

19 April: Bach and Haydn (with Viktoria Mullova and James Hall)

26 April: Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro

3 May: The Art of the Lute (with Thomas Dunford)

St Mary’s Perivale

Every day at 4pm, the West London church is streaming one of its 400+ concerts on its website, paying the musicians featured for their appearances. The upcoming performance details are available here.

Outside In Online Festival

From 6-11 April, 45 performances will be streamed for free as part of Outside In Online Festival. Artists include pianists Boris Giltburg, Anna Fedorova and Alexander Ullman, as well as bass player Misha Mullov-Abbado.

Wynton Marsalis

Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is hosting weekly Zoom group sessions to connect with the music community. The full schedule of upcoming chats is available here.

Staatsoper Berlin

The full schedule for Staatsoper Berlin can be found here.

London Schools Symphony Orchestra

The new digital concert series LSSO ALIVE! will feature films from its concert archive on the orchestra’s Facebook page every Monday at 7.30pm.

Curating the Concert Experience

Composer and DJ Mason Bates is hosting a weekly online series, ‘Curating the Concert Experience’, on the Kennedy Center’s website. He will be breaking down the main elements of curating a concert, from programme to production.

Part 1: Programming (styles, eras, composer backgrounds)

Part 2: Production (stage plots, lighting, screen design)

Part 3: Platform (overall audience experience artists featured, opportunity for outreach)

Catch up with archive episodes on Mason Bates’s website.

Violinist Fenella Humphreys

Every Wednesday, Fenella Humphreys performs a new piece of music on her Twitter feed at 5pm. On Sundays at 5pm, she plays regular short programmes.

International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival

The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival and the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company have launched gsopera.tv, a new streaming service to host previous operas.

The operas range in price per download.

Violinist Doori Na

Every Wednesday at 1pm EDT, violinist Doori Na hosts a ‘Laid Bach Concert’ on his Facebook page.

Lang Lang Foundation

Every Friday at 12pm EST on IGTV on the Lang Lang Foundation’s Instagram, a different musician will perform live in the foundation’s Play It Forward Virtual Concert Series.

Watch back

National Youth Choirs of Great Britain

The Alumni of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain has created a virtual recording of the American folk song ‘Shenandoah’, with more than 400 former members.

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

The Chinese orchestra performed a private live-streamed concert in its Chamber Hall, watched by over 900,000 people. There is a 15-minute clip available on the orchestra’s Facebook feed here.

The orchestra also have another concert available here, featuring music by Bach, Schubert, Dvorák and Leroy Anderson.

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson

Garrick Ohlsson’s concert at 92Y in New York is available to watch back on the venue’s website. The pianist performed sonatas by Beethoven and Prokofiev, as well as selected piano works by Chopin.

Daniel Hope and Lang Lang

Konzerthaus Berlin hosted violinist Daniel Hope, pianist Lang Lang, mandolinist Avi Avital and singer Max Raabe, among others, for a chamber recital, which you can now watch back on YouTube.

Pianist and composer Eric Christian

Eric Christian has been performing every day this week on his Instagram (@ericchristian). He primarily plays original material, but also takes musical requests.

Kuss Quartet

The German quartet performed a ‘Solidarity with Freelance Musicians’ benefit concert, which is now available to stream on its YouTube channel.

Third Coast Percussion

Third Coast Percussion recently performed a concert with music by Steve Reich, Gemma Peacocke and TCP member David Skidmore. This is now available to view on the ensemble’s YouTube page. It kicks off at about the 31-minute mark.

Harpsichordist Steven Devine

On Early Music Day, Stephen Devine played a livestream recital at the National Centre for Early Music in York. The concert is still available to view on Facebook. Devine performed Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 Part 1.

English National Ballet Philharmonic

Under the baton of music director Gavin Sutherland, 38 members of the English National Ballet’s orchestra recorded an extract from Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, which they all recorded at home via video link.

The orchestra has also joined forces again for a virtual rendition of Glazunov’s Raymonda to thank the NHS staff for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Suntory Hall Organ Promenade Concert, Tokyo

The Suntory Hall’s monthly free lunchtime concert has taken place since 1991. The venue’s recent performance by Maki Tomita is now available to watch online (until 15 April).

Programme:

JS Bach: Prelude and Fugue in C BWV545

Respighi: Prelude in A minor on a Chorale by JS Bach ‘Ich hab mein Sach Gott heimgestellt’

Middlschulte: Passacaglia in D minor

Hedgehog for Nine Isolated Players

Composer Yshani Perinpanayagam has written a new work for her musician friends while they’re all isolated at home. They usually all play in the same orchestra.

Orchestra of St John’s: Handel’s Messiah

Watch a full performance of John Lubbock’s new arrangement of Handel’s Messiah, performed by the Orchestra of St John’s, with accompanying soloists and choir.

Recital Stream

A new project aimed at bringing live music to audiences in isolation, Recital Stream will be hosting solo and duo recitals in the coming weeks, all performing live from their living rooms. Recitalists include flautist Jonathan Slade, clarinettist Bixby Kennedy and violinist Sarah Jane Kenner.

Violinist Isabelle Faust

An Accentus Production performance of Isabelle Faust performing Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor and Sonata No. 3 in C from Leipzig’s empty St Thomas Church.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra

Musicians from the Qatar Philharmonic have joined up from their various homes to create a performance of Dvorák’s New World Symphony, which is available to view on the orchestra’s Twitter.

Orchestra of Opera North

With a conductor in an empty church in Stockholm and 40 musicians at their various homes across Yorkshire, the Orchestra of Opera North performs Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra in a new film, available to watch here.

Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

Catch up with the orchestra’s remote recording of the Norwegian composer Harald Sæverud’s The Ballad of Revolt here. Each musician recorded themselves in their houses and the clips were edited together.

BBC Symphony Orchestra

The BBC Symphony Orchestra has teamed up with Spitfire Audio to record Paul Thomson’s Final Flight remotely. Watch the finished product below.

The Sixteen

The Sixteen has released a virtual performance of Sheppard’s Libera Nos, with each choir member in their respective home carrying out domestic chores. Soprano Katy Hill went into labour during the filming of the first video so had to complete the second video after her baby girl was born!

Ealing Symphony Orchestra

Watch the Ealing Symphony Orchestra’s virtual performance of Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No. 4 here.

The orchestra were due to perform a concert in preparation for its 100th anniversary, but due to the lockdown restritions were forced to cancel. Its 51 musicians joined forces for a virtual performance of Elgar’s iconic work.

Guildhall School of Music and Drama’s opera double bill

Until Wednesday 1 July, you can stream Guildhall School of Music & Drama’s performances of Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Respighi’s La bella dormente here.

It has been put together remotely, with students, staff and guest artists collaborating from at least 14 countries and four continents.

For musicians

Jess Gillam Virtual Scratch Orchestra

To participate in a virtual performance of Bowie’s Where Are We Now?, visit Jess Gillam’s websit to download the parts and video yourself playing your part or playing along to the click track (using headphones, so only you can be heard). Send the video to info@jessgillamsax.co.uk with a line saying ‘I give Universal Music Group permission to use this video’. The deadline is Friday 10 April at 6pm.

Gareth’s ‘Home Malone’ Choir Series

Choirmaster Gareth Malone invites singers to join his national choir. You can watch previous rehearsals on Decca Records’s YouTube page here.

Black Dress Code

The clothing site for musicians will be acting as a platform musicians to upload digital performances and be paid by viewers. Send videos to richard@blackdresscode.com.

The Self-Isolation Choir

With a finale concert on 31 May, the Self-Isolation choir is open to all singers from across the world. There will be hourlong online weekly rehearsals for each part. Those who join after the start date (31 March) can catch up on previous rehearsals online. For more info, please visit theselfisolationchoir.com.

Music lessons from Nicola Benedetti

Every day at 12pm BST, The Benedetti Foundation hosts a lesson or workshop on its Instagram via IGTV and its Facebook page. It will be then be available to watch on Facebook afterwards. Sessions so far include violinist Elena Urioste discussing yoga, meditation and the role of wellbeing in performance; games and songs with cellist David Munn; and a live samba session from percussionist Patrick King.

On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, Nicola Benedetti will go live across all her social media channels to discuss music and share insights.

Learn to play Elgar’s Salut d’amour with Nicola Benedetti

Nicola Benedetti is hosting daily tutorials at 10am BST from 10-19 April on her YouTube channel to teach audiences how to play Elgar’s Salut d’Amour. Participants are then invited to email their performances to info@benedettifoundation.org or upload on social media using the hashtag #salutnicky by 5pm on Thursday 16 April. A winner will then be picked from those who have entered, followed by a live Q&A with Benedetti.

Click here for more information, downloadable sheet music, videos of Benedetti performing the piece and Petr Limonov performing the piano part for you to play along with, and full details on how to submit your performance.

This series is in conjunction with the release of Nicola Benedetti and Petr Limonov’s performance of Salut d’Amour, which will be released digitally as a single and on Benedetti’s upcoming album, which also features Elgar’s Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jurowski.

The Exhale Project

27 April-10 May

Originally planned to be a musicians’ retreat in Switzerland, violinist Gwendolyn Masin’s Exhale Project will now be hosted online. Created for professional musicians and students alike, the course will include a series of masterclasses in yoga, Alexander Technique, psychotherapy and Feldenkrais. A portion of the participation donation will be donated to charity.

Previous livestreams

Thursday 19 March

Guitarist Sean Shibe

The guitarist’s cancelled Leicester International Music Festival Lunchtime Concerts are going to be available to stream via his Twitter feed (@seanstshibe).

Thursday 19 March, 1pm: Scottish Lute Manuscripts

Friday 20 March, 1pm: Bach Lute Suite BWV996

Saturday 21 March, 1pm: Works by Sofia Gubaidulina and David Fennessy

Malmö Symphony Orchestra

Thursday 19 March’s concert will be replaced by a live broadcast on the orchestra’s streaming site. Mendelssohn’s suite from A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed by the orchestra alongside Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’.

Friday 20 March

Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, 10am

At 10am GMT, the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra will host a free live stream of a concert with interviews from Osaka Concert Hall.

Haydn: Symphony No. 2

Mozart: Symphony No. 5

Stravinsky: Violin Concerto

Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Aylen Pritchin (violin), Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra/Michiyoshi Inoue

Saturday 21 March

Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra

At 7.30pm local time, the orchestra will present a livestream of two past APO performances. The orchestra is joined by violinist James Ehnes for Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, before embarking on Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony. It will be hosted on the Facebook event here, as well as on the orchestra’s website.

21st Century Consort

Recorded at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, the 21st Century Consort will be streaming a concert of works by composers from the last century, including Tan Dun, Kati Agocs, Stella Sung and Berio. The concert will be streamed via the ensemble’s YouTube channel at 10pm GMT on Saturday 21 March. The programme is below.

Tan Dun: Water Music

Kati Agocs: A la Claire Fountaine

Stella Sung: Dance of the White Lotus Under the Silver Moon

Berio: Circles

Sunday 22 March

London Symphony Orchestra

To launch its ‘Always Playing’ initiative, the LSO’s first full concert will be available at 7pm on Sunday. The programme will be released and the concert available to stream here.

Monday 23 March

Jess Gillam

Saxophonist Jess GIllam will be livestreaming a performance at 6pm on Instagram Live. You can find her on Instagram at @jessgillamsax.

Lise Davidsen

The soprano will be following on from Jess Gillam with a livestream at 7pm on Instagram Live, via her Instagram: @lisedavidsen.

Ola Gjeilo

Norweigian composer and pianist Ola Gjeilo will be completing the Decca livestream evening with a performance on his Facebook page at 8pm.

Thursday 26 March

Pianist Jonathan Biss

Jonathan Biss will be performing to an empty concert hall with a live-streamed recital of Beethoven sonatas.

Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

From Accentus Productions, the Leipzig orchestra will stream a concert of music by Stravinsky and Robert Schumann, under the baton of Andris Nelsons. The concert will be available to view on the orchestra’s website for 24 hours.

Seattle Symphony

The Seattle Symphony will present a rebroadcast of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, conducted by music director Thomas Dausgaard. The stream will begin at 7.30pm PDT on YouTube and Facebook.

Living Room Live

Created by composer Freya Waley-Cohen, violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen and pianist George Fu, Living Room Live is a platform for musicians to share videos and streams over the coming weeks and beyond. The platform is launching tonight at 6pm on livingroom-live.com, with George Fu performing Knussen’s Ophelia’s Last Dance and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30. The video will remain on the website after the live broadcast.

Upcoming featured artists will include soprano Héloïse Werner, soprano Ruby Hughes and pianist James Baillieu. The team behind Living Room Live has reached out to care homes across the UK, who will be sharing the streams in care homes.

Friday 27 March

Music Never Sleeps NYC

New York-based artists including pianist Jeremy Denk, composer Nico Muhly, mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Gil Shaham and the Brentano Quartet will be taking part in a 24-hour music video livestream marathon event beginning at 6pm EDT on Friday 27 March. The event has been organised by cellist Jan Vogler.

Global Lockdown Orchestra

British composer Ben Morales Frost has responded to the crisis and the huge number of musicians out of work by creating the Global Lockdown Orchestra, in which 521 musicians from across the world will perform a new piece of music in each performance. Musicians will be sent music on Saturday and have until Tuesday night to submit recordings, in a similar way to Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir. The orchestra’s inaugural performance will be available to view on Friday 27 March at 8pm on Ben Morales Frost’s YouTube channel.

Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

Herbert Blomstedt conducts the Leipzig orchestra in the music of Beethoven at 1pm in an Accentus production. The concert will be available to view for 24 hours after broadcast.

Seattle Symphony Orchestra: Meet the Tuba

Principal tuba John Dicesare introduces the tuba to children in a livestream on YouTube and Facebook. The programme will be broadcast at 11am PDT.

Saturday 28 March

Inside-Out Piano

To celebrate International Piano Day, Turner Sims concert hall in Southampton is hosting a free online family concert at 3pm. Pianist and composer Sarah Nicholls plays the Inside-Out Piano, a grand piano opened up so the audience can see right inside it.

London Philharmonic Orchestra

To kick off its series of digital offerings, the LPO’s first ‘playlist concert’ will be introduced by Edward Gardner, who is set to take over the orchestra as principal conductor in September 2021. The intended programme (Sibelius’s Third Symphony, Dutilleux’s Le temps l’horlage and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5) will be available via the LPO’s website in playlist form.

Deutsche Grammophon Pianists

Deutsche Grammophon’s pianists are joining forces for World Piano Day via the record label’s YouTube and Facebook platforms. Pianists set to feature in the recital include Víkingur Ólafsson, Daniil Trifonov, Maria João Pires, Evgeny Kissin, Jan Lisiecki, Rudolf Buchbinder, Kit Armstrong, Simon Ghraichy and Joep Beving. The stream will begin at 3pm CET and will be available for a limited time afterwards.

Seattle Symphony

The Seattle Symphony will present a rebroadcast of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, conducted by music director Thomas Dausgaard. The stream will begin at 8pm PDT on YouTube and Facebook.

Monday 30 March

On Site Opera

The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.

Rameau’s Pygmalion

Staging from June 2014 at the Lifestyle-Trimco Mannequin Showroom

Thursday 2 April

The Violin Channel

30-minute living room livestream with Attacca Quartet cellist Andrew Yee (2pm).

Friday 3 April

Art Saves Us

Starting on 3 April, a new concert initiative aimed at supporting NHS staff will be hosted on Zoom. Event access is £1, which goes towards supporting essential workers in the NHS. The first concert kicks off at 3pm UK time, and concerts will be held every Friday. The link to access the Zoom webinar is here.

The Violin Channel

12pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Augusta McKay Lodge

2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Amit Peled

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist William Hagen

6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Jeffrey Myers from the Calidore Quartet and violinist Siwoo Kim

Sofia Opera and Ballet

At 5pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Giselle.

Saturday 4 April

The Violin Channel

1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Min-Jeong Koh

3pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Tomas Cotik

5pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Marc Bouchkov

Sofia Opera and Ballet

At 5pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Don Quixote.

Sunday 5 April

The Violin Channel

2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with cellist Andrea Casarrubios

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with the Telegraph Quartet

Sofia Opera and Ballet

At 4pm, the Bulgarian ballet and opera company will stream a performance of Attila.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Starting at 3pm, the BSO will present Concert for our City: Now Streaming for All, a video stream of music by Tchaikovskty, Ginastera, Brahms and George Walker. It will be available to view on the orchestra’s YouTube page.

Monday 6 April

On Site Opera

The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.

Mozart’s The Secret Gardener

Staging from May 2017 at the Westside Community Garden

The Violin Channel

2pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violist Luke Fleming

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianists Gregg Kallor and Dasha Koltunyuk

6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Rachel Lee Priday

Tuesday 7 April

The Violin Channel

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Nancy Zhou

6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Eric Sillberger

Southbank Centre

In celebration of the centenary of the birth of Ravi Shankar, the Southbank Centre is playing tribute to the Indian sitarist and composer across all its digital channels, with curated playlists, articles and exclusive videos.

Thursday 9 April

Ivo Kahánek and the Pavel Haas Quartet

The 2020 BBC Music Magazine Award-nominated pianist Ivo Kahánek joins the Pavel Haas Quartet in a performance from Josef Suk’s Hall of Rudolfinum in Prague.

Friday 10 April

Philharmonia

On Good Friday, the Philharmonia Orchestra will stream a BBC broadcast from 1970 with conductor Otto Klemperer. It will remain online for six months after the livestream on the orchestra’s YouTube page. For full details, click here, and for the trailer, click here.

Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen

Brahms’s Requiem was premiered in Bremen Cathedral on Good Friday in 1868 with Brahms himself at the podium. Paavo Järvi and the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen have returned to the very same cathedral to perform the Requiem again with soloists Valentina Farcas and Matthias Goerne. It will be streamed on the orchestra’s YouTube channel at 10am CET, and will be available to watch for 48 hours afterwards. A live Q&A with Paavo Jävi will be streamed on 11 April.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.

The Sixteen

The choir is streaming their 2018 performance of James MacMillan’s Stabat Mater at the Sistine Chapel on Good Friday at 7.30pm. The link will go live on YouTube here. They will be accompanied by Britten Sinfonia and under the baton of Harry Christophers.

The Violin Channel

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Pavel Šporcl

Carly Paoli

Singer Carly Paoli will be broadcasting ‘Music for Mercy’, a concert from 2016 on her YouTube channel on Good Friday. Joining her on stage, Elaine Paige, The Tenors, Giovanni Caccamo and Andrea Bocelli. Tune in at 7pm.

Art Saves Us

At 3pm, the second event organised to support the NHS will be hosted on Zoom, with a mix of music, art and interviews. The line-up includes soprano Yao Hong, pianist Ivan Ilic and cellist Jiaxin Lloyd Webber. The link to access the Zoom call can be found here.

Learn to play Elgar’s Salut d’amour with Nicola Benedetti

Nicola Benedetti is hosting daily tutorials at 10am BST from 10-19 April on her YouTube channel to teach audiences how to play Elgar’s Salut d’Amour. Participants are then invited to email their performances to info@benedettifoundation.org or upload on social media using the hashtag #salutnicky by 5pm on Thursday 16 April. A winner will then be picked from those who have entered, followed by a live Q&A with Benedetti.

Click here for more information, downloadable sheet music, videos of Benedetti performing the piece and Petr Limonov performing the piano part for you to play along with, and full details on how to submit your performance.

This series is in conjunction with the release of Nicola Benedetti and Petr Limonov’s performance of Salut d’Amour, which will be released digitally as a single and on Benedetti’s upcoming album, which also features Elgar’s Violin Concerto with the London Philharmonic Orchestra under Vladimir Jurowski.

Saturday 11 April

Paavo Järvi

Following on from his Good Friday performance of Brahms’s Requiem with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Järvi invites young conductors from across the world to post questions on Facebook Live.

The Violin Channel

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Kevin Zhu

Monday 13 April

On Site Opera

The New York opera company, which specialises in site-specific and immersive productions, will host a series of performances via livestream. All streams will begin at 12pm EST on the company’s website and Facebook page.

Michi Wiancko’s Murasaki’s Moon

Staging from May 2019 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Astor Court

Wednesday 15 April

The Violin Channel

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Lara St John

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.

Thursday 16 April

The Violin Channel

6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Sean Lee

Antonio Pappano

At 4pm, conductor Antonio Pappano explores the music of Respighi and his trilogy of Roman Poems. The first poem, Fontane di Roma, will then be performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia, who first commissioned and performed the piece in 1917.

Friday 17 April

Jess Gillam Virtual Scratch Orchestra

Saxophonist Jess Gillam will launch her Virtual Scratch Orchestra on Friday 17 April with its debut performance on her Instagram, @jessgillamsax. Made up of video clips from musicians around the world, the orchestra will play Bowie’s Where Are We Now?, which also appears on Gillam’s debut album RISE. To take part, instructions on how to submit entries are listed below in the ‘For musicians’ section.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.

National Youth Orchestra

At 5pm, the 164 musicians from the National Youth Orchestra will open their windows and perform Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ in support of NHS staff and key workers across the UK. They are inviting all other musicians to join in. The sheet music can be downloaded here.

Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra

A performance of Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo will be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel

Sunday 19 April

PUSH The Opera

Singers from Belgium and the UK come together online to commemorate the heroes of the Belgian Resistance in World War Two. They will perform the Finale from PUSH, the opera that tells the story of Simon Gronowski, who was one of the 238 men, women and children who jumped off the train on the way to Auschwitz on 19 April 1943.

Tuesday 21 April

The Violin Channel

6pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Philippe Quint

Wednesday 22 April

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The cellist goes live on Facebook at 5.30pm.

The Violin Channel

4pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Bella Hristova

Thursday 23 April

Antonio Pappano

At 4pm, conductor Antonio Pappano explores the music of Respighi and his trilogy of Roman Poems. The first poem, Fontane di Roma, will then be performed by the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia, who first commissioned and performed the piece in 1917.

Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

The Bergen Philharmonie Orchestra’s live platform will be hosting a live performance by musicians from the orchestra, recorded from the Grieghallen concert hall, following social distancing measures. The concert begins at 7.30pm CEST and the programme is as follows:

Johan Halvorsen: Passacaglia

Melina Mandozzi, violin and Ilze Klava, viola

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto in C major for two violins and viola Op 74

Dag Anders Eriksen, violin Chien-Yu Chu, violin, Yumi Sagiuchi Shultz, viola

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence

Melina Mandozzi, violin, Jutta Morgenstern, violin, Ilze Klava, viola, Berend Mulder, viola, Frida Fredrikke Waaler Wærvågen, cello, Agnese Rugevica, cello

Friday 24 April

London Mozart Players and Joanna Lumley

At 10am, the London Mozart Players join forces with Joanna Lumley to release a narrated version of Saint-Saëns’s The Carnival of the Animals, with additional animated illustrations by Cat Fuller. The performance will be broadcast via the London Mozart Players’ ‘At Home with the LMP’ section of their website.

Gabriel Schwabe & Nicholas Rimmer

At 8.30pm CEST, pianist Gabriel Schwabe and pianist Nicholas Rimmer will be featured on Takt1, performing Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata D821 and Chopin’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.

Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra

A performance of Monteverdi’s Il ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria will be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be taking over the Violin Channel’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a two-day festival on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April. The festival will feature Oprheus musicians in living room concerts, videos and activities from hom, interactive Q&As and full broadcasts of concerts.

Exploring Creative Thinking

At 3pm, Music in Offices founder Tessa Marchington will host an Instagram Live event in which she will be joined by Kathleen Adler, founder and CEO of WildKat, to discuss creativity and the role of music and the arts in business environments.

Saturday 25 April

The Metropolitan Opera At-Home Gala

40 leading Metropolitan Opera singers will come together virtually at 1pm EDT/6pm BST for a gala from their own homes across the world. Artists featured include Jamie Barton in Georgia, Joseph Calleja in Malta, Renée Fleming in Virginia, Jonas Kaufmann in Germany, Anna Netrebko in Austria, Bryn Terfel in Wales and Pretty Yende in South Africa. The performance will be available on demand on the Met’s website until 6.30pm EDT/11.30pm BST the following day.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

The Orpheus Chamber Orchestra will be taking over the Violin Channel’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for a two-day festival on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April. The festival will feature Oprheus musicians in living room concerts, videos and activities from hom, interactive Q&As and full broadcasts of concerts.

Czech Philharmonic Benefit Concert

The Czech Philharmonic will host a livestream event on Facebook at 7pm BST to support freelance musicians and to raise money for elderly people at risk in the Czech Republic.

Cliburn at Home: Beatrice Rana

At 2pm CDT/9pm CEST, pianist Beatrice Rana’s performance from the 2013 Cliburn performing Clementi’s Sonata in B minor, Op. 40 No. 2 and Schumann’s Études en forme de variations. The performance will include a special video message from Beatrice Rana, and she’ll be in the comments section of the video answering questions. The video will also be shared on the BBC Music Magazine Facebook page. The video will then be made available on the Cliburn’s YouTube page.

Sunday 26 April

Pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard

At 6pm CEST, watch Pierre-Laurent Aimard performing works by Ligeti, Beethoven, Benjamin and Berg on Takt1.

Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra

The Monteverdi Choir present ‘Bach Cantata of the Week’: ‘Ich bin ein guter Hirt’ streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel

Monday 27 April

London Schools Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra will feature a recording of its concert from the Barbican from January on its Facebook page at 7.30pm. The programme is as follows:

With narrator Janet Suzman, conductor Sian Edwards, mezzo-soprano Fiona Kimm, soloists from Guildhall School, Collin Shay, Brenton Spiteri, Thomas Mole and the LSSO Chorus.

Penderecki: ‘Melodrama’ from Paradise Lost Milton Reading from Paradise Lost

Mendelssohn: Prelude to First Walpurgis Night

Marlowe: Reading from Doctor Faustus

Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No 1

Milton: Reading from Paradise Lost

Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rakoczy March

Goethe: Reading from Faust

Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust Ride to the Abyss & Pandemonium

Marlowe: Reading from Doctor Faustus

Schnittke: Faust Cantata

Wigmore Hall at Home

Wigmore Hall is releasing one concert a week from its digital archive, each available for 24 hours. At 7.30pm, a concert from 2018 will be rebroadcast, featuring countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński and pianist Michał Biel. Full programme can be found here.

Wednesday 29 April

Opera Holland Park’s 2019 production of Verdi’s Un ballo in maschera with the City of London Sinfonia will be streamed live on OHP’s YouTube channel and website at 7.30pm, to mark what would have been the opening of the company’s 2020 season.The cast includes Anne Sophie Duprels, Matteo Lippi, George von Bergen, Rosalind Plowright, Benjamin Bevan, John Savournin and Ross Ramgobin.

Thursday 4 June

The Violin Channel

1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with violinist Rhiannon Banerdt and pianist Matthew Graybill

Friday 5 June

Monteverdi Choir & Orchestra

At 5pm, a performancewill be streamed on the choir’s YouTube channel.

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra

On Friday 5 June, the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform its first concert since lockdown, under the baton of music director Daniel Harding.

Although there will be no audience, the performance will be filmed and broadcast live on Berwaldhallen Play and Swedish radio station P2 at 7pm CET.

Featuring mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenburg and members of the Swedish Radio Choir, there will be 50 musicians on stage, for a performance of Mahler, Purcell, Bach and Sibelius, with readings of three poems by Tomas Tranströmer.

Programme:

Sibelius: Symphony No. 4

Mahler: ‘Der Einsame im Herbst’ from Das Lied von der Erde

Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Bach: ‘Erbarme dich’ from St Matthew Passion

Hastings International Piano

The winner of the 2018 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition Fanya Lin will perform a programme including Robert Schumann’s Fantasie Op. 17 and Liebermann’s Gargoyles Op. 29. The recording will be broadcast here and on the Hastings International Piano Facebook page.

Monday 8 June

The Violin Channel

1pm: 30-minute living room livestream with pianist Christopher Park

BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall

The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.

Today’s programme:

Steven Isserlis (cello), Mishka Rushdie Momen (piano)

Beethoven: Cello Sonata in F, Op. 5 No. 1

Robert Schumann: 3 Romances Op. 94

Fauré: Cello Sonata No. 1 in D minor, Op. 109

Tuesday 9 June

BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall

The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.

Today’s programme:

Hyeyoon Park (violin), Benjamin Grosvenor (piano)

Szymanowski: Myths Op. 30

Franck: Sonata in A for violin and piano

Wednesday 10 June

BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall

The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.

Today’s programme:

Paul Lewis (piano)

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor OP. 27 No. 2 ‘Moonlight’

Schubert: Fantasy Sonata in G D894

Thursday 11 June

BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall

The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm.

Today’s programme:

Adam Walker (flute), James Baillieu (piano)

Mozart: Andante in C K315

Mozart: Rondo in D K184

Dutilleux: Sonatine for flute and piano

Anne Boyd: Goldfish through the summer rain

Knussen: Masks Op. 3

Messiaen: Vocalise-étude

Poulenc: Sonata for flute and piano

Friday 12 June

The Violin Channel

3pm: 30-minute living room livestream with Ulysses Quartet cellist Grace Ho

Taiwan National Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Sofa Concerts’

The Taiwan Symphony Orchestra is livestreaming its upcoming concerts to the world on its YouTube channel in 4K high definition. If you miss the livestreams, they’ll all be available to view for 48 hours after each concert.

The concert begins at 7.30pm Taiwan time (12.30 CET/7.30 EDT).

Programme:

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

The livestream link will be available here

Saturday 13 June

Royal Opera House London’s Royal Opera House has launched ‘Live from Covent Garden’, a series of three performances which will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House, hosted by director of music Antonio Pappano and BBC presenter Anita Rani. The first concert will take place at 7.30pm on 13 June and will feature works by Britten, Handel, Butterworth and Mark-Anthony Turnage, with guest artists including soprano Louise Alder and tenors Toby Spence and Gerald Finley. The concert will be broadcast live for free on YouTube and Facebook. There will be two subsequent concerts on Saturday 20 June and Saturday 27 June, which will be available to view live and on demand for £4.99, featuring ballet and opera from the Royal Opera House.

Sunday 14 June Bang on a Can Online Marathon From 3-9pm ET, Bang on a Can will present 25 live performances from musicians’ homes across the wolrd, incuding ten world premieres of newly commissioned works. The Marathon will begin with a performance from Rhiannon Giddens and will conclude with an appearance from Terry Riley, live from Japan. Other artists involved are Nico Muhly and Conrad Tao. In between performances, Bang on a Can founders Julia Wolfe, Michael Gordon and David Lang will interview composers and performers. The link will be available here. Monday 15 June BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm. Today’s programme: Imogen Cooper (piano) Schubert: 12 Deutsche Ländler D790

Beethoven: Bagatelles Op. 119

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 31 in A flat Op. 110

Tuesday 16 June BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm. Today’s programme: Alina Ibragimova (violin), Kristian Bezuidenhout (piano) Schubert: Violin Sonata (Sonatina) in A minor D385

Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op. 24 ‘Spring’ The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Sergio de Simone, pianist and head of keyboard, piano and chamber music at Trinity Laban Conservatoire.

Wednesday 17 June

Kings Place’s KPlayer

Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive.

Tonight’s event:

Aurora Orchestra performs works by Louise Farrenc in a concert from 2019.

The Violin Channel

2.30pm: 30-minute living room livestream with Ulysses Quartet violist Colin Brookes

BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall

The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm. Today’s performers: Ailish Tynan (soprano), Iain Burnside (piano)

Full programme available here

The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Graham Scott, pianist, head of keyboard studies at the Royal Northern College of Music and artistic director of the James Mottram Competition. NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra At 8.15pm MET, a reduced line-up of the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra will be joined on stage at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg by violinist Pekka Kuusisto for a performance of Magnus Lindberg’s First Violin Concerto No. 1. The orchestra will also perform Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 10 and a revised string version of Schönberg’s Transfigured Night. The livestream will be available here. Aurora Orchestra

At 7pm, a 2019 performance from London’s Kings Place of Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 will be broadcast on Aurora Play , performed by the Aurora Orchestra under Duncan Ward.

Thursday 18 June BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm. Today’s programme: Michael Collins (clarinet), Michael McHale (piano) Saint-Saëns: Clarinet Sonata in E flat Op. 167

Weber: Grand Duo Concertant in E flat Op. 48

Poulenc: Sonata for clarinet and piano

Piano masterclasses with Leif Ove Andsnes

At 5pm EET on 18 June 2020, Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes will lead an online masterclass with the Riga Jurmala Academy, free to watch online here.

The Riga Jurmala Academy has been holding weekly masterclasses, including lessons with rincipal musicians from the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, all of which are available to watch here.

St George’s Bristol

The Bristol venue will be hosting its regular lunchtime concerts again from Thursday 18 June at 1pm. Artists featured include pianists Reiko Fujisawa and Adam Heron, violinist Rachel Podger and harpist Oliver Wass. They will be broadcast live on the St George’s YouTube channel.

The Pianist Platform

At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Marc-André Hamelin.

Friday 19 June BBC Radio 3 Special Broadcasts from Wigmore Hall The live concert series from Wigmore Hall has relaunched on BBC Radio 3 and with a livestream hosted on the Wigmore Hall’s YouTube channel and website. Each livestream will begin at 1pm. Today’s performers: Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Elizabeth Kenny (lute) Full programme available here. The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Luis Pares, pianist and head of keyboard at Dulwich College. Saturday 20 June Royal Opera House London’s Royal Opera House has launched ‘Live from Covent Garden’, a series of three performances which will be broadcast live from the Royal Opera House, hosted by director of music Antonio Pappano and BBC presenter Anita Rani. The programme will be available to view on YouTube and Facebook live and on demand for £4.99, featuring ballet and opera from the Royal Opera House. The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Joanna MacGregor, pianist, head of piano at the Royal Academy of Music and music director of the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sunday 21 June

American Composers Orchestra

At 5pm ET, the American Composers Orchestra continues its weekly series of world premieres, this week featuring a new work by Shara Nova for harpist Ahya Simone. The event will include a conversation with the artists before and after the performance.

Tickets are $5 and available here. All proceeds go towards supporting the artists involved.

Previous performances can be viewed here.

The Pianist Platform

At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features pianist Imogen Cooper.

At 7pm, a memorised performance from the 2017 BBC Proms of Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony will be broadcast on Aurora Play , performed by the Aurora Orchestra. The performance includes a staged introduction devised by Jane Mitchell, Nicholas Collon and Tom Service.

Monday 22 June

Chamber Music Northwest

The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 25 July.

Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.

The Pianist Platform

At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Anthony Williams, pianist and head of keyboard and instrumental music at Radley College.

The Israel Philharmonic is hosting a virtual gala hosted by actor Helen Mirren, with all proceeds going to supporting the orchestra.

The gala will feature performances by Lahav Shani, the orchestra’s music director designate, the orchestra’s musicians and artists including pianists Yefim Bronfman, Khatia Buniatishvili, Evgeny Kissin and András Schiff, violinists Gil Shaham and Pinchas Zukerman, sopranos Amanda Forsythe and Chen Reiss, and clarinettist Martin Fröst.

The Monteverdi Choir performs Bach’s ‘Ach Herr, mich armen Sünder’ at 10am.

Monday 29 June The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Colin Stone, pianist and professor at the Royal Northern College of Music, Royal Academy of Music and Harrow School. Tuesday 30 June Orchestra of St Luke’s Online Festival: Bach at Home Every Tuesday at 12pm EDT from 9 June until 30 June, the Orchestra of St Luke will host a digital festival on its website. The festival will include archive video performances, interviews, discussion panels, essays and recordings of orchestra members at home. Today’s programme: Bach: Goldberg Variations

Pierre Hantaï (harpsichord)

(A recording from June 2019) Bach: Bist du bei mir

Amanda Forsythe (soprano)

(Filmed and recorded in May 2020) Bach: Violin Partita No. 3

Krista Bennion Feeney (violin)

(Filmed and recorded in 2014) Bach: Harpsichord Concerto No. 1

JC Bach: Harpsichord Concerto

Jean Rondeau (harpsichord)

(Released in 2017 on Warner Classics) Bach: St John Passion ‘Zerfliesse, mein Herze’

Amanda Forsythe (soprano)

(Recorded in 2016) Junction (performed to works by Bach)

Paul Taylor Dance Company

(Released in 1966) Chamber Music Northwest The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July. Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here. The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Penelope Roskell, pianist and professor of piano at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Birmingham Opera Company: Tippett’s The Ice Break The Birmingham Opera Company’s 2015 production of The Ice Break, which explores race and identity, will be available to stream on OperaVision from 6pm BST today. Wednesday 1 July Kings Place’s KPlayer Every Wednesday at 7pm, Kings Place is streaming concerts and events from their archive. Tonight’s event: Aurora Orchestra performs Iain Farrington’s arrangement of Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde for a sixteen-person orchestra, with soloists Sarah Connolly and Andrew Staples. Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival In lieu of its usual summer festival, Tanglewood is launching a new digital series of audio and video streams, including new content which will be recorded at Tanglewood’s Linde Center in June and July, featuring artists who had been scheduled to perform at this year’s festival. Saturday evenings will feature ‘Great Performers in Recital’ video streams, including Joshua Bell, Gil Shaham and Yo-Yo Ma. On Wednesday evening, Tanglewood will present ‘Recitals from the World Stage’, a series of concerts recorded in venues across the world. Artists featured will include the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Paul Lewis and the Danish String Quartet. The Pianist Platform At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features performance mindset coach Nick Bottini.

Aurora Orchestra At 7pm, a 2017 performance from London’s Kings Place of Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde will be broadcast on Aurora Play , performed by the Aurora Orchestra, with soloists Sarah Connolly and Andrew Staples. Armonico Consort

The Armonico Consort is hosting a series of live, socially distanced performances, recorded in the Court House, Warwick.

Today’s performance at 6pm is of Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, featuring Elizabeth Adams, Eloise Irving, Robert Davies, William Towers, Graham Neal, Christopher Monks and the Armonico Consort.

Saturday 4 July

Chamber Music Northwest

The Portland-based festival is being held online this year. Concerts will be broadcast at 10pm EST/7pm PST on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays between Monday 22 June and Saturday 26 July.

Each concert will be available until 11.59pm the following day on the festival’s YouTube channel. All listings are available here.

The Pianist Platform

At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Martin Roscoe, pianist and director of the Ribble Valley International Piano Week and Manchester Chamber Concerts Society.

National Harbor: A Tribute to the American Spirit

National Harbor, Washington Performing Arts and the US Air Force Band are coming together for a livestream concert at 4pm EDT to celebrate Independence Day. Artists featured will include violinist Joshua Bell, soprano Larisa Martinez and bass Soloman Howard.

Grange Park Opera

Grange Park Opera are hosting a series of new performances, all of which are being streamed online. Some of the performances will be filmed in the empty Theatre in the Woods, observing social distancing guidelines.

Today, two dancers from the English National Ballet will perform the Act 2 pas de deux from Swan Lake on the Grange Park Opera stage.

Sunday 5 July

The Pianist Platform

At 8pm, pianist Yulia Chaplina and Coach House Pianos will host another broadcast of her regular Piano Bootcamp events. Tonight’s episode features Vanessa Latarche, concert pianist and head of keyboard at the Royal College of Music.

At 4pm, a 2019 performance from London’s Kings Place of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22 will be broadcast on Aurora Play , performed by the Aurora Orchestra with pianist Angela Hewitt as the soloist.

Christina Lawrie and Marcus Barcham Stevens Pianist Christina Lawrie and her husband Marcus Barham Stevens – a violinist with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra – are performing regular concerts as part of their #ConcertFromOurLivingRoom series. Previous concerts are available to view here. The pair will be performing at 4pm. The programme will include Wieniawski’s Scherzo-Tarantella, Brahms’s Sonatensatz, Moskowski’s Etincelles and their own arrangement of Richard Strauss’s ‘Morgen’. London Symphony Chorus

London Symphony Chorus performs ‘Never to Forget’, a new work by Howard Goodall, which pays tribute to the healthcare workers that have died from COVID-19. The text is made up entirely of the workers who have died from the virus.

The performance will be available to stream only at 10am.

Monday 6 July Armonico Consort At 1pm, tune in for the Armonico Consort’s performance of Bach’s St John Passion, featuring soprano Elizabeth Adams and flautist Annabel Knight.

Advertisement

This list will be updated daily. If there are any we have missed, please contact freya.parr@immediate.co.uk.