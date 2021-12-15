What are the lyrics to ‘Deck The Halls’?

When were the lyrics for ‘Deck The Halls’ written?

The melody for ‘Deck The Hall’s’ originated in Wales in the 16th century and belonged to the Welsh New Year’s Eve carol ‘Nos Galan’. In 1862 Thomas Oliphant translated and adapted the carol for Christmas and ‘Deck the halls with boughs of holly’ was born.

What are the lyrics for ‘Deck The Halls’?

Deck the hall with boughs of holly,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

‘Tis the season to be jolly,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Fill the meadcup, drain the barrel,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Troul the ancient Christmas carol,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

See the flowing bowl before us,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Strike the harp and join the chorus.

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Follow me in merry measure,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

While I sing of beauty’s treasure,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Fast away the old year passes,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Hail the new, ye lads and lasses!

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Laughing, quaffing all together,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

Heedless of the wind and weather,

Fa, la, la, la, la, la, la, la, la!

