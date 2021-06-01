Dutch national anthem: what are the lyrics to ‘Wilhelmus’ and is it the oldest national anthem in the world?

What is the oldest national anthem in the world?

The old national anthem in the world still used today is The Netherlands (Dutch) national anthem, ‘Wilhelmus’. It was written and composed between 1568 and 1572, during the Dutch Revolt when The Netherlands fought to gain independence from Spain.

What is the Dutch National Anthem about?

The anthem’s full name is ‘Wilhelmus van Nassouwe’ and it tells the story of the Revolt’s leader William of Orange, who was a member of the House of Nassau, and his struggle to fight the Spanish and gain independence for his homeland. Seven provinces were liberated in 1581, and the whole of The Netherlands finally gained independence from Spain in 1648 at the end of the 80 Years War. Today William is known as the Father of the Nation.

Why does the Dutch national anthem mention the King of Spain?

The song is from William’s viewpoint and he is saying that although he has always been loyal to the king of Spain, he can’t cope with the tyranny any more and has no choice other than to fight the Spanish.

Who composed the music to The Netherland’s national anthem ‘The Wilhelmus’?

It is unknown who wrote the words but scholars are starting to credit them to the 16th century reformer of The Netherlands Pieter Datheen. It was originally sung to the melody of the popular French song ‘‘Autre chanson de la Ville de Chartres assiégée par le prince de Condé’ however in 1626 Dutch composer Adriaen Valerius slowed down the melody’s pace so it could be sung in churches and that is the version most commonly used today.

Did you know a descendant of William of Orange became King William III of Great Britain? He married Princess Mary, daughter of James II, and when James fled to Ireland following the Glorious Revolution Mary and William reigned jointly – the only royal couple to do so.

What are the lyrics to the Dutch national anthem, ‘ Wilhelmus’ in English?

William of Nassau, scion

Of a Dutch and ancient line,

I dedicate undying

Faith to this land of mine.

A prince I am, undaunted,

Of Orange, ever free,

To the king of Spain I’ve granted

A lifelong loyalty.

I ‘ve ever tried to live in

The fear of God’s command

And therefore I’ve been driven,

From people, home, and land,

But God, I trust, will rate me

His willing instrument

And one day reinstate me

Into my government.

Let no despair betray you,

My subjects true and good.

The Lord will surely stay you

Though now you are pursued.

He who would live devoutly

Must pray God day and night

To throw His power about me

As champion of your right.

Life and my all for others

I sacrificed, for you!

And my illustrious brothers

Proved their devotion too.

Count Adolf, more’s the pity,

Fell in the Frisian fray,

And in the eternal city

Awaits the judgement day.

I, nobly born, descended

From an imperial stock.

An empire’s prince, defended

(Braving the battle’s shock

Heroically and fearless

As pious Christian ought)

With my life’s blood the peerless

Gospel of God our Lord.

A shield and my reliance,

O God, Thou ever wert.

I’ll trust unto Thy guidance.

O leave me not ungirt.

That I may stay a pious

Servant of Thine for aye

And drive the plagues that try us

And tyranny away.

My God, I pray thee, save me

From all who do pursue

And threaten to enslave me,

Thy trusted servant true.

O Father, do not sanction

Their wicked, foul design,

Don’t let them wash their hands in

This guiltless blood of mine.

O David, thou soughtest shelter

From King Saul’s tyranny.

Even so I fled this welter

And many a lord with me.

But God the Lord did save me

From exile and its hell

And, in His mercy, gave him

A realm in Israel.

Fear not ‘t will rain sans ceasing

The clouds are bound to part.

I bide that sight so pleasing

Unto my princely heart,

Which is that I with honor

Encounter death in war,

And meet in heaven my Donor,

His faithful warrior.

Nothing so moves my pity

As seeing through these lands,

Field, village, town and city

Pillaged by roving hands.

O that the Spaniards rape thee,

My Netherlands so sweet,

The thought of that does grip me

Causing my heart to bleed.

A stride on steed of mettle

I’ve waited with my host

The tyrant’s call to battle,

Who durst not do his boast.

For, near Maastricht ensconced,

He feared the force I wield.

My horsemen saw one bounce it

Bravely across the field.

Surely, if God had willed it,

When that fierce tempest blew,

My power would have stilled it,

Or turned its blast from you

But He who dwells in heaven,

Whence all our blessings flow,

For which aye praise be given,

Did not desire it so.

Steadfast my heart remaineth

In my adversity

My princely courage straineth

All nerves to live and be.

I’ve prayed the Lord my Master

With fervid heart and tense

To save me from disaster

And prove my innocence.

Alas! my flock. To sever

Is hard on us. Farewell.

Your Shepherd wakes, wherever

Dispersed you may dwell,

Pray God that He may ease you.

His Gospel be your cure.

Walk in the steps of Jesu

This life will not endure.

Unto the Lord His power

I do confession make

That ne’er at any hour

Ill of the King I spake.

But unto God, the greatest

Of Majesties I owe

Obedience first and latest,

For Justice wills it so

What are the Dutch lyrics to their national anthem Wilhelmus?

Wilhelmus van Nassouwe

ben ik, van Duitsen bloed,

den vaderland getrouwe

blijf ik tot in den dood.

Een Prinse van Oranje

ben ik, vrij onverveerd,

den Koning van Hispanje

heb ik altijd geëerd.

In Godes vrees te leven

heb ik altijd betracht,

daarom ben ik verdreven,

om land, om luid gebracht.

Maar God zal mij regeren

als een goed instrument,

dat ik zal wederkeren

in mijnen regiment.

Lijdt u, mijn onderzaten

die oprecht zijt van aard,

God zal u niet verlaten,

al zijt gij nu bezwaard.

Die vroom begeert te leven,

bidt God nacht ende dag,

dat Hij mij kracht zal geven,

dat ik u helpen mag.

Lijf en goed al te samen

heb ik u niet verschoond,

mijn broeders hoog van namen

hebben ‘t u ook vertoond:

Graaf Adolf is gebleven

in Friesland in de slag,

zijn ziel in ‘t eeuwig leven

verwacht de jongste dag.

Edel en hooggeboren,

van keizerlijke stam,

een vorst des rijks verkoren,

als een vroom christenman,

voor Godes woord geprezen,

heb ik, vrij onversaagd,

als een held zonder vreze

mijn edel bloed gewaagd.

Mijn schild ende betrouwen

zijt Gij, o God mijn Heer,

op U zo wil ik bouwen,

verlaat mij nimmermeer.

Dat ik doch vroom mag blijven,

uw dienaar t’aller stond,

de tirannie verdrijven

die mij mijn hart doorwondt.

Van al die mij bezwaren

en mijn vervolgers zijn,

mijn God, wil doch bewaren

de trouwe dienaar dijn,

dat zij mij niet verrassen

in hunne boze moed,

hun handen niet en wassen

in mijn onschuldig bloed.

Als David moeste vluchten

voor Sauel den tiran,

zo heb ik moeten zuchten

als menig edelman.

Maar God heeft hem verheven,

verlost uit alder nood,

een koninkrijk gegeven

in Israël zeer groot.

Na ‘t zuur zal ik ontvangen

van God mijn Heer het zoet,

daarnaar zo doet verlangen

mijn vorstelijk gemoed:

dat is, dat ik mag sterven

met ere in dat veld,

een eeuwig rijk verwerven

als een getrouwe held.

Niets doet mij meer erbarmen

in mijne wederspoed

dan dat men ziet verarmen

des Konings landen goed.

Dat u de Spanjaards krenken,

o edel Neerland zoet,

als ik daaraan gedenke,

mijn edel hart dat bloedt.

Als een prins opgezeten

met mijner heireskracht,

van de tiran vermeten

heb ik de slag verwacht,

die, bij Maastricht begraven,

bevreesden mijn geweld;

mijn ruiters zag men draven

zeer moedig door dat veld.

Zo het de wil des Heren

op die tijd was geweest,

had ik geern willen keren

van u dit zwaar tempeest.

Maar de Heer van hierboven,

die alle ding regeert,

die men altijd moet loven,

Hij heeft het niet begeerd.

Zeer christlijk was gedreven

mijn prinselijk gemoed,

standvastig is gebleven

mijn hart in tegenspoed.

De Heer heb ik gebeden

uit mijnes harten grond,

dat Hij mijn zaak wil redden,

mijn onschuld maken kond.

Oorlof, mijn arme schapen

die zijt in grote nood,

uw herder zal niet slapen,

al zijt gij nu verstrooid.

Tot God wilt u begeven,

zijn heilzaam woord neemt aan,

als vrome christen leven,—

‘t zal hier haast zijn gedaan.

Voor God wil ik belijden

en zijne grote macht,

dat ik tot gene tijden

de Koning heb veracht,

dan dat ik God de Here,

de hoogste Majesteit,

heb moeten obediëren

in de gerechtigheid.

